Horoscope today: Your daily guide for Monday, December 25, 2023

Shelley von Strunckel (handout)

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

As a quick-thinking fire sign, usually you’ll deal with sudden changes and pressing decisions swiftly and easily. However, you’re short of the vital facts necessary to deal with those you’re currently facing. While, ordinarily, you’d seek out that information yourself, ask for help. It’s out of character but the best solution.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

A few days ago your ruler, the usually gracious and easygoing Venus, clashed with Uranus, which accents the unexpected, if not breakthroughs. While, at the time, events seemed unfair, now that you’re looking back on them, you’re viewing them as exactly that — as breakthroughs. Next? Explore where they’ll be taking you.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Certain tricky situations are nothing new. In fact, you’ve struggled with several of them for so long that you’ve developed a way of sidestepping the actual problem in question. Still, you’ll be relieved to know a solution as unexpected as it is clever is about to appear. When it does, move swiftly. It won’t last forever.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

While the eclipsed Full Moon, in a few days’ time, influences everybody, it’s in the sign of Cancer. This indicates breakthroughs in existing issues, even those you’ve been struggling with. But it’s also about approaching certain tricky matters from a completely new angle. Waste no time on debate. Move swiftly. You won’t regret it.

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

This is a week of breakthroughs, many as exciting as they’ll be unexpected. While, as a quick-thinking fire sign, you’d usually leap in and get involved with the exciting ideas or offers coming your way, you’re urged to take it slowly. Irritating as this is now, within days you’ll realise how wise it is.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Yes, big changes are coming. While you’re sure what’s on its way out, what’s next is worryingly unclear. The secret? Trust your instincts, which are undoubtedly telling you that things will work out brilliantly, but take longer than you expect. Use the time until you reach that turning point to declutter your life.

Story continues

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

As a Libra, discussing your ideas and even your concerns comes naturally. For you, it’s a way of organising your thoughts. However, certain individuals are mistaken in thinking that you’re seeking their advice and, worse, if you don’t do as they say, they get upset. Explain your approach, and the sooner, the better.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Nobody would blame you for being frustrated by changes in the way others handle everyday matters or, possibly, shifts in the way things are done in certain organisations. The real problem is, these make no sense to you. Whatever the case, you’ll learn how to handle this, but will have to be patient.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

The Sagittarius New Moon was in mid-December, and left you with a range of exciting ideas. But you haven’t done much. This is out of character for you, as a fast-thinking fire sign. The problem? You’ve no idea where to begin. The secret? Plunge in. Things will come together with magical swiftness.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Clearly, you’d rather know the details behind certain plans before getting further involved. However, judging by the swift pace, you’re better off keeping track of events regularly, but steering clear of the variety of details that change day by day. While, at other times, that would be wise, now it would only confuse matters.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 17)

You’re superb at sensing when others need to be allowed, if not encouraged, to make their own decisions. The problem? You’re unsure they are familiar enough with the facts to deal with the matters in question. Simply ask what they have in mind. Nobody is better than an Aquarian at making discreet suggestions.

Pisces (February 18 – March 19)

After weeks that have been largely devoted to helping others define or, worse, untangle their problems, you need a break. The issue? Unless you say a firm ‘no’, the individuals in question will assume you’re delighted to continue serving as a back up. Simply disappearing won’t work. You must take a tough line.

If it's your birthday tomorrow...

Learning that differences of opinion, if not clashes with others, are pivotal to your birthday chart and, equally, the months to come may not seem promising. However, each of these unsettling developments will get you thinking about why you’re so intent on sticking with certain habits, arrangements or companions when you’ve other, often better, options. The answer? It’s about breaking old habits, shaking things up, and beginning a thrilling new cycle of your life.

Your horoscope

Aries 0904 470 1141 (65p per minute)*

Taurus 0904 470 1142 (65p per minute)*

Gemini 0904 470 1143 (65p per minute)*

Cancer 0904 470 1144 (65p per minute)*

Leo 0904 470 1145 (65p per minute)*

Virgo 0904 470 1146 (65p per minute)*

Libra 0904 470 1147 (65p per minute)*

Scorpio 0904 470 1148 (65p per minute)*

Sagittarius 0904 470 1149 (65p per minute)*

Capricorn 0904 470 1150 (65p per minute)*

Aquarius 0904 470 1151 (65p per minute)*

Pisces 0904 470 1152 (65p per minute)*

*Astro line horoscopes are updated every Friday. Calls cost 65p per minute plus your telephone company’s network access charge and will last approximately five minutes. You must be over 18 and have the bill payer’s permission. Service provided by Spoke. Customer service: 0333 202 3390