Warmest winter ever: Canada's record season reaches new heights

Well, the verdict is in. Canada has recorded its warmest winter on record.

We knew there was going to be a possibility of that happening, given all of the shocking twists and oddities that have occurred this season.

RELATED: Must-read weather stats for the Canadian winter that was (or wasn't)

image2

Here’s what you need to know.

The strongest temperature anomalies across Manitoba and Ontario pushed Canada to new heights in terms of the warmest winter temperatures on record – 1.3°C warmer than the previous warmest winter.

An extensive re-analysis dataset highlights the mean winter temperature anomalies across Canada since 1850-51:

image5

A massive range in temperatures occurred as we recently recapped the biggest winter events across Canada. Alberta and the Yukon bottomed out at an extreme -51.5°C.

image7

On the flip side, the warmest recorded winter temperature went to Windsor, Ont., at a whopping 23°C:

image6

Not far behind was Maple Creek, Sask., which recorded a 21.1°C on Jan. 30, just a couple of weeks after the extreme cold snap across B.C. and Alberta.

Canada-wide, it was the warmth that stole the show. After checking stations across Canada, the only below-normal winter occurred in Old Crow, Yukon, at -28.1°C.

SEE ALSO: Historic El Niño has weakened, but its impacts hang on

Locations like Cambridge Bay, Nvt., recorded its warmest winter, as did numerous weather stations across Manitoba and northern Ontario:

image1

Farther east, Pearson International Airport had a mean temperature above freezing this winter for the first time on record at 0.3°C.

image4

The Maritime provinces also recorded some of their warmest winters on record, but oddly enough, Halifax had a milder winter last year than the 2023-24 season.

Both Moncton and Fredericton recorded their warmest winters in recorded history:

SPRING 2024: Get an in-depth look at the Spring Forecast, tips to plan for it, and much more!

image3

Seasonal snowfall was very boom or bust, depending on which side of the country you reside in.

Story continues

It’s highly unusual to experience a winter where Toronto, Ont., and Vancouver, B.C., record similar snowfall totals. So it's noteworthy to compare.

image8

Atlantic Canada also recorded epic amounts of snow late-winter to push Halifax to 147 per cent of normal snowfall by the end of February.

WATCH: What does a waning El Nino mean for the months to come

Click here to view the video