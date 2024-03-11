Who Wants to be a London Mayor? ...The Standard podcast

Who wants to be a London Mayor? (ES)

Welcome to Who Wants to be a London Mayor?

This is a ten-part special series from The Standard podcast team, focusing on London’s 2024 City Hall election, hosted by ES Magazine’s deputy editor, Hamish MacBain.Every Monday, we’ll be looking at the crunch issues impacting Londoners’ lives and the policies mattering most to us, before Londoners go to the polls on 2 May.This series also covers the mayor’s relationship with Transport for London, whether the polls can be trusted, impact of the Ulez, safety and crime, plus the capital’s rental crisis.

Episode one: What’s the point of the London Mayor?

In the first episode, MacBain is joined by Ross Lydall - The Standard’s City Hall Editor & Transport Editor, and Noah Vickers, our Local Democracy Reporter covering City Hall - to discuss the history and powers of the role.

Episode two: Voters’ travel woes, cabs, bikes & London’s deepest Tube

This second episode of Who Wants to be a London Mayor - a special series for The Standard podcast - focusses on transport, from road to rail.

ES Magazine deputy editor Hamish MacBain meets a cabbie, rides London’s deepest Tube and hears voters’ commuting concerns.

Hamish is joined by black cab driver Suzanne Sullivan, Campaign for Better Transport’s Michael Solomon Williams and a cast of Londoners, who reveal their verdicts on the capital’s public transport.

