Weekly round-up: Five stories you may have missed

Residents say the mural is "quirky" and feel it suits the area [BBC]

A story about a pub being given a colourful makeover with wall art inspired by literary works was among our most read this week in Oxfordshire.

A variety of local issues were featured on the BBC News website, BBC Radio Oxford and South Today.

We have picked five stories to keep you up to date.

Xbox donated to charity shop could fetch thousands

A rare Xbox console that was gifted to a charity shop could fetch thousands of pounds at auction.

The green gaming device, created to promote the 2003 Hulk superhero film, is one of only 50 ever made, the British Heart Foundation (BHF) said.

The charity said it was "generously donated" to one of its shops in Oxford and could be worth up to £9,000.

Fossil scan reveals flying reptile's vast wingspan

Scientists studying a fossil of a flying reptile that was excavated from a gravel pit have found it had a vast wingspan of 3.75m (12ft).

The pterosaur was dug out from the floor of a quarry near Abingdon-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, in June 2022.

Scans of its wing bones by Portsmouth and Leicester universities have revealed its wings were "absolutely huge" for a Jurassic pterosaur.

Carroll and Tolkien characters feature on pub mural

Homage has also been paid to JRR Tolkien with an illustration of Gandalf gazing at the one ring [BBC]

A pub has been given a colourful makeover with wall art inspired by literary works with a local connection.

The mural on The Library on Cowley Road, Oxford, features fictional characters, including the Cheshire Cat from Lewis Carroll's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, author Colin Dexter's Inspector Morse and Gandalf from JRR Tolkien's Lord of the Rings.

The artwork is by Oxford-based MES Crew, whose collective of graffiti writers, artists, designers and musicians said they aimed to "bring new life to old walls".

Children's football trophies damaged by two boys

A break-in that left a grassroots football club's end-of-season trophies destroyed was committed by two boys, police have said.

Witney Vikings team managers found that six boxes of trophies had been destroyed after the club's storage container was ransacked at about 18:40 BST on Thursday.

Thames Valley Police (TVP) previously said it attended the incident, at Burwell Meadow, and gave two boys "strong words of advice".

But they have now corrected this, saying the culprits were not found.

Distillery's future in doubt as drinks firm leaves

The Oxford Artisan Distillery opened in 2017 [BBC]

Campaigners are trying to keep a city's only distillery open, after its parent company announced it would be relocated.

The Oxford Artisan Distillery (Toad) opened in 2017 and was rebranded to Fielden earlier this year.

It has since announced plans to relocate its operations to a mass production site in Yorkshire.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, X (Twitter), or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk or via WhatsApp on 0808 100 2240.

More on this story