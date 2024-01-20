After a weekend run of ‘below normal temperatures’ here’s when Miami warms up again

“The day it snowed in Miami” bellowed the front page of the Miami Herald on Jan. 20, 1977, the day after it snowed in Miami.

Miami is going to see “below normal temperatures and wind chills” starting on Jan. 20, 2024 — 47 years to the day of that headline, according to the National Weather Service in Miami. But don’t bother playing “White Christmas” as beloved South Florida DJ Rick Shaw did that day long ago. It’s not getting cold enough to snow this weekend in Miami like it did on that Wednesday morning of Jan. 19, 1977.

But another part of that old Herald Jan. 20 front page could come close to being true for this date: “Severe cold again today and tonight.”

READ MORE: It snowed in Miami? We woke up to the impossible on this day, and here’s what we did

Where the cold will be

These “below normal temperatures and wind chills” that will pepper parts of South Florida begin Saturday night and lead to the first really chilly Sunday morning of 2024, according to a weather service “excessive cold” bulletin.

▪ Low temperatures Saturday night are forecast to range from the upper 30s to lower 40s near Lake Okeechobee and Glades and Hendry counties.

▪ Expect mid 40s along the Gulf Coast and low 50s along the Atlantic Coast.

▪ Expect lows around 50 in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday morning, and a degree or two warmer in Miami. The daytime highs Sunday will climb to 69 in Fort Lauderdale and 70 in Miami.

▪ The Florida Keys isn’t emerging from the chill. Sunday will see only a five degree range from the forecast 69 degree high and 64 degree low.

▪ A wind chill advisory is in effect from 1 to 8 a.m. Sunday morning for Glades and Hendry counties. Orlando is also under a wind chill advisory as its low is forecast at 36 degrees by Sunday morning. So if you’re on vacation at one of the theme parks, bundle up as it climbs back to 58 later Sunday.

▪ Hazardous marine conditions are another result of the cold front and will churn Atlantic waters south to north from Homestead to Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach and beyond. Seas could build from 8 to 10 feet into the early part of the work week. Wind gusts could hit 35 mph. A small craft advisory is in place for the Keys through at least Tuesday, the weather service in Key West said. “The advisories will likely be tapered back in the ensuing day or so as winds and seas gradually relax.”

Story continues

National Weather Service forecast map on Jan. 20, 2024, shows some hazards facing Florida over the weekend. The light purple areas represent a small craft advisory. The powder blue areas note a wind chill advisory. The mustard color indicates hazardous weather.

Where would it be cold enough to snow in Florida on Jan. 20, 2024, if the conditions were right?

▪ There’s a hard freeze watch and wind chill advisory starting Saturday night into Sunday in Tallahassee where the low is expected to drop to 26 degrees overnight.

▪ Gainesville is also facing “sub-freezing temperatures” and under a hard freeze watch and wind chill advisory as the low near the University of Florida is forecast to be 30 on Saturday night into Sunday morning.

“Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing,” the National Weather Service in Jacksonville said in its forecast.

But there is no precipitation in the forecast for these parts of northern Florida so legislators and students won’t be scraping snow off their windshields — but they may be scraping some frost.

When it warms up

The late Shaw or another clever South Florida DJ might have played “Here Comes the Sun” rather than “White Christmas” this coming week, however.

▪ Aside from the Keys where there’s a slight chance of showers Sunday night and Monday and a 30% rain chance Tuesday, with highs reaching 80 again by Wednesday, South Florida will see a run of dry days from Saturday through Friday.

▪ Look for a mix of sunny and cloudy days and highs around the mid 70s Monday and Tuesday and back to 80 by Wednesday in Miami and Fort Lauderdale.

▪ Tallahassee and Gainesville will even see temperatures climb into the mid-70s by Wednesday, with a forecast high of 79 in Gainesville mid-week.