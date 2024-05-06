How to watch Naoya Inoue vs Luis Nery: TV channel and live stream for boxing today

Naoya Inoue puts his super-bantamweight titles on the line against Luis Nery in Japan.

The 31-year-old is one of boxing’s true pound-for-pound stars and he defends his undisputed crown at the Tokyo Dome, with more than 50,000 fans in attendance expecting to see another masterclass.

Inoue is 26-0 with 23 knockouts and has already conquered the bantamweight and super-bantamweight divisions, completing his set of titles at 122lbs with a dominant win over Marlon Tapales on Boxing Day.

Nery is the latest man to enter the ring and attempt to stop Inoue’s relentless march through all challengers, but the 29-year-old, a former two-weight world champion, is a massive underdog.

It is going to be a special occasion, with this the first time the Tokyo Dome has hosted a boxing event since Mike Tyson was stunned by James “Buster” Douglas, who came away from Japan as the undisputed heavyweight champion.

How to watch Inoue vs Nery

TV channel: The card will be broadcast Sky Sports Action. Coverage begins at 9am BST, with ring walks for the main event expected at around 11am, depending on the length of bouts on the undercard.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.