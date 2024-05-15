This week in Kansas City: Historic locomotive at Union Station, Kelce Jam, festivals

The Empress 2816 steam locomotive will come to town this weekend when the Canadian Pacific Kansas City Final Spike Steam Tour stops at Union Station.

Visitors not only will be able to view the historic locomotive up close, they also can learn more about the locomotive and the history of CPKC — including the role of the Kansas City Southern. Mini-train rides, crafts and other activities will be available at the Haverty Family Yards, along with showings of “Rocky Mountain Express” in the Station’s Regnier Extreme Screen Theatre.

The event will run noon-5 p.m. May 18 and is free. More information at cpkcr.com.

The Water Lantern Festival will light up Theis Park on May 18. waterlanternfestival.com

More entertainment

▪ Five homes and one historic storefront will open their doors to the public for the Volker Homes Tour, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. May 18 ($25-$30). volkerkcmo.org.

▪ Merriam’s annual Turkey Creek Festival will bring live music, arts and crafts, children’s activities and more to Antioch Park, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 18 (free). merriam.org.

▪ The Water Lantern Festival at Theis Park will feature floating lanterns as well as music, food trucks and other activities, 5:30-9:30 p.m. May 18 ($45.99-$55.99). waterlanternfestival.com.

▪ Donna Rae Pearson of the Kansas Historical Society will present “The Women of Brown: 70th Anniversary of Brown vs. Board of Education” at the Kansas City Public Library Plaza Branch, 6 p.m. May 21 (free). kclibrary.org.

Theater

▪ “I Will Always Love You: The Music of Whitney Houston,” 7:30 p.m. May 16-18, 2 p.m. May 19, Ruby Room, MTH Theater at Crown Center ($51). musictheaterheritage.com.

▪ “The Head of Medusa,” KCPublic Theatre, 7:30 p.m. May 16-20, Stern Theatre at Charlotte Street Foundation (free-$25). kcpublictheatre.org.

▪ “My Brother Is My Security Blanket,” 7:30 p.m. May 16-18, Harris Park ($25). eventbrite.com.

▪ “The Lehman Trilogy,” Kansas City Actors Theatre, opens 7 p.m. May 22; runs through June 9, City Stage ($20-$52). kcactors.org.

Classical music and dance

▪ Kansas City Symphony, “Sci-Fi Spectacular,” 8 p.m. May 17-18, 2 p.m. May 19, Kauffman Center ($55-$110). kcsymphony.org.

▪ Kansas City Women’s Chorus, “Come to Your Senses,” 7 p.m. May 17, 2 p.m. May 18-19, Michael and Ginger Frost Production Arts Building ($15-$37). kcwomenschorus.org.

▪ “¡Viva Mexico! ¡Viva America!,” 8 p.m. May 17, Yardley Hall ($12-$45). jccc.edu/midwest-trust-center.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is the host of Kelce Jam, which will take place May 18 at Azura Amphitheatre. Emily Curiel/ecuriel@kcstar.com

More music

▪ Asleep at the Wheel, 8 p.m. May 16, Knuckleheads ($35). knuckleheadskc.com.

▪ Gladstone Summertime Bluesfest, 6 p.m. May 17, 5 p.m. May 18, Linden Square ($5 suggested donation). gladstonechamber.com.

▪ John Garcia, 6:45 p.m. May 17, Liberty Hall ($27). libertyhall.net.

▪ Umphrey’s McGee, 7 p.m. May 17, GrindersKC ($39.95-$95). grinderskc.com.

▪ Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “This Is Kansas City” featuring Deborah Brown and Bobby Watson, 8 p.m. May 17, Folly ($20-$100). kcjo.org.

▪ Kumar Sanu and Sadhna Sargam, 8 p.m. May 17, Midland ($29-$299). midlandkc.com.

▪ Kansas City Folk Fest, noon-8 p.m. May 18, Washington Square Park (free). kcfolkfest.org.

▪ Kelce Jam featuring Lil Wayne, Diplo, 2 Chainz and more, 5 p.m. May 18, Azura Amphitheater ($49.99-$109.99). kelcejam.com.

▪ Maddie Zahm, 8 p.m. May 18, Madrid ($25). madridtheatre.com.

▪ Marca MP, 8 p.m. May 18, Midland ($39.50-$119.50). midlandkc.com.

▪ Jeffrey Osborne, 8:30 p.m. May 18, Ameristar Casino ($60-$80). ameristarkansascity.com.

▪ Real Estate with Water From Your Eyes, 8 p.m. May 20, The Truman ($25-$30). thetrumankc.com.

Childish Gambino, aka actor Donald Glover, has announced an Aug. 12 concert at T-Mobile Center. File photo

Recently announced

▪ Kevin Hart, Aug. 2, Starlight. kcstarlight.com

▪ Childish Gambino with Willow, Aug. 12, T-Mobile Center. t-mobilecenter.com

▪ Grupo Frontera, Sept. 11, T-Mobile Center. t-mobilecenter.com

▪ Cameron Carpenter, Oct. 8, Kauffman Center. kauffmancenter.org

▪ Vitamin String Quartet, Nov. 7, Kauffman Center. kauffmancenter.org

▪ Martin Lawrence with Chico Bean, Ms. Pat and Benji Brown, March 1, T-Mobile Center. t-mobilecenter.com