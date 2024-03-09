This week in Fort Worth: Greenway Place gains new attention and new Jake Paul fight announced

This week in Fort Worth one of the first neighborhoods where black residents could buy homes is gaining new attention and AT&T stadium will be home to an unexpected boxing match.

Greenway Place was one of the first areas in Fort Worth where black residents could own property but the neighborhood declined in 1959 after Interstate 35W was built. With the area’s proximity to Panther Island, home builder Joseph Valenzuela has built ten houses in the neighborhood.

Land values have risen in the neighborhood and now older residents are feeling the pressure of rising prices.

In other news, youtuber Jake Paul and former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson announced plans for a boxing match on July 20.

The match will take place at AT&T stadium.