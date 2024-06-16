Weather not balloonists’ friend for Ceres’ second annual Skies the Limit festival

Anyone who’s been to hot air balloon festivals likely knows how ideal the weather conditions need to be for launch.

When the city of Ceres held its inaugural Skies the Limit hot-air balloon festival at River Bluff Regional Park in June 2023, 10 balloon teams took part, and at least seven lifted off.

Second time wasn’t a charm, though, as just one balloon — FreeSpirit, piloted by veteran Dana Thornton of San Jose — was able to get aloft in strong wind on Saturday.

Other balloons were inflated but tethered to the ground during the event.

Years back when Ripon hosted the Soaring Over Ripon festival (formerly Color the Skies), there was at least one day when windy conditions prevented anyone at all from taking to the air.

The FreeSpirit balloon is inflated during the Skies the Limit Ceres Balloon Festival at River Bluff Regional Park In Ceres, Calif., Saturday, June 15, 2024.

Volunteers hold down the basket as pilot Dana Thornton uses a burner to heat air for his balloon FreeSpirit during the Skies the Limit Ceres Balloon Festival at River Bluff Regional Park In Ceres, Calif., Saturday, June 15, 2024.

People watch as a balloon is inflated during the Skies the Limit Ceres Balloon Festival at River Bluff Regional Park in Ceres, Calif., Saturday, June 15, 2024.

The balloon FreeSpirit piloted by Dana Thornton flies off from River Bluff Regional Park during the Skies the Limit Ceres Balloon Festival in Ceres, Calif., Saturday, June 15, 2024.