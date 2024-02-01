What to watch on Prime Video in February 2024 from The Grand Tour to Mr and Mrs Smith
Other highlights include Hot Mess Summer
Prime Video and Amazon Freevee have a lot going for it in February, with new shows, specials and returning favourites set to entertain subscribers over the course of the month.
Whether you're looking forward to the next reunion between Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May, or you're looking for your new reality fix, there's a lot to enjoy. As well as new content arriving on Prime Video, Amazon Freevee will also be adding to its back catalogue in February with originals and classics.
Other highlights of the month include a new spy thriller, Rylan Clark’s latest project and a slew of exciting cases for Judge Judy in Judy Justice. Here is everything you need to know.
The Grand Tour: Sand Job | TBC February date
It’s been a topic of interest for some time, The Grand Tour is racing towards the end of the road with two more specials expected from Clarkson, Hammond and May. The first is Sand Job, which premieres in February and sees the trio travel to Mauritania for a feature length episode.
As part of their task, the trio take on the legendary Paris-Dakar rally — but rather than do it in rally cars they have set themselves the challenge of doing the race in cheap modified sports cars. It’s certain to be a hit with their fans, and a must watch ahead of their farewell to the show.
Mr & Mrs Smith | 2 February
In 2001, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt set the entertainment industry alight with their film Mr & Mrs Smith, and the romance they shared on and off screen. Now, Prime Video is adapting the story for a new generation with Donald Glover and Maya Erskine in the title roles of John and Jane Smith.
They may seem like your average couple, but actually the pair are only pretending to be married and are working as spies on a dangerous mission.
Hot Mess Summer | 7 February
Forget Love Island it’s time for a new reality dating show in the sun, and Prime Video have the next big hit: Hot Mess Summer. The series is hosted by Clark and will see eight single people party it up in Zante.
But there’s a twist, while the contestants think they’re jetting off on holiday but in actual fact they’re going to be the staff. They’ll be tasked with organising events in one of the busiest pool bars in the whole of Zante, what could possibly go wrong?
Judy Justice season 3 | Streaming now
Judge Judy is a staple part of the unscripted TV sphere, and her Freevee show Judy Justice continues its third season in February. With new cases to judge each week, viewers will have a lot to dig into alongside the lawyer herself.
1 February
No Man's Land
Who's Your Caddy?
10 Years
2 February
Mr and Mrs Smith
7 February
The Real Line of Duty
Door Mouse
Sister Dating Swap
To England, with Love
With Love, Your Sweetly Salted
9 February
Upgraded
She’s Funny That Way
11 February
Barefoot
Last Knights
Two Night Stand
14 February
Puppy Love
Rally Road Racers
The Adventures of Jurassic Pet: The Lost Secret
The Quest for Tom Sawyer’s Gold
16 February
This is Me...Now: A Love Story
211
Jane Got a Gun
19 February
Glannis: The Marvelous Journey
21 February
He’s Not Worth Dying For
Puffin Rock and the New Friends
Who Killed My Sister?
23 February
Jenny Slate: Seasoned Professional
28 February
Dead in the Water
29 February
Reina Roja
February TBC
The Grand Tour: Sand Job
Hot Mess Summer
Married to the Game
