Your weekly horoscope by Sade Jackson (10 - 16 May)

Aries: Have you been playing it a little too cool on dates? You might find yourself face-to-face with a person who you’re inclined to take more seriously. But if they don’t ignite your playful side, are they the right match for you?

Taurus: If you’re feeling the urge to assert yourself, your needs and your true identity, you’ll have the strength to do so effortlessly. If you’ve been suppressing your voice for some time, that’s all going to change.

Gemini: This week you’re wearing your creative hat. This might lead you to make a couple of pivots that’ll break the monotony while also propelling you in a direction that reveals new dimensions of yourself.Cancer: You might find yourself reflecting on the past, processing the many stories that have shaped your definition of yourself. Going forward, fresh boundaries apply when it comes to new companions joining you.

Leo: As long as you’re not on the brink of burnout, use up what’s remaining of the ambition and drive coursing through you this week on what’s in front of you. You’re ready to stand stronger and play the game harder

Virgo: You know that the real beauty lies in the mess of life, right? When your plans inevitably go a bit wayward, see it as an opportunity to mine for gold and diamonds where no one else is able to see it. Libra: A Something inside of you is ready for hot girl summer already. So go on, play with fire, drink extra spicy cocktails and go on dates with people you should have stopped texting long ago, I dare you. Scorpio: When walking past a car window, you may see your self image reflected back that is not what you thought it was. However, this will be the clarity you need to see what is syphoning away your self confidence. Sagittarius: Honour your unique philosophy of life — the way you see the world and people in it. This week your optimism will blast through anything that is trying to place you in limiting bonds so you can break free. Capricorn: This is the start of a huge inner renovation project, so sign up to Class Pass and switch up your working style. It may just give you insight into how to elevate your mindset and get to where you want to be.

Aquarius: What are your relationships telling you, especially when they’re pissing you off? Engage in all of it, the conflict and the pleasure. You’ll be all the better for knowing yourself completely.

Pisces: Your work stands out in ways that you don’t even know and it’s time for you to see it. Otherwise, you’ll find yourself drifting into new hiding spots where you won’t get a taste of the acclaim you deserve.