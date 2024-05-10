West Highland rainforest restoration targets passed

Scotland's rainforests are at risk from overgrazing and invasive plant species [Forestry and Land Scotland]

Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) has said it has exceeded its targets for restoring native forests in the west Highlands.

The restoration work, being done at a number of west coast sites, including Balmacara, Slattadale and Achnashellach involves planting native trees and plant species, removing invasive rhododendron bushes, and culling deer.

FLS said it had restored 930 hectares (2,300 acres) of temperate rainforest - which is equivalent to about three and a half square miles.

Efforts have been ongoing to restore native forests at Balmacara and safeguard their veteran oak and birch trees since 2009.

More on this story