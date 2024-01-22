How to watch The Walking Dead universe in chronological order

Disney+

The Walking Dead spoilers follow.

If there's any franchise in the world that will never die, it's The Walking Dead – and not just because it's full of zombies either.

From humble beginnings, AMC's comic book adaptation has shuffled on in surprising ways, branching out with new spin-offs, webisodes, and even films, like a particularly ravenous horde that's ready to consume everything in sight.

Each of these stories takes place within the same universe that was first inspired by Robert Kirkman's vision, and at certain points, these shows and TWD episodes even cross over with each other. When you also take into account that some chapters were written as prequels designed to flesh out the origins of this apocalypse, it quickly becomes clear that The Walking Dead wasn't actually released chronologically.

Are you a newbie who wants to dive right in or are you a purist who would like to rewatch it as a whole using the correct Walking Dead timeline? That's where we come in.

Join us here at Digital Spy as we reveal how to watch every Walking Dead show, web series, and film in chronological order. It's not as hard as you might think!



The Walking Dead in order - how to watch The Walking Dead timeline in chronological order

1. Fear the Walking Dead: Season one (six episodes)

Here we see the start of the outbreak, all while Rick Grimes sleeps peacefully in his coma.

2. Fear the Walking Dead: Dead in the Water (six episodes)

Riley returns in this earlier prequel that follows the outbreak's impact on a submarine near the Gulf of Mexico.

3. Fear the Walking Dead: Flight 462 (16 episodes)

Airplanes and zombies never mix as this online only mini-series demonstrates so well.

4. Fear the Walking Dead: Season two (15 episodes)

Pirates, ocean zombies and a cult all collide in this season which focuses primarily on Colman Domingo's Victor Strand.

5. Fear the Walking Dead: Passage web series (16 episodes)

Two characters named Gabi and Sierra protect each other as they search for a tunnel where supplies have been safely stored.

6. Fear the Walking Dead: Season three (16 episodes)

Following Travis' death, Madison, Alicia, and Nick end up on a ranch run by the Otto family, which includes the antagonistic Troy.

7. The Walking Dead: Season one (six episodes)

Rick Grimes awakens from his coma and reunites with his wife, son, and best friend, only to find out that his wife and friend are now closer than he'd care for.

8. The Walking Dead: Torn Apart webisodes (six episodes)

The story behind Hannah, the walker Rick Grimes kills in the premiere, is revealed in a six-part web series.

9. The Walking Dead: Season two (13 episodes)

Drama continues to impact our survivors as they hole up on Hershel's farm. Sophia goes missing, Shane loses his mind, and key characters like Maggie and Michonne also make their debut.

10. The Walking Dead: Cold Storage web series (four episodes)

In the early days of the outbreak, Chase finds shelter in a storage facility while searching for his sister.

11. The Walking Dead: Season three (16 episodes)

Rick's group find refuge in an abandoned prison, but not even that can save them all from the Governor's wrath.

12. The Walking Dead: The Oath web series (three episodes)

Paula and Karina seek help from a doctor named Gale after their camp is overrun by walkers.

13. The Walking Dead: Season four (16 episodes)

The Governor is finally defeated, but things aren't going so well at the prison still, so the gang seek out a new haven called Terminus, which is — shock horror — not quite what it seems.

14. The Walking Dead: Season five (16 episodes)

Big things happen to Beth and Carol at the hospital, while we also discover Eugene lied about his hunt for a cure. This season also introduces the Alexandria settlement.

15. The Walking Dead: Season six (16 episodes)

Rick takes over Alexandria but things go south real quick when Negan shows up...

16. The Walking Dead: Season seven (16 episodes)

New settlements including The Kingdom and Oceanside are introduced here as the battle against Negan continues.

17. The Walking Dead: Red Machete (six episodes)

Rick’s machete is a star in its own right, so it's no wonder that it ended up getting its own six-part origin story.

18. The Walking Dead: Season eight (16 episodes)

There's a lot more fighting, as per usual, but the key takeaways here are Carl's death and Rick's decision to spare Negan his life, despite everything he's done.

19. Fear the Walking Dead: Season four (16 episodes)

Some major players die this season, including Nick and seemingly Madison. But hey, at least Morgan's back!

20. The Walking Dead: Season nine (16 episodes)

This is the season where Rick seemingly dies, only to be snatched away by the CRM. A six-year time jump ensues where a new group called The Whisperers attack.

21. Fear The Walking Dead: Season five (16 episodes)

Morgan is now the leader and he has a thing for Grace. Dwight from The Walking Dead also pops up for a cheeky crossover.

22. The Walking Dead: Season 10 (22 episodes)

Negan escapes and seemingly betrays the group to Alpha, but at the last minute, we discover that he's been working with Carol to take the Whisperers down from the inside all along.

23. The Walking Dead: World Beyond: Season one (10 episodes)

Ten years into the apocalypse, a group of teenagers in Nebraska go look for their missing father while under threat from the CRM.

24. The Walking Dead: World Beyond: Season two (10 episodes)

Reunited, the group discover that the CRM are secretly experimenting on walkers in search of a cure. An after-credits scene reveals a new kind of zombie in France that's faster and stronger than any we've seen before.

25. Fear the Walking Dead: Season six (16 episodes)

Lots of people die, but what's most important is that a cult tries to set off a series of bombs which threaten to kill everyone completely.

26. The Walking Dead: Season 11 (24 episodes)

The final season of The Walking Dead ends on a happy note with the majority of our faves safe and sound in the kind of community they've always longed for.

27. Fear the Walking Dead: Season seven (16 episodes)

War breaks out between different factions in the now-irradiated wasteland we used to call Texas.

28. Fear the Walking Dead: Season eight (12 episodes)

The final takes place several years later with our faves now living on an island known as Padre.

29. The Walking Dead: Dead City (six episodes)

Maggie and Negan are forced to reunite as they search for Hershel in New York City.

30. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (six episodes)

Daryl winds up in France where he meets a bunch of new people and the scary, fast walkers previously introduced at the end of World Beyond.

In a recent interview with Leo Edit, Norman Reedus shed some new light on the spinoff, its place in the timeline, and what this will all look like now without Carol:

"There's gonna be a spinoff, and it'll be me alone, and I'll be on this mission, and those characters will come back together later on down the road, of course; and other characters that have gone missing, I'll probably run into."

"But," he continued, "the spinoff will look totally different from [The Walking Dead]. It'll be completely different. And to be honest, you wouldn't wanna do this show as a spinoff exactly the same by yourself, it's terrifying."

"It's very different," Reedus said (via E! News). "It's different in tone. It's different in photography style. It sounds different. I'm shooting in castles and stuff."

"The light in France is different than the light in America. The tone, the way people work is different over there. It's a very singular vision. It's a tunnel vision story, and things are happening right away. With The Walking Dead, there will be 15 cameras and 15 angles of me walking across the street. There, it's simplified."

"Everyone is freaking out, because it's really good. It's much different. It kind of takes the crazy away, and it's an adult story, if that makes sense."

In case you're wondering, Fear the Walking Dead had a huge time jump between seasons three and four, which is why they're so far apart in the timeline.

The Walking Dead: Dead City takes place between five to six years after the very last episode of the main show, and subsequent spinoffs including The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon and The Walking Dead: Rick Grimes will likely follow suit.

And don't forget that individual episodes from Tales of the Walking Dead span the entirety of this timeline too.

The Walking Dead — Future Projects

Don't you worry. When you've caught up with everything listed above, there's still so much more Walking Dead zombie goodness heading your way.

1. More Tales of The Walking Dead (TBC)

Following on from 2022's Tales of The Walking Dead, another season of the anthology show has now been confirmed. Expect to see more fan favourites return like Samantha Morton's Alpha did in season one.

However, these Tales will be much shorter than previous episodes because this series is now being made for AMC's Content Room specifically. It seems that the idea is to connect different parts of The Walking Dead universe with quick snippets that enrich the wider narrative.



2. The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live (2024)

In 2023, AMC announced that the previously confirmed Walking Dead films would now be turned into a six-episode series on TV. Rick Grimes will still be the lead character, of course, but a recent title reveal reminded fans how important Michonne will be in this new sequel too. However, that title has since changed to The Ones Who Live.

Scheduled for a February 25, 2024 debut, the show formally known as Rick and Michonne will also feature Pollyanna McIntosh's Jadis, who also appeared in World Beyond.

"It was always going to be Rick's story with Jadis and Michonne," McIntosh said (via EW). "Certainly, I knew it would be Jadis and Rick. And then of course I figured you've got to have Michonne in there. And because that hadn't happened in World Beyond, I knew that we'd still have this coming. So it was always that. But it was a beautiful call from Scott in lockdown saying, 'We're doing that thing, but can you also do this other thing and come to World Beyond?'

"So it wasn't a question for me when we wrapped World Beyond as to whether we'd be doing The Ones Who Live or not. It was always going to be the plan, because we want to see Rick, right? The question I get asked the most in my life for the last four and a half years is, 'What have you done with Rick?'"

The Walking Dead in order — how to watch The Walking Dead universe in release order

AMC

Just in case chronology isn't your thing, we've also included a guide to explain how fans can watch The Walking Dead universe unfold in order of release:

1. The Walking Dead (2010 – 2022)



2. The Walking Dead webisodes (2011 – 2013) including:

— The Walking Dead: Torn Apart

— The Walking Dead: Cold Storage

— The Walking Dead: The Oath

3. Fear The Walking Dead (2015 – Present)

4. Fear The Walking Dead: Flight 462 (2015 – 2016)

5. Fear The Walking Dead: Passage (2016 – 2017)

6. The Walking Dead: Red Machete (2017 – 2018)

7. The Walking Dead: World Beyond (2020 – 2021)

8. Fear the Walking Dead: Dead in the Water (2022)

9. Tales of The Walking Dead (2022)

10. The Walking Dead: Dead City (2023)

11. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (2023)

12. The Walking Dead: Rick & Michonne (2024)

13. More Tales of the Walking Dead (TBC)

There are well over 300+ hours of grisly zombie content here for you to enjoy, and you better start now, because who knows how many more spin-offs and films will be announced in the coming years. The petition for a web series starring Daryl's dog begins here.

The Walking Dead season 11 airs on AMC in the US and STAR on Disney+ in the UK.

Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond are both available on Prime Video.

