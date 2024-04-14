Wet weather will decrease but showers linger in Northern California Sunday
KCRA 3 Weather meteorologist Dirk Verdoorn looks at how long the rain and snow will linger over the weekend and when warmer weather will return to Northern California.
KCRA 3 Weather meteorologist Dirk Verdoorn looks at how long the rain and snow will linger over the weekend and when warmer weather will return to Northern California.
Snow will touch almost every province in the country next week, as moisture and cold air moves in. The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has details.
A cooler pattern sweeping the country may bring a chance for snow in nearly every province next week
A risk for localized flooding continues as heavy rains fall over portions of Ontario, and a snow threat looms for some on Saturday
Twenty-tree loaded and three empty barges broke loose from their moorings along the Ohio River at Pittsburgh and floated uncontrolled until they were eventually recovered, officials said.
Cardboard glasses with black lenses were a hot commodity in the days leading up to Monday's solar eclipse. As April 8 drew near, the protective eyewear became hard to find. And some people even worried the ones they bought weren't legitimate.The eyewear allows people to look at the eclipse when the sun isn't totally covered. Staring at the exposed sun could otherwise cause eye damage. Moncton resident Diani Blanco said she was driving with her family to view the eclipse on Monday when they start
I had to see these, so now you do, too!
A new, widespread severe thunderstorm threat could take shape over the central US early next week and place millions at risk of destructive wind gusts, hail and tornadoes.
Matt Kraycar, owner of the Bluffton-based K&K Wildlife Services, rescued the alligator Thursday morning.
A mass evacuation is underway in the Russian city of Orenburg, as severe flooding tears through parts of the country and northern Kazakhstan.
Newquay Zoo welcomes a Philippine spotted fawn, baby golden lion tamarins and a dusky padamelon.
A new form of zero-carbon, on-demand energy could help bring stability to the grid with support on both sides of the aisle — if the diverse coalition now backing it can hold together despite clashing over politics and climate action. Geothermal energy, which taps the heat of the Earth for industrial purposes or to generate electricity, represents…
Fighter pilots practice scrambling their jets so they can take off in minutes should a military threat arise. But what do they do when Mother Nature is the enemy?
Localized flooding is possible as some areas see up to 100 mm of rain over the next few days
The federal government touted a number of preparatory measures Wednesday
ZEBALLOS, B.C. — A team of about two dozen people is preparing the planned landing area for the complex rescue of an orphaned killer whale calf trapped in a remote tidal lagoon off northwest Vancouver Island. Veterinarians, whale response experts, First Nations members and logistics experts are expected to conduct a series of dry runs ahead of the planned rescue, which could occur within days. The federal Fisheries Department says in a statement many people are working tirelessly to develop and
The swollen Ural River, one of Europe’s longest, has caused historic flooding in Russia and Kazakhstan and forced the evacuation of thousands.
A post-mortem examination of a whale that washed ashore on New Jersey's Long Beach Island found that the animal had sustained numerous blunt force injuries including a fractured skull and vertebrae. The Marine Mammal Stranding Center on Friday released observations from a necropsy done Thursday evening on the nearly 25-foot (7.6-meter) juvenile male humpback whale that was found dead in Long Beach Township.
These plants simply love the water.
It's water festival time in Thailand where many are marking the country's traditional New Year, splashing each other with colorful water guns and buckets in an often raucous celebration that draws thousands of people, even as this year the Southeast Asian nation marks record-high temperatures causing concern. The festival, known as Songkran in Thailand, is a three-day shindig that starts Saturday and informally extends for a whole week, allowing people to travel for family celebrations. The holi
An unusually warm pattern building over the Prairies will push some communities in southern Manitoba past the 20-degree mark a month earlier than normal