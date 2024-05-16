Want to step into a Hallmark Christmas movie? New holiday event promises just that.

Fans of Hallmark Christmas movies will have a new event to look forward to this holiday season.

The company announced Wednesday the launching of its inaugural Hallmark Christmas Experience, a free, open-to-the-public "immersive experience" right outside Hallmark headquarters at Kansas City's Crown Center.

The event will take place every weekend from Nov. 29 through Dec. 23, according to news release from Hallmark. Designed by Hallmark's creative team, the event aims to "bring all the charm of a Hallmark movie town square to life, inviting guests to be merry, make memories, and find magic together."

A rendering of the Hallmark Christmas Experience in Kansas City.

During the event, guests can shop at a Christmas market with event-exclusive Hallmark products, indulge in festive food and themed drinks, and go ice skating with friends and family, according to the news release. The immersive experience will also feature nightly tree lightings, card-sending and gift-wrapping stations, and interactive light walks and photo ops, according to to the company.

Fans can also access exclusive ticketed activities, including events and photo ops with Hallmark stars, workshops with Hallmark artists, and "elevated dining experiences and breakfast with Santa." Other ticketed activities include opportunities to hear behind-the-scenes stories from Hallmark stars and the opportunity to cheer them on while they compete in holiday-themed challenges, among other activities.

Some Hallmark stars will be there

Hallmark stars set to be in attendance include Jonathan Bennett, Cindy Busby, Wes Brown, Benjamin Ayres, Lacey Chabert, Nikki DeLoach, Pascale Hutton, Erin Krakow and Rachel Boston, among many others.

Guests will also be able to enjoy Hallmark movie marathons and watch an all-new holiday movie premiere in honor of the 15th anniversary of "Countdown to Christmas," according to the news release.

“Creating ways to help people celebrate and connect is at the very core of our brand DNA at Hallmark, especially during the holiday season,” said Lindsey Roy, Hallmark’s SVP, brand development in the news release. “We are so excited to bring this uniquely Hallmark experience to life, and can’t wait to watch people find joy and make memories together.”

When do tickets to the Hallmark Christmas Experience go on sale?

Tickets are on sale now and VIP ticket packages are limited.

To purchase tickets and learn more information about ticketed and non-ticketed experiences, and to see the full schedule of Hallmark stars set to be in attendance each weekend, fans can visit ExperienceHallmarkChristmas.com.

Gabe Hauari is a national trending news reporter at USA TODAY. You can follow him on X @GabeHauari or email him at Gdhauari@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Hallmark Christmas Experience arrives this year: Tickets, what to know