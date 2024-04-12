After weeks of uncertainty, violence, Haiti’s new presidential council is now official

After weeks of tense negotiations, a new transitional framework for governing Haiti over the next two years and creating a path toward eventual elections was officially created Friday.

An executive order formally establishing the new nine-member transitional presidential council was published in Haiti’s official gazette, the Moniteur. The publication officially creates the new executive panel that will share power with a newly appointed prime minister.

But first the new council will need to be sworn in, with some members insisting it take place inside the National Palace, which has been under a barrage of attacks by armed gangs seeking to take control of the nation’s symbol of power. After their swearing in, members will choose a president among their seven representatives with voting powers, and then begin the difficult task of finding a replacement for outgoing Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

Henry was forced to resign last month by Washington at the insistence of Caribbean Community leaders, who had grown weary of him as a powerful consortium of gangs demanded his ouster. The gangs led coordinated attacks on key government infrastructure in Port-au-Prince while Henry was on a visit to Kenya to shore up a deal for the deployment of an international force to Haiti.

Though the new council had written its own order to be published, Henry’s outgoing government opted for a more streamlined version after some ministers expressed discomfort over the constitutionality of the new executive authority and the considerable amount of power they’ve given themselves.

Henry announced on March 11 that he would resign once the presidential council is installed. But under the decree published by his council of ministers, Henry and his government will remain in power until a new prime minister is named, in order to ensure a continuity of governance in the volatile country.

This means that both the new leadership structure and the outgoing one will have to find a way to cooperate as Port-au-Prince continues to be overrun by ruthless gangs that have forced the shutdown of the main international airport and seaport for more than a month.

The council’s creation comes more than a month after Caribbean leaders, with support from the United States and other nations, brokered the political deal during an emergency meeting in Kingston, Jamaica, with Haiti’s warring political factions.

The Haitian representatives, unable to leave Haiti, participated on a video call. On the call were members of a coalition that supported Henry, but also many others who had been fighting to take the helm of the country’s leadership since the July 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.

About two months before his death, Moïse had tapped Henry, a neurosurgeon, to serve as his seventh prime minister in four years. But Moïse was killed before he could officially install Henry. The timing raised questions about Henry’s legitimacy and opened the U.S., the United Nations, Canada and France to criticism after they backed Henry’s appointment following a power struggle among interim prime minister Claude Joseph and the head of the Haitian Senate, Joseph Lambert.

Lambert has since been sanctioned by the Biden administration. Joseph, who launched his own political party, has emerged as a major player and power-broker in the new presidential council’s formation.

Overcoming conflict among themselves and paralysis within the governing framework will be key for the members of the new transition panel, given the deepening crisis facing Haiti. Since Feb. 29, an alliance of armed groups have launched an unprecedented wave of violence in the country that has led to the month-long shutdown of both the international and domestic airports in Port-au-Prince, the main seaport and major businesses. Hospitals, schools, police stations and private businesses have been looted and burned, and a raid of the country’s two largest prisons led to the escape of more than 4,000 inmates.

With violence plunging Haiti deeper into a humanitarian catastrophe, the United Nations’ World Food Program warned this week that it could soon run out of food by month’s end. The U.N. says more than 360,000 people have been forced to abandon their homes over the last three years by gang violence. More than 160,000 in the capital are living in squalid displacement camps. As of late March more than 1,550 Haitians have been killed and 800 injured as a result of the violence.

When the violent uprising began, Henry was in Kenya signing an agreement for the deployment of a Multinational Security Support mission. But that mission has since been put on hold by the East African nation, citing Henry’s announcement of his resignation.

Though it was anticipated that the new council would allow for the rapid deployment of the mission, that now appears to be questionable. Not only does the mission continue to face roadblocks on funding, but some members of the presidential council have expressed a desire to go a different route. And there is no specific mention of the Kenya-led security mission in the councils’ newly forged “Political Agreement for a Peaceful and Orderly Transition,” which will guide the next moves.

Instead, council members and the groups they represent are talking about restoring public security and defining “with international partners the conditions for effective support to Haitian security forces, respecting national sovereignty.” In another section of the agreement, they speak of the creation of a National Security Council that will define the cooperation with international partners.