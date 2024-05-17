West Belfast boy discovers Northern Ireland’s first recorded water stick insect

A west Belfast schoolboy has become the toast of conservationists after discovering Northern Ireland’s first recorded water stick insect.

Kohen Fitzsimmons, eight, had been pond-dipping with his Holy Trinity Primary School classmates at the Bog Meadows Nature Reserve when he went back for a second look.

It was then he spotted what he thought was a floating stick, only to spark excitement among the Ulster Wildlife personnel during the Feile na gCloigini Gorma: Bluebell Festival when they identified it.

It is the first recorded location of this species in Northern Ireland (Ulster Wildlife/PA)

It was raining during the visit this week, and Dawn Patterson, community engagement officer with Ulster Wildlife, said they had considered changing the pond dipping session.

But she said that despite the rain, the youngsters were “raring to go, with rain gear and nets at the ready”.

“Kohen was so keen that he squeezed in a double dip by nipping to the end of the line, and that’s when he struck it lucky,” she said.

“At first I hadn’t a clue what the creature was in his net, as it was so well camouflaged. I double-checked the ID sheet and couldn’t quite believe it, so I sent pictures to experts who confirmed the exciting discovery.

“The kids and I are absolutely thrilled. It just shows you don’t need to be an expert to find a new species for Northern Ireland.”

Kohen said: “I thought it was just a floating stick. I’m really surprised.”

The environmental conservation organisation said the water stick insect Ranatra linearis was first recorded in Wexford in the Republic of Ireland in 2016, by entomologist Brian Nelson.

While it is deemed native to Ireland, its presence has only been documented relatively recently, with 16 sightings across the island.

Now the Bog Meadows Nature Reserve is distinguished across the border as the first location in Northern Ireland to record its presence.

The water stick inspect is described as resembling a praying mantis, and it is the largest water insect in Europe.

An underwater predator, related to the water scorpion, it hides among reeds and stems, using its front legs to catch prey such as tadpoles and small fish.

Its long tail acts like a snorkel, enabling it to breathe under water and, like many freshwater insects, it can fly, enabling it to move between ponds and lakes.

Rosemary Mulholland, head of nature recovery with Ulster Wildlife, described a “fantastic find for this urban wetland haven in the heart of west Belfast”.

“Well done, Kohen,” she said.

“Although we will never know where this water stick insect came from, it’s possible that a warming climate is causing it to spread, as our closest records are in Offaly and Dublin.

“As a native predator, it will take its place alongside the more common water scorpion, diving beetles and dragonfly larvae, that thrive here.”

