Watch Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Take Her First Trip to Sephora

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard is ready for her glam moment!

In a new TikTok post from makeup artist Alexis Oakley, Blanchard, 32, is seen on a shopping spree at a Los Angeles-based Sephora. The Munchausen by proxy victim was visiting from Louisiana to promote her upcoming Lifetime series, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up.

Blanchard was taken around the makeup store and bought a slew of products that would replicate her glam from Lifetime's Television Academy for Your Consideration event she attended on Wednesday, May 1.

At the start of the video, Oakley immediately takes Blanchard to shop for some contour, heading directly to Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty station in the store. Oakley explained to Blanchard that “at the moment,” her favorite contour stick is the Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer Stick, and she used it on Blanchard that day. She noted how it just “snatches you up” and “makes such a big difference.”

Blanchard immediately took the product and was ready to purchase, prompting Oakley to say, “Oh my god, you’re an easy sell!”

Next, Oakley took Blanchard to the Makeup Forever section after Blanchard asked for her foundation recommendations.

“I love the Makeup Forever foundation right now. That’s my go-to. That or the Armani,” replied Oakley. “I'll just show you the full face so you can recreate it back in Louisiana.”

She then offered Blanchard the HD Skin Hydra Glow Hydrating Foundation with Hyaluronic Acid, letting her know that the product is “really glowy” and “really pretty.”

After Blancard felt comfortable with the face products, she turned her attention to eyebrow products and asked for ideas on which products to buy. Oakley said she likes the Kosas Brow Pencil.

“I like this one too, because it’s so thin, so it’s so easy to draw hairlike strokes," Oakley said.

Once Blanchard got her questions out of the way, she then asked Oakley to tell her “everything” she used on her face.

Oakley then took Blanchard to the NARS section, popped a NARS concealer in her shopping bag, then took her back to Makeup Forever and scored their fan-favorite lip liner. She then added Charlotte Tilbury’s popular Matte Revolution Hydrating Lipstick.

The determined pair headed for the skincare section, where Oakley recommended Blanchard use Tatcha’s Dewy Skin Cream Plumping & Hydrating Moisturizer to use before she starts her makeup look.

The duo went back to the front of the store and scored some Patrick Ta blush, with Oakley recommending her application techniques to Blanchard. “I take my beauty blender and get [a] little bit of the cream and put it right on top of the powder," she said. "It brings the dew and glow back into your skin.”

She also shared that she used a “blush topper,” and used Rare Beauty’s Soft Pinch Luminous Powder Blush in the Shade Hope.

Before Oakley’s TikTok, Blanchard showed off her glam look, done by Oakley, as well as her recent blonde hair transformation and rhinoplasty.

At the Lifetime's Television Academy For Your Consideration, Blanchard told PEOPLE that she was enjoying her chance to travel to California.

"I'm just enjoying my time traveling," the Louisiana resident explained. "I don't get to travel very often because I am on parole, so I have to get permission from my [parole officer] to travel, so I'm just enjoying tonight."



