Wednesday’s boys’ basketball rewind: Isaiah Evans leads North Meck past Chambers

In front of a sold-out home crowd Wednesday, nationally-ranked North Mecklenburg fell behind rival Chambers in the first quarter, but led by Duke recruit Isaiah Evans, the Vikings stormed back to post a convincing 98-70 win.

Chambers ran out to a 10-1 lead early before the 6-foot-7 Evans engaged, scoring seven straight points and 15 of the Vikings’ next 19 to spark a 45-29 run that pushed the Vikings into the lead for good.

Evans finished with 36 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks and two steals.

“Isaiah (Evans) is really good,” Vikings coach Duane Lewis said with a smirk. “I don’t have to say it. We already have said it. (Evans) is a willing passer. He is a great teammate and he communicates well. When he knows that we need something specific out of him, he can go do that. When he gets going, we feed off of it.”

Evans said he does whatever his team needs him to do. Wednesday night, it involved a rare kind of scoring exhibition.

“We just came out and executed,” Evans said. “We didn’t let up and we did what we were supposed to do.”

Chambers was playing Evans tight around the 3-point line early, so he looked to drive the ball. Once he got a few dunks, it forced the Cougars’ defense to play him as a driver. When they did, Evans knocked down 3-pointers.

In the second half, when Chambers sent multiple defenders at him, Evans passed the ball for easy shots as the lead swelled.

“I really was just setting screens and getting my teammates open,” Evans said. “I had already done my part scoring at that point, so it was my time to do all of the other small stuff.”

The past five games between Chambers and North Mecklenburg have been close. A few have gone into overtime and even double overtime, like last year’s state quarterfinal playoff game in which Evans topped the 60-point mark.

For Lewis and the Vikings, it was nice, for once, to get out to a big lead and not have to worry about the result.

“We talked in the locker room beforehand that this game is a game of runs,” Lewis said. “Our guys stepped up. Everyone stepped up. Isaiah (Evans) and Trey (Maxwell) for a little while, then Ashton (Pierce) got hot in the fourth quarter. I’m just really proud of the guys for working hard. It’s always good to get a win and a good win to stay unbeaten in the (Queen City 3A/4A) conference.”

Three who made a difference

Isaiah Evans, North Meck: The 6-7 forward did most of his damage in the first half. His explosive plays helped spur on the Viking fans early, shifting the momentum in his team’s favor. He also showcased his elite defensive ability by blocking three shots and grabbing two steals.

Trey Maxwell, North Meck: The 6-3 senior guard went 3-for-6 from 3-point range. He also had some highlight-worthy dunks.

Chadlyn Traylor, North Meck: The transfer point guard from West Charlotte is fitting right in with the Vikings. He finished the game with 19 points and only missed three shots.

What’s next?

North Meck has a quick turnaround and will play Thursday at conference foe Hopewell at 7:30 p.m. Chambers will play at West Charlotte on Jan. 12 before facing Cannon School in the Phenom Hoops Martin Luther King event on Jan. 13.

Wednesday’s #BIG5 top performers

Landen Lyerly, Lincolnton: In a 77-59 win over Bandys, Lyerly had 21 points, 18 rebounds, three steals.

Tyler Showalter, Butler: In a 68-60 double-overtime win over Charlotte Catholic, Showalter had a game-high 29 points as the Bulldogs remained unbeaten in Southwestern 4A conference play.

Chucky Smith, Charlotte Country Day: Smith, a junior guard, made a put-back layup with 12 seconds left to give his team a one-point lead in an eventual 63-60 overtime win over rival Charlotte Christian. Teammate Preston Scott got a layup at the buzzer off a steal for the final margin.

Austin Swartz, Cannon School: In a 73-63 win over Sweet 16 No. 16 Covenant Day, the Miami Hurricanes’ recruit had 35 points, eight rebounds, seven assists.

Chadlyn Traylor, North Mecklenburg: In a 98-70 win over Chambers, in a battle of two top 10-ranked Sweet 16 teams, Traylor finished with 19 points and a team-high six assists.

Wedneday’s box scores

▪ Observer Sweet 16 rankings listed

NO. 2 NORTH MECKLENBURG 98, NO. 7 CHAMBERS 70

Julius Chambers 13 16 19 22 – 70

North Mecklenburg 15 30 23 30 – 98

CHAMBERS 70 — Jordan Patton 20, Marcus Kerr 18, Jayden Terrell 10, Maurio Hanson 10, Bouie 9, McCotter 3

NORTH MECKLENBURG 98 — Isaiah Evans 36, Trey Maxwell 21, Chadlyn Traylor 19, Ashton Pierce 10, Murray 4, C. Evans 3, Williams 2, Young 1

Notable: For North Mecklenburg, Isaiah Evans had 36 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and three blocks. Trey Maxwell had 21 points, four assists, Greg Murray had four points, six rebounds and two assists and point guard Chadlyn Traylor had 19 points, six rebounds.

NO. 3 CENTRAL CABARRUS 83, CONCORD 50

Concord 7 13 14 16 — 50

Central Cabarrus 36 16 29 2 — 83

CONCORD 50 – J. Freeman 6, K. Phillips 2, J. Beyan 4, J. Reid 6, B. Crowden 8, J. Johnson 4, C. Arellano 4, J. Howard 10

CENTRAL CABARRUS 85 – Chase Daniel 8, Carson Daniel 14, DJ Kent 20, Joshua Dalton 21, Noah Edmisten 3, Emari Russell 6, Jake Baker 6, Cayden Smith 3, Kevonta Martin 2

Notable: Central Cabarrus forced 24 turnovers and had 21 assists and 14 steals. It has won 46 straight games and 42 straight games at home.

Records: Central Cabarrus 14-0, 6-0; Concord 8-6, 5-1

NO. 4 WEDDINGTON 57, PORTER RIDGE 43

Porter Ridge 12 10 3 18 — 43

Weddington 19 5 21 12 — 57

PORTER RIDGE 43 — Samaj Long 19, Ra’Shawn Elmore 13, Jacob Conroy 3, Garrett Cox 3, Ziggy Harris 2, Onur 3,

WEDDINGTON 57 — Grant Hamilton 17, Aidan Cook 5, Mason Zepp 3, Matthews Powers 2, KJ Younger 28

NO. 6 CANNON SCHOOL 73, NO. 16 COVENANT DAY 63

Cannon 17 20 14 22 — 73

Covenant Day 9 8 21 25 — 63

CANNON SCHOOL 73 — Austin Swartz 35, Isaiah Henry 17, Lincoln Vinson 11, Claggett 6, King 2, Ingram 2

COVENANT DAY 63 — Elijah Green 25, Michael Marcus Jr 14, Rivens 9, White 6, Weaver 2, Olshevski 2, Haggarty 2

Records: Cannon 17-6; Covenant Day 11-6

Notable: For Cannon, junior Isaiah Henry had 17 points, 10 rebounds.

BUTLER 68, CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 60, 2 OT

Butler 13 9 16 14 5 10 — 68

Charlotte Catholic 10 16 13 13 5 3 — 60

BUTLER 68 — Tyler Showalter 29, Reece Starnes 15, Terrance Badio 9, Caleb Milligan 6, DQ Currence 6, Eli Grier 3

CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 60 — Eddie David 16, Liam Gates 13, Chris Eagan 12, Gregory 7, Noonan 5, Kapsiak 4, Bergren 3

Records: Butler 8-6, 5-0; Charlotte Catholic 11-4, 3-2

Notable: Butler remained undefeated in Southwestern 4A conference play. Butler plays at the Carmel Christian MLK Showcase against Hunter Huss on Saturday.

CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 63, CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 60 OT

Country Day 17 14 13 19 9 – 63

Christian 6 20 19 9 6 – 60

CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 63 — Amare Bethel 19, Jerome Lowery 13, Preston Scott 9, Schulze 6, Smith 5, Diaz 6, Vanfield 2, Bates 2

CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 60 — Guess 26, Nicholson 10, Guendale 9, Rosen 6, Soloman 3, Strdionl 2, Carroll 1, Bradway 3

FORESTVIEW 60, NORTH GASTON 46

North Gaston 8 15 14 9 — 46

Forestview 19 13 11 17 — 60

NORTH GASTON 46 — Markell Carothers 18, Jalen Howard 14, Lattimore 4, Bonilla 2, Huggins 5, Blanton 2, Rivera 1

FORESTVIEW 60 — Helton 20, Aguilar 16, Patton 8, Thompson 6, Kendrick 4, Young 4

FORT MILL (SC) 58, BLYTHEWOOD 48

Fort Mill 17 17 9 15 — 58

Blythewood 6 15 8 19 — 48

Fort Mill 58 — Nas Berry 22, Kishawn Anderson 12, Darryl Carrington 11, Logan Parker 8, Christian McCain 3, Tillman Campbell 2

Blythewood 48 — Will Olden 13, A Coker 11, K Chung 11, TJ Lewis 10, T Mazcyk 2

Notable: Fort Mill has won five games in a row. Nas Berry had 22 points and 6 assist. While Kishawn Anderson added 12 points going 4/4 from 3. Fort Mill will host Rock Hill Friday for their second Region Game.

Records: Fort Mill 11-6 Blythewood 12-5

INDEPENDENCE 44, EAST MECKLENBURG 39

East Meck 6 8 9 16 — 39

Independence 4 11 11 17 — 44

EAST MECKLENBURG 39 — Bryce Heath 16, Ahmari Hicks 15, Buzzard 6, Ramirez 2

INDEPENDENCE 44 — Yancy Thompson 14, Taj Alberga 11, K. Jasper 9, Bosley 6, Neely 2, K. Johnson 1

KINGS MOUNTAIN 66, HUNTER HUSS 52

Kings Mountain 21 14 10 21 — 66

Hunter Huss 17 19 6 10 — 52

KINGS MOUNTAIN 66 — J’Myun Huskey 17 Bradley Floyd 12, Robinette 9, Linney 8, Nixon 6, J. Floyd 6, Lindsay 5, Foster 3

HUNTER HUSS 52 — Dunlap 17, Gladden 9, Pattis 6, Duff 6, Phillips 6, Barnette 5, Falls 3

Notable: Kings Mountain moves to 8-3 on the season and are now 2-1 in Big South 3A play. Mountaineers play @ North Gaston this Friday 1/12.

LINCOLNTON 77, BANDYS 59

Lincolnton 13 20 20 24 — 77

Bandys 13 13 16 17 — 59

LINCOLNTON 77 — Junior “LJ” Smith 23 Landen Lyerly 21, Tyler McClain 16, Andrew Phelps 8, Nehemiah Thompson 3, Khalil Yarborough 2, Khamoni Heath 2, Cameron Smith 2

BANDYS 59 — Landon Vaughn 28, Micah Slaughter 9, Dominic Robinson 8, Easton Ledford 6, Christian Etter 4, Evan Turner 2, Brady Swett 2

Notable: In an all-around team game for the Wolves, three players finished in double digits. Landen Lyerly had 21 points, 18 rebounds, three steals.

Record: Lincolnton 11-2. Bandys 10-3

MOORESVILLE 64, COX MILL 60

MOORESVILLE 64 — Dylan Clark 16, Jalen Chambers 13, Christian Wilson 10, AJ Parsley 9, Bryson Demby 7, Eian Bailey 7, Kyri Wilson 2.

Notable: For Mooresville, Dylan Clark had 16 points, eight rebounds, four blocks. Jalen Chambers had 13 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals. Christian Wilson had 10 points, six rebounds.

Mooresville Record: 9-5

Wednesday’s score list

BOYS

Queen City 3A-4A

North Meck 98, Chambers 70

SoMeck 4A

Berry Academy at West Mecklenburg

Southwestern 4A

Butler 68, Charlotte Catholic 60 (2 OT’s)

Independence 44, East Mecklenburg 39

CISAA

Charlotte Country Day 63, Charlotte Christian 60 (OT)

Providence Day 50, Charlotte Latin 40

Cannon School 73, Covenant Day 63

Greater Metro 4 4A

Mooresville 64, Cox Mill 60

Hickory Ridge at South Iredell

Southern Carolina 4A

Marvin Ridge 63, Cuthbertson 55

Weddington 57, Porter Ridge 43

Big South 3A

Crest 57, Ashbrook 52

Forestview 60, North Gaston 46

Kings Mountain 66, Hunter Huss 52

South Piedmont 3A

Central Cabarrus 83, Concord 50

Jesse Carson 62, Northwest Cabarrus 60

Western Foothills 3A

Hickory 77, East Lincoln 52

Statesville 72, Fred T. Foard 52

North Lincoln 96, North Iredell 77

Rocky River 2A-3A

Piedmont 67, Forest Hills 60

Parkwood at Anson County

Catawba Valley 2A

Newton-Conover 67, East Burke 56

West Caldwell 67, Maiden 58

Lincolnton 77, Bandys 59

West Lincoln 59, Bunker Hill 47

Catawba Shores 1A-2A

Mountain Island Charter at Langtree Charter

Southern Piedmont 1A-2A

East Gaston 77, Cherryville 67

Shelby at Bessemer City

Yadkin Valley 1A-2A

Union Academy 75, Albemarle 35

North Stanly 63, Gray Stone Day 17

Metro 1A

Apprentice Academy at Valor Prep

Piedmont Community Charter at Carolina International

Nonconference

A.L. Brown 61, East Rowan 54

Carmel Christian 60, Pine Lake Prep 51

Mount Pleasant at Piedmont

Sugar Creek Charter at Garinger

S.C. Region 3 5A

Blythewood at Fort Mill

Clover at Nation Ford

Spring Valley at Rock Hill

S.C. Region 4 3A

Union County at Chester

Woodruff at Emerald

S.C. Region 4 1A

C.A. Johnson at Lewisville

GIRLS

Queen City 3A-4A

North Mecklenburg 69, Chambers 26

SoMeck 4A

Berry Academy at West Mecklenburg

Southwestern 4A

Charlotte Catholic 58, Butler 35

Independence 76, East Mecklenburg 35

CISAA

Charlotte Country Day 52, Charlotte Christian 30

Providence Day 47, Charlotte Latin 33

Covenant Day at Cannon School

Greater Metro 4 4A

Cox Mill 48, Mooresville 26

Hickory Ridge 59, South Iredell 38

Southern Carolina 4A

Marvin Ridge 68, Cuthbertson 54

Porter Ridge 71, Weddington 44

Big South 3A

Crest 63, Ashbrook 35

Forestview 67, North Gaston 39

Hunter Huss 58, Kings Mountain 14

South Piedmont 3A

Central Cabarrus 64, Concord 18

Northwest Cabarrus 65, Jesse Carson 17

Western Foothills 3A

East Lincoln 58, Hickory 56

Fred T. Foard 65, Statesville 18

North Lincoln 56, North Iredell 33

Rocky River 2A-3A

Piedmont 58, Forest Hills 42

Parkwood at Anson County

Catawba Valley 2A

Bandys 55, Lincolnton 39

East Burke 74, Newton-Conover 31

Maiden 64, West Caldwell 20

West Lincoln 56, Bunker Hill 29

Catawba Shores 1A-2A

Mountain Island Charter at Langtree Charter

Southern Piedmont 1A-2A

East Gaston at Cherryville

Bessemer City 61, Shelby 43

Yadkin Valley 1A-2A

Albemarle 71, Union Academy 54

Gray Stone Day at North Stanly

Metro 1A

Piedmont Community Charter at Carolina International

Nonconference

A.L. Brown 48, East Rowan 45

Mount Pleasant at Piedmont

Fletcher School 57, Queen’s Grant Charter 31

Sugar Creek Charter at Garinger

Winston-Salem Christian at 1 of 1 Prep

S.C. Region 3 5A

Blythewood at Fort Mill

Clover 63, Nation Ford 44

Rock Hill 61, Spring Valley 53

S.C. Region 4 3A

Union County at Chester

Woodruff at Emerald

S.C. Region 4 1A

Lewisville 42, C.A. Johnson 33

Upcoming schedule

Thursday

Queen City 3A-4A

Hough at Mallard Creek

North Mecklenburg at Hopewell

Southwestern 4A

Providence at Rocky River

Greater Metro 4A

Lake Norman at West Cabarrus

Big South 3A

South Point at Stuart Cramer

South Piedmont 3A

Lake Norman Charter at South Rowan

Nonconference

Charlotte Elite Academy at Elevation Prep (boys)

Comenius School at Greater Cabarrus Stallions (boys)

Davidson Day at Providence Day (boys)

Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Grace Academy (girls)

Jackson Day at Carolina Christian

Statesville Christian at Liberty Prep (boys)

S.C. Region 3 4A

South Pointe at Catawba Ridge

S.C. nonconference

Comenius School at Greater Cabarrus Stallions (boys)

Gray Collegiate at Legion Collegiate

Friday

Queen City 3A-4A

Chambers at West Charlotte

Harding at Hough

Mallard Creek at West Mecklenburg

SoMeck 4A

Myers Park at Berry Academy

Olympic at Ardrey Kell

Southwestern 4A

Charlotte Catholic at East Mecklenburg

Garinger at Providence

Independence at Rocky river

CISAA

Charlotte Country Day at Cannon School

Charlotte Latin at Covenant Day

Charlotte Christian at Providence Day

Greater Metro 4 4A

A.L. Brown at West Cabarrus

Lake Norman at Hickory Ridge

Mooresville at South Iredell

Southern Carolina 4A

Cuthbertson at Porter Ridge

Sun Valley at Weddington

Big South 3A

Ashbrook at Forestview

Kings Mountain at North Gaston

South Point at Hunter Huss

Stuart Cramer at Crest

South Piedmont 3A

Central Cabarrus at Lake Norman Charter

Concord at Jay M. Robinson

Jesse Carson at East Rowan

West Rowan at South Rowan

Western Foothills 3A

Fred T. Foard at East Lincoln

North Iredell at Hickory

St. Stephens at North Lincoln

West Iredell at Statesville

Rocky River 2A-3A

Central Academy at Piedmont

Forest Hills at West Stanly

Monroe at Anson County

Metrolina Athletic Conference

Gaston Christian at Northside Christian

Hickory Grove Christian at Concord Academy

Metrolina Christian at SouthLake Christian

Westminster Catawba at Gaston Day

Foothills Athletic Association

Davidson Day at Hickory Christian (boys)

University Christian at Salem Baptist

Piedmont Athletic Association

Victory Christian at United Faith Christian

Catawba Valley 2A

East Burke at Bunker Hill

Maiden at Bandys

Newton-Conover at West Lincoln

West Caldwell at Lincolnton

Catawba Shores 1A-2A

Christ the King at Community School of Davidson

Langtree Charter at Pine Lake Prep

Lincoln Charter at Bradford Prep

Mountain Island Charter at Corvian Community

Southern Piedmont 1A-2A

Cherryville at Bessemer City

Shelby at Highland Tech

Thomas Jefferson Academy at East Gaston

Yadkin Valley 1A-2A

Albemarle at Mount Pleasant

North Stanly at South Stanly

Union Academy at Gray Stone Day

Metro 1A

Apprentice Academy at Queen’s Grant Charter (boys)

Carolina International at Sugar Creek Charter

Nonconference

Arborbrook Christian at Westminster Catawba (girls)

Central Carolina Prep at Combine Academy Regional (boys)

Covenant Classical at Valor Prep (girls)

Forsyth Home Educators at South Charlotte Thunder

Jackson Day at Piedmont Community Charter

Lake Norman Christian at Valor Prep (boys)

Palisades at Marvin Ridge

S.C. Region 3 5A

Clover at Spring Valley

Nation Ford at Blythewood

Rock Hill at Fort Mill

S.C. Region 3 4A

Catawba Ridge at York

Lancaster at South Pointe

Northwestern at Indian Land

S.C. Region 4 3A

Clinton at Woodruff

Emerald at Chester

S.C. Region 5 2A

Buford at York Prep

Central Pageland at Andrew Jackson

Chesterfield at North Central

S.C. Region 4 1A

Great Falls at McBee

S.C. nonconference

Legion Collegiate at Legacy Early College

Saturday

Phenom Hoops MLK Classic (boys)

(at Carmel Christian)

Butler vs. Hunter Huss, 1:30

Rocky River vs. High Point Wesleyan, 3

Northside Christian vs. The Burlington School, 4:30

Cannon School vs. Chambers, 6

Cox Mill vs. Carmel Christian, 7:30

PEM Sports MLK Queens Challenge (girls)

(at United Faith Christian)

Central Cabarrus vs. Indian Land, 11 a.m.

Cox Mill vs. Northwest Cabarrus, 12:30

Providence Day vs. Rabun Gap School, 2

Cannon School vs. Legacy Early College, 3:30

United Faith Christian vs. Concord Academy, 5

MLK Peace Showcase (boys/girls)

(at West Charlotte High)

(girls) Butler vs. Olympic, 11:30 a.m.

(boys) Moravian Prep Regional vs. CBA Prep, 1

(girls) East Rutherford vs. Mount Zion Prep, 2:30

(boys) East Rutherford vs. Indian Land, 4

(boys) 1 of 1 Prep vs. Mount Zion Prep, 5:30

(girls) West Charlotte vs. Morrow (GA), 7

(boys) West Charlotte vs. Morrow (GA), 8:30

Nonconference

Charlotte Catholic vs. Petersburg (VA) Shining Star Prep, in MLK Showcase at Northeast Guilford, 4:30 (girls)

Combine Academy National in Flyin’ to the Hoop Classic in Dayton, OH (boys)

Myers Park at Northwood, 6 (boys)

Myers Park at Eastside (SC), 5 (girls)

North Mecklenburg vs. Camden (NJ), in Hoophall Classic in Springfield, MA, 10:30 a.m. (boys)

South Charlotte Thunder at Surry Home School

South Mecklenburg vs. Coastal Christian, in Brandon Ingram Classic in Kinston, 4:30 (boys)

South Mecklenburg in MLK Showcase at Westside (SC) High (girls)

United Faith Christian vs. Clayton, in MLK Showcase at Southeast Raleigh High, 3:30 (boys)

Victory Christian in Georgia Interstate Classic at Athens, GA (boys)

S.C. nonconference

Andrew Jackson vs. Marlboro County, in MLK Showcase at Marion (SC) High (boys)

Comenius School at Durham HA Prep, 2

Nation Ford vs. Timberland (SC), in MLK Showcase at Bethune-Bowman High, 5:30 (boys)

Sunday

No games scheduled

Other rescheduled dates

(these games were scheduled for Tuesday but postponed until later in the season)

Cox Mill at A.L. Brown, next Wednesday’

Gaston Christian at Gaston Day, Jan. 22

Harding at West Charlotte, Jan. 24

Hopewell at West Mecklenburg, TBA

Jay M. Robinson at West Rowan, Jan. 18

Lake Norman at West Cabarrus, Jan. 18

Metrolina Christian at Hickory Grove Christian, Jan. 27

North Central at Andrew Jackson, Jan. 24

Olympic at Myers Park, next Tuesday

South Mecklenburg at Ardrey Kell, Jan. 24

South Stanly at Mount Pleasant, next Tuesday

West Iredell at East Lincoln, next Wednesday

West Stanly at Monroe, Jan. 18

Westminster Catawba at Concord Academy, Monday

York at Indian Land, Jan. 29





