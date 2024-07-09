West Nipissing homeless take to the woods this summer

People are living in the bush in West Nipissing, with little hope for adequate shelter any time soon.

So noted Josee Rainville, the chairperson of No More Tears West Nipissing Society. This group, which was recently granted not-for-profit status, helps the region’s homeless by offering outreach and connecting people to the area’s social services.

“We’re in such a big need of a shelter,” Rainville emphasized. “We’ve transported people to North Bay, we’ve tried to get them into either crisis beds or another shelter,” she added, “everything is full everywhere. We’re hitting a lot of closed doors.”

As for bringing people to North Bay, there is a low-barrier shelter operating on Chippewa Street West, across from Chippewa Secondary School. The 21-bed shelter serves the entire district, and Rainville is working with the District of Nipissing Social Services Administration Board (DNSSAB) – which operates the shelter – to open a place in Sturgeon Falls.

Until then, folks are sleeping in tents in the woods.

The problem of homelessness became much more visible in West Nipissing this past November. An encampment was set up on a vacant lot near downtown Sturgeon Falls. After receiving many complaints about the tents, which were on municipal property, the town’s by-law officers ordered everyone out.

Enforcement continues, Rainville said, “They don’t let them set up. As soon as there’s a tent on municipal grounds, the by-law officer is there to evict them.” At times, members of No More Tears will break the news, and help “to relocate them and keep everything peaceful.”

“But our volunteers are getting pretty exhausted,” she added.

With no beds available, most people walk into the forest for shelter, which can make helping them more difficult. “When they’re scattered everywhere, it’s harder for us to provide support when doing outreach.”

The Municipality can’t offer much help, as DNSSAB takes care of social services for the area. The council has made changes to help people during extreme cold weather and is also working with DNSSAB on possible shelter options.

West Nipissing council is also deciding whether to help financially support No More Tears. This past February, No More Tears requested help to cover the rent in its new office space at 169 Front St. The rent is just over $900 per month. The council will decide which way to go at a future meeting.

The office space – much smaller than your average one-bedroom apartment, Rainville described – is for administrative work and used to store donations. Before, those donations took up much of Rainville’s living room.

Rainville and the other volunteers with No More Tears estimate there are about 42 people homeless in the area. At the last soup kitchen dinner, which the group hosts at Our Lady of Sorrows in Sturgeon Falls, there were 60 people. Contrary to what some may think, most are not drifters coming through town for the services. The large majority are West Nipissing’s own. “Of the 42 people we’re assisting without a fixed address, there might be three that are not originally from the area.”

Most are women, Rainville noted. She said, “We haven’t seen any children living in tents,” because if those women have children, most “are living with family members until they can get back on their feet.”

There are concerns for their safety, Rainville noted. There is a women’s shelter in Sturgeon Falls, but it’s specifically for those escaping domestic abuse. Plus, the shelter is usually full.

“So, when they’re always full,” Rainville said, “unfortunately, these young ladies have to stay in a tent out in the bush where it’s not too safe for them.”

Rainville and the No More Tears volunteers continue to check in, to help where they can, and advocate for better services. It can be draining, as these are not professional social workers, they’re big-hearted neighbours doing the best they can to make a bad situation better.

“We’re getting a little tired,” Rainville admitted, “and I think most of it is fighting to get the services. It takes a lot out of us because we see the need, we hear their stories, and we see how they’re suffering.”

David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

David Briggs, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, BayToday.ca