Reuters

Poland may reopen one border crossing with Belarus, the prime minister said on Friday, in a bid to help businesses in the country's east who have taken a hit from the closure of checkpoints due to tense relations between Warsaw and Minsk. Poland's border with Belarus has been a flashpoint since migrants started flocking there in 2021, after Minsk, a close Russian ally, opened travel agencies in the Middle East offering a new unofficial route into Europe - a move the European Union said was designed to create a crisis. Since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, relations have become even more strained, and Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Saturday that Poland would spend around 10 billion zlotys($2.55 billion) on securing the frontier.