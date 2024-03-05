Warning unscrupulous landlords could use a loophole to avoid Airbnb-style short term lets crackdown

(AFP via Getty Images)

Unscrupulous landlords could use a loophole to turn thousands of homes permanently into Airbnb-style short term lets to avoid a looming crackdown, it was warned on Tuesday.

In the Budget, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is expected to announce a £300 million tax clampdown on second-home owners who rent out their properties for tourists rather than to long-term tenants.

But there are fears that landlords will use an “amnesty” period floated by Government to automatically reclassify thousands of homes as short term lets.

In a letter to Housing Secretary Michael Gove, Westminster council warned the system was open to abuse.

Council leader Adam Hug said: “If Budget speculation is correct the Chancellor is preparing to tighten up regulation on short term lets, which is something we'd welcome.

"But at the same time Michael Gove is holding open a generously sized escape hatch for landlords who want to escape any regulation at all, which will effectively rob the private rented sector of thousands of homes.

"The real losers in this will be people looking to rent properties who now have even less chance of a home in Westminster."

Mr Gove last month announced laws that would require people letting out their property as a short-term holiday home to seek permission from the local council under a new use category.

It does not apply to people renting out their main home for 90 days or less in a year and a mandatory national register would be set up providing local authorities with information on short-term lets in their area, the Government said on Monday.

There are currently around 12,000 short-term lets in central London, more than any other area in the country.

Westminster council officials estimate entire residential blocks in the borough are now effectively hotels.

A town hall investigation found at Park West apartments in Edgware Road, 90 per cent of the flats in the building were being used as short term lets, accommodating more tourists per night than the Ritz Hotel.

Mr Hunt is predicted to scrap tax perks for landlords who use a furnished holiday lets laws to deduct the full cost of mortgage interest payments from their rental income and pay lower capital gains tax when if they sell up.

He is expected to claim that ending the programme will help ease the housing crisis in places such as London and Cornwall because landlords will not be able to take advantage of tax benefits if they convert properties to short term lets.

Mr Hug added: “We must get the details of the proposed planning changes and registration scheme right.

“While the principle of a mandatory registration scheme is the right one, we are keen to see the detail to make sure hosts are accountable for any illegal activity from excessive noise to dumping waste.

“We are deeply concerned by the proposal that properties which are already used for short-term letting are automatically exempt from the need for planning permission. Our data suggests that at least 10,500 homes would meet the proposed definition of short-term letting – equivalent to homes for over 25,000 people – and so would be permanently removed from the residential market should the proposals be brought forward in their current form.

“To put that figure into context, we currently have approximately 4,000 households on our housing waiting list.”