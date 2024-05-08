This week in Kansas City: Jackie Robinson tribute, Brew Fest, ‘Jewels’ by KC Ballet

The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum will bring five-time Grammy-winning vocalist Lalah Hathaway to the Gem Theater for “Jazz & Jackie: A Musical Salute to Jackie Robinson” at 8 p.m. May 11.

Robinson broke Major League Baseball’s color barrier with the Brooklyn Dodgers after playing for the Kansas City Monarchs of the Negro Leagues. The event will celebrate his Kansas City baseball roots and his love of jazz.

The event is sold out, but the museum has exhibits on Robinson and his legacy. More information at nlbm.com.

Eden Sher played Sue Heck on “The Middle” (2009-18) and now stars in “I Was on a Sitcom,” which will run May 10-11 at the MTH Theater at Crown Center’s Ruby Room.

More entertainment

▪ Short films and animation submitted by the community will be shown during the Brush Creek Film Festival at the Theis Park Amphitheatre, 7:30-9:30 p.m. May 9 (free). kcparks.org.

▪ Eden Sher, who starred as daughter Sue Heck on “The Middle,” will present “I Was on a Sitcom” at the MTH Theater at Crown Center’s Ruby Room, 7 p.m. May 10, 4 and 7 p.m. May 11 ($44-$56). musictheaterheritage.com.

▪ The Lenexa Art Fair on the Lenexa civic campus will feature the works of regional artists as well as music, children’s activities, food trucks, vendors and a tasting event, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. May 11 (free). lenexa.com.

▪ Attendees of the KC Brew Fest can check out the products of more than 60 breweries at Arrrowhead Stadium, 6 p.m. May 11 ($50-$90). kcsummerbeerfest.com.

▪ The Turkic Food and Art Festival will take place at the Dialogue Institute of Kansas City, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. May 11 (free). dialoguekansascity.org.

Organist Jan Kraybill will perform a Mother’s Day concert a day early May 11 at the Kauffman Center.

Classical music and dance

▪ Kansas City Ballet, “Jewels,” 7:30 p.m. May 10-11, 1:30 p.m. May 12, 7:30 p.m. May 17-18, 1:30 p.m. May 19, Kauffman Center ($34-$149). kcballet.org.

▪ Kansas City Chorale, “J.S. Bach: Sacred Cantatas,” 7:30 p.m. March 10, Grace and Holy Trinity Cathedral ($20-$25). kcchorale.org.

▪ The Concert Truck, 8 p.m. May 10, Polsky Theatre ($12-$35). jccc.edu/midwest-trust-center.

▪ Organist Jan Kraybill, “An Around-the-World Musical Adventure,” 3 p.m. May 11, Kauffman Center (sold out). kauffmancenter.org.

▪ Youth Symphony of Kansas City, 65th Anniversary Season Finale Concerts, 2 and 7 p.m. May 12, Kauffman Center ($23). yskc.org.

More music

▪ Ashley McBryde, 8 p.m. May 9, Uptown ($35-$61). uptowntheater.com.

▪ Hermanos Gutiérrez, 8 p.m. May 9, The Truman ($32-$36). thetrumankc.com.

▪ The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie, 7:30 p.m. May 9, T-Mobile Center ($54.50-$94.50). t-mobilecenter.com.

▪ Swans with Kristof Hahn, 7 p.m. May 9, RecordBar ($43.63). therecordbar.com.

▪ Better Than Ezra, 8 p.m. May 10, Uptown ($26-$89). http://uptowntheater.com.

▪ Los Lobos and Making Movies, 8:30 p.m. May 10, Ameristar ($35-$61). ameristarkansascity.com.

▪ NF, 8 p.m. May 10, T-Mobile Center ($34.50-$64.50). t-mobilecenter.com.

▪ George Thorogood and the Destroyers, 8 p.m. May 11, Yardley Hall ($45-$125). jccc.edu/midwest-trust-center.

▪ Cake, 8 p.m. May 14-15, GrindersKC (sold out). https://www.grinderskc.com.

▪ Dayseeker, 7 p.m. May 14, Uptown ($29.50-$78). http://uptowntheater.com.

▪ Gavin DeGraw, 8 p.m. May 14, The Truman ($34.50-$70). thetrumankc.com.

▪ Gary Clark Jr., 8 p.m. May 15, Midland ($39.50-$99.50). midlandkc.com.

▪ Local Natives with Uwade, 8 p.m. May 15, The Truman ($32.50-$65). thetrumankc.com.

Blues guitarist Gary Clark Jr. will play May 15 at the Midland.

Recently announced

▪ Keith Sweat with Blackstreet, Donell Jones, H-Town and more, June 22, Cable Dahmer Arena. cabledahmerarena.com

▪ Dave Mason, July 20, Uptown. uptowntheater.com

▪ Viviz, Aug. 4, Gem. leopresents.com

▪ For King & Country, Oct. 6, T-Mobile Center. t-mobilecenter.com

▪ Suki Waterhouse, Dec 2, The Truman. thetrumankc.com