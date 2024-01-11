Wednesday’s boys’ basketball rewind: Isaiah Evans leads North Meck past Chambers
In front of a sold-out home crowd Wednesday, nationally-ranked North Mecklenburg fell behind rival Chambers in the first quarter, but led by Duke recruit Isaiah Evans, the Vikings stormed back to post a convincing 98-70 win.
Chambers ran out to a 10-1 lead early before the 6-foot-7 Evans engaged, scoring seven straight points and 15 of the Vikings’ next 19 to spark a 45-29 run that pushed the Vikings into the lead for good.
Evans finished with 36 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks and two steals.
“Isaiah (Evans) is really good,” Vikings coach Duane Lewis said with a smirk. “I don’t have to say it. We already have said it. (Evans) is a willing passer. He is a great teammate and he communicates well. When he knows that we need something specific out of him, he can go do that. When he gets going, we feed off of it.”
Evans said he does whatever his team needs him to do. Wednesday night, it involved a rare kind of scoring exhibition.
“We just came out and executed,” Evans said. “We didn’t let up and we did what we were supposed to do.”
Chambers was playing Evans tight around the 3-point line early, so he looked to drive the ball. Once he got a few dunks, it forced the Cougars’ defense to play him as a driver. When they did, Evans knocked down 3-pointers.
In the second half, when Chambers sent multiple defenders at him, Evans passed the ball for easy shots as the lead swelled.
“I really was just setting screens and getting my teammates open,” Evans said. “I had already done my part scoring at that point, so it was my time to do all of the other small stuff.”
The past five games between Chambers and North Mecklenburg have been close. A few have gone into overtime and even double overtime, like last year’s state quarterfinal playoff game in which Evans topped the 60-point mark.
For Lewis and the Vikings, it was nice, for once, to get out to a big lead and not have to worry about the result.
“We talked in the locker room beforehand that this game is a game of runs,” Lewis said. “Our guys stepped up. Everyone stepped up. Isaiah (Evans) and Trey (Maxwell) for a little while, then Ashton (Pierce) got hot in the fourth quarter. I’m just really proud of the guys for working hard. It’s always good to get a win and a good win to stay unbeaten in the (Queen City 3A/4A) conference.”
Three who made a difference
Isaiah Evans, North Meck: The 6-7 forward did most of his damage in the first half. His explosive plays helped spur on the Viking fans early, shifting the momentum in his team’s favor. He also showcased his elite defensive ability by blocking three shots and grabbing two steals.
Trey Maxwell, North Meck: The 6-3 senior guard went 3-for-6 from 3-point range. He also had some highlight-worthy dunks.
Chadlyn Traylor, North Meck: The transfer point guard from West Charlotte is fitting right in with the Vikings. He finished the game with 19 points and only missed three shots.
What’s next?
North Meck has a quick turnaround and will play Thursday at conference foe Hopewell at 7:30 p.m. Chambers will play at West Charlotte on Jan. 12 before facing Cannon School in the Phenom Hoops Martin Luther King event on Jan. 13.
Wednesday’s #BIG5 top performers
Landen Lyerly, Lincolnton: In a 77-59 win over Bandys, Lyerly had 21 points, 18 rebounds, three steals.
Tyler Showalter, Butler: In a 68-60 double-overtime win over Charlotte Catholic, Showalter had a game-high 29 points as the Bulldogs remained unbeaten in Southwestern 4A conference play.
Chucky Smith, Charlotte Country Day: Smith, a junior guard, made a put-back layup with 12 seconds left to give his team a one-point lead in an eventual 63-60 overtime win over rival Charlotte Christian. Teammate Preston Scott got a layup at the buzzer off a steal for the final margin.
Austin Swartz, Cannon School: In a 73-63 win over Sweet 16 No. 16 Covenant Day, the Miami Hurricanes’ recruit had 35 points, eight rebounds, seven assists.
Chadlyn Traylor, North Mecklenburg: In a 98-70 win over Chambers, in a battle of two top 10-ranked Sweet 16 teams, Traylor finished with 19 points and a team-high six assists.
Wedneday’s box scores
▪ Observer Sweet 16 rankings listed
NO. 2 NORTH MECKLENBURG 98, NO. 7 CHAMBERS 70
Julius Chambers 13 16 19 22 – 70
North Mecklenburg 15 30 23 30 – 98
CHAMBERS 70 — Jordan Patton 20, Marcus Kerr 18, Jayden Terrell 10, Maurio Hanson 10, Bouie 9, McCotter 3
NORTH MECKLENBURG 98 — Isaiah Evans 36, Trey Maxwell 21, Chadlyn Traylor 19, Ashton Pierce 10, Murray 4, C. Evans 3, Williams 2, Young 1
Notable: For North Mecklenburg, Isaiah Evans had 36 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and three blocks. Trey Maxwell had 21 points, four assists, Greg Murray had four points, six rebounds and two assists and point guard Chadlyn Traylor had 19 points, six rebounds.
NO. 3 CENTRAL CABARRUS 83, CONCORD 50
Concord 7 13 14 16 — 50
Central Cabarrus 36 16 29 2 — 83
CONCORD 50 – J. Freeman 6, K. Phillips 2, J. Beyan 4, J. Reid 6, B. Crowden 8, J. Johnson 4, C. Arellano 4, J. Howard 10
CENTRAL CABARRUS 85 – Chase Daniel 8, Carson Daniel 14, DJ Kent 20, Joshua Dalton 21, Noah Edmisten 3, Emari Russell 6, Jake Baker 6, Cayden Smith 3, Kevonta Martin 2
Notable: Central Cabarrus forced 24 turnovers and had 21 assists and 14 steals. It has won 46 straight games and 42 straight games at home.
Records: Central Cabarrus 14-0, 6-0; Concord 8-6, 5-1
NO. 4 WEDDINGTON 57, PORTER RIDGE 43
Porter Ridge 12 10 3 18 — 43
Weddington 19 5 21 12 — 57
PORTER RIDGE 43 — Samaj Long 19, Ra’Shawn Elmore 13, Jacob Conroy 3, Garrett Cox 3, Ziggy Harris 2, Onur 3,
WEDDINGTON 57 — Grant Hamilton 17, Aidan Cook 5, Mason Zepp 3, Matthews Powers 2, KJ Younger 28
NO. 6 CANNON SCHOOL 73, NO. 16 COVENANT DAY 63
Cannon 17 20 14 22 — 73
Covenant Day 9 8 21 25 — 63
CANNON SCHOOL 73 — Austin Swartz 35, Isaiah Henry 17, Lincoln Vinson 11, Claggett 6, King 2, Ingram 2
COVENANT DAY 63 — Elijah Green 25, Michael Marcus Jr 14, Rivens 9, White 6, Weaver 2, Olshevski 2, Haggarty 2
Records: Cannon 17-6; Covenant Day 11-6
Notable: For Cannon, junior Isaiah Henry had 17 points, 10 rebounds.
BUTLER 68, CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 60, 2 OT
Butler 13 9 16 14 5 10 — 68
Charlotte Catholic 10 16 13 13 5 3 — 60
BUTLER 68 — Tyler Showalter 29, Reece Starnes 15, Terrance Badio 9, Caleb Milligan 6, DQ Currence 6, Eli Grier 3
CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 60 — Eddie David 16, Liam Gates 13, Chris Eagan 12, Gregory 7, Noonan 5, Kapsiak 4, Bergren 3
Records: Butler 8-6, 5-0; Charlotte Catholic 11-4, 3-2
Notable: Butler remained undefeated in Southwestern 4A conference play. Butler plays at the Carmel Christian MLK Showcase against Hunter Huss on Saturday.
CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 63, CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 60 OT
Country Day 17 14 13 19 9 – 63
Christian 6 20 19 9 6 – 60
CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 63 — Amare Bethel 19, Jerome Lowery 13, Preston Scott 9, Schulze 6, Smith 5, Diaz 6, Vanfield 2, Bates 2
CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 60 — Guess 26, Nicholson 10, Guendale 9, Rosen 6, Soloman 3, Strdionl 2, Carroll 1, Bradway 3
FORESTVIEW 60, NORTH GASTON 46
North Gaston 8 15 14 9 — 46
Forestview 19 13 11 17 — 60
NORTH GASTON 46 — Markell Carothers 18, Jalen Howard 14, Lattimore 4, Bonilla 2, Huggins 5, Blanton 2, Rivera 1
FORESTVIEW 60 — Helton 20, Aguilar 16, Patton 8, Thompson 6, Kendrick 4, Young 4
FORT MILL (SC) 58, BLYTHEWOOD 48
Fort Mill 17 17 9 15 — 58
Blythewood 6 15 8 19 — 48
Fort Mill 58 — Nas Berry 22, Kishawn Anderson 12, Darryl Carrington 11, Logan Parker 8, Christian McCain 3, Tillman Campbell 2
Blythewood 48 — Will Olden 13, A Coker 11, K Chung 11, TJ Lewis 10, T Mazcyk 2
Notable: Fort Mill has won five games in a row. Nas Berry had 22 points and 6 assist. While Kishawn Anderson added 12 points going 4/4 from 3. Fort Mill will host Rock Hill Friday for their second Region Game.
Records: Fort Mill 11-6 Blythewood 12-5
INDEPENDENCE 44, EAST MECKLENBURG 39
East Meck 6 8 9 16 — 39
Independence 4 11 11 17 — 44
EAST MECKLENBURG 39 — Bryce Heath 16, Ahmari Hicks 15, Buzzard 6, Ramirez 2
INDEPENDENCE 44 — Yancy Thompson 14, Taj Alberga 11, K. Jasper 9, Bosley 6, Neely 2, K. Johnson 1
KINGS MOUNTAIN 66, HUNTER HUSS 52
Kings Mountain 21 14 10 21 — 66
Hunter Huss 17 19 6 10 — 52
KINGS MOUNTAIN 66 — J’Myun Huskey 17 Bradley Floyd 12, Robinette 9, Linney 8, Nixon 6, J. Floyd 6, Lindsay 5, Foster 3
HUNTER HUSS 52 — Dunlap 17, Gladden 9, Pattis 6, Duff 6, Phillips 6, Barnette 5, Falls 3
Notable: Kings Mountain moves to 8-3 on the season and are now 2-1 in Big South 3A play. Mountaineers play @ North Gaston this Friday 1/12.
LINCOLNTON 77, BANDYS 59
Lincolnton 13 20 20 24 — 77
Bandys 13 13 16 17 — 59
LINCOLNTON 77 — Junior “LJ” Smith 23 Landen Lyerly 21, Tyler McClain 16, Andrew Phelps 8, Nehemiah Thompson 3, Khalil Yarborough 2, Khamoni Heath 2, Cameron Smith 2
BANDYS 59 — Landon Vaughn 28, Micah Slaughter 9, Dominic Robinson 8, Easton Ledford 6, Christian Etter 4, Evan Turner 2, Brady Swett 2
Notable: In an all-around team game for the Wolves, three players finished in double digits. Landen Lyerly had 21 points, 18 rebounds, three steals.
Record: Lincolnton 11-2. Bandys 10-3
MOORESVILLE 64, COX MILL 60
MOORESVILLE 64 — Dylan Clark 16, Jalen Chambers 13, Christian Wilson 10, AJ Parsley 9, Bryson Demby 7, Eian Bailey 7, Kyri Wilson 2.
Notable: For Mooresville, Dylan Clark had 16 points, eight rebounds, four blocks. Jalen Chambers had 13 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals. Christian Wilson had 10 points, six rebounds.
Mooresville Record: 9-5
Wednesday’s score list
BOYS
Queen City 3A-4A
North Meck 98, Chambers 70
SoMeck 4A
Berry Academy at West Mecklenburg
Southwestern 4A
Butler 68, Charlotte Catholic 60 (2 OT’s)
Independence 44, East Mecklenburg 39
CISAA
Charlotte Country Day 63, Charlotte Christian 60 (OT)
Providence Day 50, Charlotte Latin 40
Cannon School 73, Covenant Day 63
Greater Metro 4 4A
Mooresville 64, Cox Mill 60
Hickory Ridge at South Iredell
Southern Carolina 4A
Marvin Ridge 63, Cuthbertson 55
Weddington 57, Porter Ridge 43
Big South 3A
Crest 57, Ashbrook 52
Forestview 60, North Gaston 46
Kings Mountain 66, Hunter Huss 52
South Piedmont 3A
Central Cabarrus 83, Concord 50
Jesse Carson 62, Northwest Cabarrus 60
Western Foothills 3A
Hickory 77, East Lincoln 52
Statesville 72, Fred T. Foard 52
North Lincoln 96, North Iredell 77
Rocky River 2A-3A
Piedmont 67, Forest Hills 60
Parkwood at Anson County
Catawba Valley 2A
Newton-Conover 67, East Burke 56
West Caldwell 67, Maiden 58
Lincolnton 77, Bandys 59
West Lincoln 59, Bunker Hill 47
Catawba Shores 1A-2A
Mountain Island Charter at Langtree Charter
Southern Piedmont 1A-2A
East Gaston 77, Cherryville 67
Shelby at Bessemer City
Yadkin Valley 1A-2A
Union Academy 75, Albemarle 35
North Stanly 63, Gray Stone Day 17
Metro 1A
Apprentice Academy at Valor Prep
Piedmont Community Charter at Carolina International
Nonconference
A.L. Brown 61, East Rowan 54
Carmel Christian 60, Pine Lake Prep 51
Mount Pleasant at Piedmont
Sugar Creek Charter at Garinger
S.C. Region 3 5A
Blythewood at Fort Mill
Clover at Nation Ford
Spring Valley at Rock Hill
S.C. Region 4 3A
Union County at Chester
Woodruff at Emerald
S.C. Region 4 1A
C.A. Johnson at Lewisville
GIRLS
Queen City 3A-4A
North Mecklenburg 69, Chambers 26
SoMeck 4A
Berry Academy at West Mecklenburg
Southwestern 4A
Charlotte Catholic 58, Butler 35
Independence 76, East Mecklenburg 35
CISAA
Charlotte Country Day 52, Charlotte Christian 30
Providence Day 47, Charlotte Latin 33
Covenant Day at Cannon School
Greater Metro 4 4A
Cox Mill 48, Mooresville 26
Hickory Ridge 59, South Iredell 38
Southern Carolina 4A
Marvin Ridge 68, Cuthbertson 54
Porter Ridge 71, Weddington 44
Big South 3A
Crest 63, Ashbrook 35
Forestview 67, North Gaston 39
Hunter Huss 58, Kings Mountain 14
South Piedmont 3A
Central Cabarrus 64, Concord 18
Northwest Cabarrus 65, Jesse Carson 17
Western Foothills 3A
East Lincoln 58, Hickory 56
Fred T. Foard 65, Statesville 18
North Lincoln 56, North Iredell 33
Rocky River 2A-3A
Piedmont 58, Forest Hills 42
Parkwood at Anson County
Catawba Valley 2A
Bandys 55, Lincolnton 39
East Burke 74, Newton-Conover 31
Maiden 64, West Caldwell 20
West Lincoln 56, Bunker Hill 29
Catawba Shores 1A-2A
Mountain Island Charter at Langtree Charter
Southern Piedmont 1A-2A
East Gaston at Cherryville
Bessemer City 61, Shelby 43
Yadkin Valley 1A-2A
Albemarle 71, Union Academy 54
Gray Stone Day at North Stanly
Metro 1A
Piedmont Community Charter at Carolina International
Nonconference
A.L. Brown 48, East Rowan 45
Mount Pleasant at Piedmont
Fletcher School 57, Queen’s Grant Charter 31
Sugar Creek Charter at Garinger
Winston-Salem Christian at 1 of 1 Prep
S.C. Region 3 5A
Blythewood at Fort Mill
Clover 63, Nation Ford 44
Rock Hill 61, Spring Valley 53
S.C. Region 4 3A
Union County at Chester
Woodruff at Emerald
S.C. Region 4 1A
Lewisville 42, C.A. Johnson 33
Upcoming schedule
Thursday
Queen City 3A-4A
Hough at Mallard Creek
North Mecklenburg at Hopewell
Southwestern 4A
Providence at Rocky River
Greater Metro 4A
Lake Norman at West Cabarrus
Big South 3A
South Point at Stuart Cramer
South Piedmont 3A
Lake Norman Charter at South Rowan
Nonconference
Charlotte Elite Academy at Elevation Prep (boys)
Comenius School at Greater Cabarrus Stallions (boys)
Davidson Day at Providence Day (boys)
Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Grace Academy (girls)
Jackson Day at Carolina Christian
Statesville Christian at Liberty Prep (boys)
S.C. Region 3 4A
South Pointe at Catawba Ridge
S.C. nonconference
Comenius School at Greater Cabarrus Stallions (boys)
Gray Collegiate at Legion Collegiate
Friday
Queen City 3A-4A
Chambers at West Charlotte
Harding at Hough
Mallard Creek at West Mecklenburg
SoMeck 4A
Myers Park at Berry Academy
Olympic at Ardrey Kell
Southwestern 4A
Charlotte Catholic at East Mecklenburg
Garinger at Providence
Independence at Rocky river
CISAA
Charlotte Country Day at Cannon School
Charlotte Latin at Covenant Day
Charlotte Christian at Providence Day
Greater Metro 4 4A
A.L. Brown at West Cabarrus
Lake Norman at Hickory Ridge
Mooresville at South Iredell
Southern Carolina 4A
Cuthbertson at Porter Ridge
Sun Valley at Weddington
Big South 3A
Ashbrook at Forestview
Kings Mountain at North Gaston
South Point at Hunter Huss
Stuart Cramer at Crest
South Piedmont 3A
Central Cabarrus at Lake Norman Charter
Concord at Jay M. Robinson
Jesse Carson at East Rowan
West Rowan at South Rowan
Western Foothills 3A
Fred T. Foard at East Lincoln
North Iredell at Hickory
St. Stephens at North Lincoln
West Iredell at Statesville
Rocky River 2A-3A
Central Academy at Piedmont
Forest Hills at West Stanly
Monroe at Anson County
Metrolina Athletic Conference
Gaston Christian at Northside Christian
Hickory Grove Christian at Concord Academy
Metrolina Christian at SouthLake Christian
Westminster Catawba at Gaston Day
Foothills Athletic Association
Davidson Day at Hickory Christian (boys)
University Christian at Salem Baptist
Piedmont Athletic Association
Victory Christian at United Faith Christian
Catawba Valley 2A
East Burke at Bunker Hill
Maiden at Bandys
Newton-Conover at West Lincoln
West Caldwell at Lincolnton
Catawba Shores 1A-2A
Christ the King at Community School of Davidson
Langtree Charter at Pine Lake Prep
Lincoln Charter at Bradford Prep
Mountain Island Charter at Corvian Community
Southern Piedmont 1A-2A
Cherryville at Bessemer City
Shelby at Highland Tech
Thomas Jefferson Academy at East Gaston
Yadkin Valley 1A-2A
Albemarle at Mount Pleasant
North Stanly at South Stanly
Union Academy at Gray Stone Day
Metro 1A
Apprentice Academy at Queen’s Grant Charter (boys)
Carolina International at Sugar Creek Charter
Nonconference
Arborbrook Christian at Westminster Catawba (girls)
Central Carolina Prep at Combine Academy Regional (boys)
Covenant Classical at Valor Prep (girls)
Forsyth Home Educators at South Charlotte Thunder
Jackson Day at Piedmont Community Charter
Lake Norman Christian at Valor Prep (boys)
Palisades at Marvin Ridge
S.C. Region 3 5A
Clover at Spring Valley
Nation Ford at Blythewood
Rock Hill at Fort Mill
S.C. Region 3 4A
Catawba Ridge at York
Lancaster at South Pointe
Northwestern at Indian Land
S.C. Region 4 3A
Clinton at Woodruff
Emerald at Chester
S.C. Region 5 2A
Buford at York Prep
Central Pageland at Andrew Jackson
Chesterfield at North Central
S.C. Region 4 1A
Great Falls at McBee
S.C. nonconference
Legion Collegiate at Legacy Early College
Saturday
Phenom Hoops MLK Classic (boys)
(at Carmel Christian)
Butler vs. Hunter Huss, 1:30
Rocky River vs. High Point Wesleyan, 3
Northside Christian vs. The Burlington School, 4:30
Cannon School vs. Chambers, 6
Cox Mill vs. Carmel Christian, 7:30
PEM Sports MLK Queens Challenge (girls)
(at United Faith Christian)
Central Cabarrus vs. Indian Land, 11 a.m.
Cox Mill vs. Northwest Cabarrus, 12:30
Providence Day vs. Rabun Gap School, 2
Cannon School vs. Legacy Early College, 3:30
United Faith Christian vs. Concord Academy, 5
MLK Peace Showcase (boys/girls)
(at West Charlotte High)
(girls) Butler vs. Olympic, 11:30 a.m.
(boys) Moravian Prep Regional vs. CBA Prep, 1
(girls) East Rutherford vs. Mount Zion Prep, 2:30
(boys) East Rutherford vs. Indian Land, 4
(boys) 1 of 1 Prep vs. Mount Zion Prep, 5:30
(girls) West Charlotte vs. Morrow (GA), 7
(boys) West Charlotte vs. Morrow (GA), 8:30
Nonconference
Charlotte Catholic vs. Petersburg (VA) Shining Star Prep, in MLK Showcase at Northeast Guilford, 4:30 (girls)
Combine Academy National in Flyin’ to the Hoop Classic in Dayton, OH (boys)
Myers Park at Northwood, 6 (boys)
Myers Park at Eastside (SC), 5 (girls)
North Mecklenburg vs. Camden (NJ), in Hoophall Classic in Springfield, MA, 10:30 a.m. (boys)
South Charlotte Thunder at Surry Home School
South Mecklenburg vs. Coastal Christian, in Brandon Ingram Classic in Kinston, 4:30 (boys)
South Mecklenburg in MLK Showcase at Westside (SC) High (girls)
United Faith Christian vs. Clayton, in MLK Showcase at Southeast Raleigh High, 3:30 (boys)
Victory Christian in Georgia Interstate Classic at Athens, GA (boys)
S.C. nonconference
Andrew Jackson vs. Marlboro County, in MLK Showcase at Marion (SC) High (boys)
Comenius School at Durham HA Prep, 2
Nation Ford vs. Timberland (SC), in MLK Showcase at Bethune-Bowman High, 5:30 (boys)
Sunday
No games scheduled
Other rescheduled dates
(these games were scheduled for Tuesday but postponed until later in the season)
Cox Mill at A.L. Brown, next Wednesday’
Gaston Christian at Gaston Day, Jan. 22
Harding at West Charlotte, Jan. 24
Hopewell at West Mecklenburg, TBA
Jay M. Robinson at West Rowan, Jan. 18
Lake Norman at West Cabarrus, Jan. 18
Metrolina Christian at Hickory Grove Christian, Jan. 27
North Central at Andrew Jackson, Jan. 24
Olympic at Myers Park, next Tuesday
South Mecklenburg at Ardrey Kell, Jan. 24
South Stanly at Mount Pleasant, next Tuesday
West Iredell at East Lincoln, next Wednesday
West Stanly at Monroe, Jan. 18
Westminster Catawba at Concord Academy, Monday
York at Indian Land, Jan. 29