Were Nikki Haley’s answers satisfactory for Town Hall attendees? Overall, yes

With less than a week left until South Carolina’s Republican Primary, Nikki Haley is still stumping for votes in the Palmetto state.

Sunday, she answered questions from voters at a Fox News Town Hall in Columbia. Were voters satisfied enough with what she had to say?

About 100 people filed into the Town Hall Sunday afternoon in Downtown Columbia, where Haley addressed issues and answered questions from the audience and host John Roberts. The Town Hall lasted about an hour and was aired Sunday at 5 p.m.

Haley answered a variety of questions on foreign relations, Russia, the economy and rising prices, immigration and the border, Donald Trump’s attacks against her and his legal issues, abortion and Generation Z’s voices being heard.

Haley trails Trump in most polls, including Five-Thirty-Eight’s most recent, 63.1% to 31.5, going into Saturday’s Republican Primary.

About 10 people from the audience asked Haley questions. Overall, attendees thought she answered them well, but some wished for less rehearsed responses and more clarity.

Leah Veldhoven asked Haley a question about a Trump advertisement that she felt was exaggerated regarding Haley’s plans for Social Security, and then specifically asked what Haley’s plan was for the system that provides retirement and disability benefits to those that qualify.

“The commercial that I’ve been seeing, I just felt like it was very contradictory of what I already knew she stood for,” Veldhoven said. “The pictures in the commercial were actually of senior citizens and I felt like it was leading people to believe that Social Security was going to be taken from people who are currently retired or senior citizens.”

Veldhoven said she was satisfied by Haley’s answer, and emphasized how important it was to ask the question so Haley could set the record straight.

“We’re about to go vote,” Veldhoven said. “Some of us have voted early, you know one week is when we vote and I just felt like there was people out there who needed to hear what her true stance was.”

Story continues

Amery Davis, who just graduated from high school, asked Haley about how small businesses can get help protecting their property. Haley answered and circled in her past experience from childhood helping with her family’s small business. She said judges need to prosecute according to the law, and sanctuary cities need to end.

“We need to have the backs of small businesses when it comes to the lawlessness happening,” Haley said. “Law enforcement, they’re risking their lives to arrest people, and then they’re watching these prosecutors and judges let them out the very next day.”

“She went in depth. I was satisfied with her,” Davis said. “She went more harsh on Trump like she needs to. This was a very productive day.”

Davis said he was also satisfied with her answers on issues related to the border, immigration and abortion.

Jackson Gosnell, a student at the University of South Carolina studying broadcast journalism, asked Haley about the economy, specifically related to food prices and reducing costs.

Haley talked about her concern for both her children and Generation Z regarding the challenges they will face — such as when buying a house, job stability and debt. She said Republicans and Democrats put the country in debt.

“If 8% of our budget is interest, quit borrowing, cut up the credit cards. You have to balance budget every day. I had to balance the budget as governor. Why is Congress the only group that refuses to balance a budget?”

While Gosnell was satisfied with her answer, he said he wished she would go a bit beneath the surface instead of some of the same lines she has given before.

“What I find with her is that usually it’s a lot of the same lines repeated,” Gosnell said. “I think if she went a little bit further instead of maybe delivering the same lines over and over, it would connect with people a little bit more effectively. I appreciate her response and it was great to chat with her. I’m not unsatisfied with her answer but perhaps it would be different than what else I’ve seen on the campaign trail.”

Gosnell said he asked the question because the economy is a big issue for may Americans, especially looking at Generation Z’s future.

“I feel that a lot of Americans are experiencing the same thing,” Gosnell said. “I think Americans are struggling to pay their bills and that translates down to younger people like myself as well.”

Noah Lindler, a second year USC student and vice president of the USC College Republicans said Haley gave a good answer to his question about the concern that the GOP is ignoring Generation Z, and ensuring voices are heard.

“While she didn’t give a true solution to it, she did allude to ways in which they could fix it, especially when talking about fixing the inflation and stuff like that,” Lindler said. “That is stuff that will make us safe.”

Dakota Wilkinson, president of the USC College Republicans, attended the event and didn’t ask a question, but felt Haley’s answers were insightful.

“Going into this primary season, my goal was to give all of, at least as many of the contestants for the bid a chance,” Wilkinson said. I’ve heard (Ron) DeSantis, Vivek (Ramaswamy) and Trump speak and I’m glad to have heard Nikki speak. When you hear someone speak for an hour... they’re really speaking from their actual opinion and there’s not a lot of photo shopping that answer.”