How to watch AJ Bunker vs Elle Brooke 2: TV channel, live stream and PPV price for boxing tonight

AJ Bunker fights Elle Brooke again in tonight’s Misfits Boxing card.

The two met in July 2022 after Bunker served as a late replacement for Astrid Wett and will now defend her women’s middleweight title.

Brooke beat Bunker in their first match by way of decision but the ex-Love Island star will be looking for revenge. Brooke, however, has eyes on huge crossover bouts if she can win this.

It is another packed card in Leeds, with internet celebrity Ed Matthews the co-main event, though his opponent will be revealed as a mystery.

AJ Bunker and Elle Brooke at Friday's weigh-in (YouTube/Misfits)

How to watch AJ Bunker vs Elle Brooke 2

TV channel: In the UK, Bunker vs Brooke 2 is being broadcast live via DAZN.

A subscription to DAZN in the UK starts at £9.99 per month, and can also be watched on TV via channel 429 on Sky.

Live stream: DAZN subscribers can also watch the event live online via the website or app.