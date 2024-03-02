Advertisement

Western Hospital emergency department closed Saturday

Health P.E.I. advises anyone with emergency medical needs to call 911. (Steve Bruce/CBC - image credit)
The emergency department at Western Hospital in Alberton, P.E.I., is closed Saturday due to a lack of staffing, according to Health P.E.I.

It will be open for regular hours Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Health P.E.I. advises anyone with emergency medical needs to call 911 or seek emergency services when:

  • Experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest.

  • Experiencing unusual shortness of breath.                           

  • Experiencing abdominal pain.

  • Experiencing prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness.

  • An injury that may require stitches or involve a broken bone.

  • A child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.

  • A baby under six months of age has a fever of 38 C or higher.

If you have any health concerns or need immediate health information, call 811 to speak to a registered nurse.