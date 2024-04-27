How to Watch the White House Correspondents’ Dinner With SNL’s Colin Jost and Joe Biden | Video

There’s no new “Saturday Night Live” this weekend, with one of the reasons being that “Weekend Update” anchor Colin Jost is busy hosting the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. The event normally includes a standup roasting the president, his administration and other attendees, along with a comedic speech from the president himself, usually focusing on roasting members of the media along with jabs at political opponents.

Former President Barack Obama’s shots at businessman Donald Trump, who attended the 2011 ceremony, were later credited with being a significant part of his motivation for running for president. Trump didn’t attend throughout his time as president. Before 2017, the last president to skip the dinner was Ronald Reagan, who missed it in 1981 due to recovering from an assassination attempt.

What time is the White House Correspondents’ Dinner?

The event begins at 8 p.m. Eastern/5 p.m. Pacific, with the main speeches beginning at approximately 9 p.m. Eastern/6 p.m. Pacific. It’s traditionally held every year on the last Saturday in April.

Is it on TV or streaming? Where can I watch the White House Correspondents’ Dinner?

You can watch the show in the embedded C-SPAN video above beginning at 9 p.m. Eastern/6 p.m. Pacific, as well as on-demand following the event. The cable news networks are also covering the event live, including CNN, Fox News and MSNBC. Fox News’ coverage will feature the channel’s Jimmy Failla, a comedian and host, live from the event and offering his own commentary on Jost and Biden’s speeches.

What is the White House Correspondents’ Association?

The White House Correspondents’ Association represents journalists covering the president and the White House. While an independent organization, its responsibilities include working with the White House to credential journalists, providing access to the president and assigning seating in the White House’s Press Briefing Room.

What is the point of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner?

Along with being a fun Washington D.C. get-together for politicians and media alike, lovingly referred to as “Nerd Prom,” it also serves as a fundraiser for the White House Correspondents’ Association. According to the group, the annual dinner is “our main source of revenue to finance all of our work.” Along with supporting journalists, it also provides scholarships to journalism students. The official business of the dinner is to honor award-winners, present scholarships and to celebrate both the press and the president.

Where is the White House Correspondents’ Dinner held?

The event will be broadcast from the Washington Hilton.

Who are some of the other entertainers who’ve headlined the White House Correspondents’ Dinner?

In 2023, Roy Wood Jr. delivered a routine in a well-reviewed speech. Trevor Noah also received praise for performing at the 2022 event, though he himself quipped that the event earlier in the pandemic would prove to be a superspreader event — with several attendees actually testing positive for COVID-19 following the event, including Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

Other comedians who’ve performed at the show include Michelle Wolf, Hasan Minhaj, Larry Wilmore, Cecily Strong, Joel McHale, Conan O’Brien, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Myers and Jay Leno. Leno hosted more than any other performer, serving as the event’s entertainment four times under presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Ronald Reagan.

Who are some of the other celebrities attending this year’s dinner?

While the event has been criticized at times for the coziness it encourages between the media and politicians, you’ll also see journalists getting friendly with various Hollywood stars who attend as their special guests. This year, that includes Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Chris Pine, Jon Hamm, Rachel Brosnahan, Molly Ringwald, SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher and more.

