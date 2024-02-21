Watch: Biden speaks in California as administration to forgive $1.2bn student debt

Watch as Joe Biden gave a speech in Culver, California, on Wednesday, 21 February, as his administration announced that it will forgive $1.2bn in student debt for over 150,000 borrowers.

The US president has announced the approval to forgive student debt for almost 153,000 borrowers currently enrolled in the Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE) repayment plan, which was originally planned for July, the White House said.

Loan forgiveness will go to those who have been in repayment for 10 years or more and originally took out $12,000 or less.

On Wednesday, Mr Biden is concluding a two-day visit to the Southland.

He will issue an executive order addressing security at US ports and further action to strengthen maritime cybersecurity, the US’s industrial base, and supply chains, according to a White House statement.

Mr Biden’s visit came as his brother, James Biden, gave his opening statement for his testimony in the Republican impeachment inquiry.