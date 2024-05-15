Wanda Sykes Admits She's Been Mistaken for Lenny Kravitz — Twice!

Sykes appeared on an episode of 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' on May 15 and discussed being mistaken for the musician

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Wanda Sykes and Lenny Kravitz at the Golden Globe Awards in January 2024

Wanda Sykes is one of the most recognizable standups working in the industry today. But not everyone, apparently, can place her.

Appearing in an episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show on May 15, the actress and comedian, 60, revealed that she had been mistaken for Lenny Kravitz, 59, twice.

“Okay so Wanda, I have this issue where everywhere I go people think I’m either Megan Thee Stallion or Coco Jones,” Hudson, 42, told her guest. “I heard you get mixed up with Lenny Kravitz?”

“Yes,” Sykes replied. “Believe it or not. Okay, not all the time. It happened twice and they both were in New Orleans.”

Chris Haston/Warner Bros. Wanda Sykes on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show'

She went on to explain that her hair wasn't cut as short as it is now. “I had my hair, My hair was bigger, it was longer," said Sykes.

Those longer locks, it seems, fooled the New Orleansg-goers: "These people, they was like, ‘Oh my gosh, Lenny Kravitz!' " Sykes recalled to Hudson. "I turned around and I was like, ‘Only in New Orleans...’ I mean, I was like, ‘They’ve been on Bourbon Street and probably drank everything on Bourbon Street to think that.' "

The Monster-in-Law star went on to say that she saw Kravitz at the 2024 Golden Globes. Pointing to a picture of the two, she joked, “Yeah look at that! Twins, twins!”

Chris Haston/Warner Bros. Wanda Sykes on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' with Jennifer Hudson

Hudson then asked Sykes if she had seen the viral TikTok video of Kravtiz working out while wearing black leather pants.



“Yes, working out fully clothed in boots,” Sykes said as the video of his workout came on the screen. “Look at that, lifting a small car! Look at that.”

“That’s insane right there. I mean leather pants. If I lift like 20 pounds, I gotta take my sports bra off. I'm like, ‘This too much, it’s hot, it’s hot,' " she joked. "And he’s in leather pants, boots, that’s just, that’s not even human right there."

Kravtiz addressed the video in an interview with Variety, published April 30.

“I’m always working out in leather pants or jeans and boots and whatever — if I’m not doing cardio,” rock and roll legend said. “If I’m doing cardio, obviously I’m going to wear sweats because I’m going to be sweating all over the place. But if I’m lifting weights, I don’t sweat so much.”

“So, a lot of times I’m coming from somewhere or I’m going somewhere. And I just don’t care,” he added. “I’m gonna pop in, I’ve got 45 minutes, we’re gonna hit it and I’m gonna go run to where I’m going. So I don’t do it for effect. I didn’t do that to be like, ‘Oh, let me be just so different and wear leather pants and glasses.’ No, it’s just me walking in off the street.”

