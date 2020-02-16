WEEKLY ROUND-UP: Sports happenings in Singapore (10-16 Feb)

National women's team bowlers Cherie Tan (third from left) and Daphne Tan (fourth from left) distributing masks and hand sanitisers to senior citizens at Clementi Avenue 4. They were joined by Sim Ann (second from left), Senior Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth. (PHOTO: MCCY)

SINGAPORE — Here is a round-up of sports events and developments in the past week (10 to 16 February):

National Bowlers pack, distribute masks and hand sanitisers

A team of 50 national bowlers, coaches and employees from the Singapore Bowling Federation (SBF) spend Sunday (16 February) packing and distributing masks and hand sanitisers to residents in Clementi and Toh Yi for the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

This is done in support of the grounds-up initiative #OpsHandsOn by FutuReady Asia, whose founder Delane Lim is the SBF honorary secretary.

They were joined by Sim Ann, Senior Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth and Communications and Information. The packing was done at SingaporeBowling@Rifle Range Road, before the group went door-to-door at Clementi Avenue 4 to distribute the packs to senior citizens.

National bowlers packing hand sanitisers at SingaporeBowling@Rifle Range Road. (PHOTO: MCCY) More

ASEAN Para Games postponed again

The ASEAN Para Games (APG) in the Philippines has been postponed indefinitely due to the global COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. This is the second time the biennial Games has been postponed, after it was first moved from January to March due to the lack of funds to stage the event.

A statement by the Singapore National Paralympic Council said that organisers had rescheduled the event "in the interest and welfare of the physical and emotional wellbeing of all participating para-athletes and athletic personnel”.

Eric Tseng, Singapore’s chef de mission for the Games, said the para-athlete will continue their training despite the uncertainties.

Star Wars Virtual Run opens for registration

Southeast Asia's first ever Star Wars Virtual Run is open for registration in celebration of Star Wars Day (4 May) and the 40th Anniversary of The Empire Strikes Back.

Participants will start to clock their distances from 4 to 31 May. They can choose to pledge their allegiance to the Light or Dark sides and their runs can take place anywhere, from their own treadmills in the gym to running paths in their neighbourhood.

Runners will need to download the MOVE Run Tracker app to participate. To sign up for the run, please go to the official website.

Have a sports event to tell our users? Email us at sgnews.tips@verizonmedia.com. In your email, do provide as many details as possible, including videos and photos.