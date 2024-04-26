What to watch and read this weekend from Zendaya's 'Challengers' movie to new Emily Henry

This weekend, the sports world cares most about basketball (NBA playoffs!), hockey (NHL playoffs!) and football (NFL Draft!). But movie fans? They're all about tennis. Hot, saucy, sweaty, slow-motion tennis.

The new Zendaya sports movie/romantic drama "Challengers" is in theaters this weekend, one of many things you should put on your pop culture to-do list. As summer gets closer, there are all sorts of diversions in films, TV shows, books and music, and that's what we specialize in: telling fans what's good and what's worth their time. Because there's more to life than just watching reels and memes. (I've seen some. You're not missing anything!)

Here's what you need to put your Big Entertainment Energy toward this weekend:

At the movies: Zendaya's tennis movie 'Challengers' has definitely got game

As teenagers, Art (Mike Faist, far left), Tashi (Zendaya) and Patrick (Josh O'Connor) get together for a night that sets a tumultuous course for the rest of their lives in tennis drama "Challengers."

I know what you're thinking: Tennis movie? Meh – perhaps mid at best. But "Call Me By Your Name" director Luca Guadagnino serves up the rather steamy and engaging "Challengers," which stars Zendaya as a teen prodigy (of the Venus and Serena variety) who befriends a pair of doubles partners (Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor) and they have a three-way makeout session one night before a big match. The movie unfurls how that alters all three of their lives over the next 13 years, leading to an enjoyably tense, busted racket-filled climax. Even those who aren't into tennis or one of its adjacents – pickleball, ping-pong, badminton, etc. – should give it a spin. For more, read my ★★★ review.

Stream 'Baby Reindeer,' 'Dead Boy Detectives' and 'Them: The Scare'

Athena (Pam Grier, left) is the caring mom of LAPD homicide detective Dawn (Deborah Ayorinde) in the streaming horror series "Them: The Scare."

Curious about Netflix's buzzy new hit "Baby Reindeer"? Our TV critic Kelly Lawler writes how the drama about a wannabe comedian stalked by a middle-aged woman is actually based on a true story experienced by star and creator Richard Gadd.

For those into horror and fantasy, there are two solid new series to stream this weekend: The fantastical "Dead Boy Detectives" (now on Netflix), based on the comic book series spun off from the "Sandman" universe, teams the ghosts of two young men (George Rexstew and Jayden Revri) with a living woman (Kassius Nelson) to solve supernatural crimes and dole out some metaphysical justice. And for those passionate about horror and the 1990s, the anthology series "Them: The Scare" (now on Prime Video) stars Deborah Ayorinde as a Black LAPD homicide detective investigating supernatural-flavored serial killings in the aftermath of the Rodney King beating. ("Them" also features "Foxy Brown" herself, Pam Grier, and I talked with her about her horror history.)

I didn't forget about the kids, though. "Knuckles" (streaming now on Paramount+) is a "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" spinoff with Idris Elba reprising his inimitable voice role as a ticked-off, deadpan anthropomorphic echidna warrior.

Read Emily Henry's 'Funny Story' for a freewheeling romance

I'm the first to admit, I'm not a millennial woman. (Middle-aged Gen Xer in the house!) Still, while not exactly her core audience, author Emily Henry's new rom-com "Funny Story" sounds like a pretty good tale: Children’s librarian Daphne moves to Lake Michigan to be with her fiancé Peter, he leaves her for his childhood best friend (what a jerkface!), and Daphne ends up moving in with the ex of Peter's new love. Check out Kelly Lawler's review – she calls it sweet, passionate, "deeply cathartic" and one of Henry's best.

Did you know Taylor Swift has a new album out?

Hah! Of course you do. (One billion Spotify streams can't be wrong.) I still haven't had a chance to fully immerse myself in TS' 31-track epic double album "The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology" – your boy's still in his "Cowboy Carter" zone – but thankfully I have a bunch of cool colleagues who've been killing the Swift beat. Music critic Melissa Ruggieri's review hails "Tortured Poets" as "hauntingly brilliant," Bryan West deep-drives into all the important references in the album's tracks, Jay Stahl digs into the backlash surrounding her "I Hate It Here" lyrics, and David Oliver is here with his comprehensive ranking of (94!) Tay-tay lyrics.

Even more goodness to check out:

If you're visiting Broadway, be sure to see a "staggering" Rachel McAdams in the new play "Mary Jane."

There's a Beyoncé documentary coming! Check out a sneak peek at "Call Me Country."

And for those needing an emotional pick-me-up, there's nothing that'll put a smile on your face faster than the curse-laden new trailer for Marvel's "Deadpool & Wolverine."

