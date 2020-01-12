WEEKLY ROUND-UP: Sports happenings in Singapore (6-12 Jan)

SINGAPORE — Here is a round-up of sports events and developments in the past week (6-12 January):

FAS stands by decision to sit out Warriors FC

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) has stood by its decision for beleaguered Warriors FC to sit out the next Singapore Premier League (SPL) season.

In a media statement on Thursday (9 January), it said that Warriors FC's financial statements “underscore the severity of the club's financial problems” and that it was in the best interests of the club to sit out the new season.

Meanwhile, Tanjong Pagar United – which has sat out of the league since 2015 – confirmed thatt they have submitted their application to FAS to participate in this year’s SPL season. Their management committee is of the opinion that the club are now in a stronger financial position to make the commitment.

Shuttlers Jaslyn Hooi, Jason Teh win at National Open

Singapore national shuttlers Jaslyn Hooi and Jason Teh won the women’s and men’s singles titles respectively at the Singapore Sports Hub National Open at OCBC Arena on Saturday (11 January).

Hooi, 19, defeated Grace Chua 21-16, 21-8 in the women’s singles final, while Teh defeated Vega Vio Nirwanda 21-14, 21-11 in the men’s singles final.

In the men’s doubles final, Terry Hee and Loh Kean Hean beat Danny Bawa Chrisnanta and Andy Kwek 21-16, 21-17, while Jin Yu Jia and Crystal Wong clinched the women’s doubles title after beating Ker’Sara Koh and Liang Yun 21-12, 21-9 in the final.

In the mixed doubles event, Hee and Wong teamed up to defeat Lai Zing Neng and Mok Jing Qiong 21-8, 21-17.

Singapore Badminton Open to return in April

The Singapore Badminton Open will return to the Singapore Indoor Stadium from 7 to 12 April this year. Organised by the Singapore Badminton Association, it is part of the HSBC BWF World Tour and is a Super 500 event.

With the Open being the last stop in the qualifying window for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, coupled with the US$408,000 (S$550,000) prize purse, the world's best badminton talents – such as defending singles champions Kento Momota and Tai Tzu-ying are expected to participate in the event.

Early-bird tickets for the Singapore Open are on sale from 11 January until 16 February, and are available through APACTix. For more information on the Singapore Badminton Open 2020, visit here.

STTA promotes four paddlers to national squad

Singapore national paddlers Beh Kun Ting and Zhou Jingyi clinched the men’s and women’s singles titles respectively at the National Table Tennis Grand Finale tournament on Sunday (12 January).

This year’s tournament saw a record 66 team entries and international participation from Malaysia, China, Korea, Thailand, Indonesia and India. Over 300 contestants battled at the over the prize money worth $13,800 at the Singapore Table Tennis Association (STTA) building.

The STTA also announced that it as promoted four members of its intermediate squad – Beh (19 years old), Pearlyn Koh (19), Zhang Wanling (20) and Eunice Lim (20) – to its national team with effect from Friday (9 January).

It has also promoted five youth paddlers to the intermediate squad: Andy Wong (17), Lim Dao Yi (17), Zhou (15), Ser Linqian (15) and Izaac Quek (14) with immediate effect.

Xiong Jingnan joins Evolve fight team

Evolve Mixed Martial Arts announced on Friday (10 January) that ONE Championship’s women’s straw-weight champion Xiong Jingnan has joined its fight team.

Xiong turned professional in 2014 and amassed a 10-1 win-loss record before signing for ONE Championship in 2017. She is China’s first mixed martial arts champion in the ONE Championship.

Singapore Canoe Marathon returns on 19 January

The Singapore Canoe Marathon (SCM) will return for its 18th edition on 19 January at the Singapore Sports Hub’s Water Sports Centre. It is expected to attract over 800 competitors who will race over distances from 6km to 30km in a test of endurance and skills.

This year’s event will see new categories such as Stand Up Paddling. In collaboration with People’s Association and ActiveSG, the SCM will also debut the PAssion Family Race and ActiveSG Community Race.





