What to watch on Prime Video in February 2024 from The Grand Tour to Mr and Mrs Smith

Prime Video and Amazon Freevee have a lot going for it in February, with new shows, specials and returning favourites set to entertain subscribers over the course of the month.

Whether you're looking forward to the next reunion between Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May, or you're looking for your new reality fix, there's a lot to enjoy. As well as new content arriving on Prime Video, Amazon Freevee will also be adding to its back catalogue in February with originals and classics.

Other highlights of the month include a new spy thriller, Rylan Clark’s latest project and a slew of exciting cases for Judge Judy in Judy Justice. Here is everything you need to know.

The Grand Tour: Sand Job | TBC February date

James May, Richard Hammond and Jeremy Clarkson are reuniting for a new The Grand Tour special where they travel through Mauritania. (Prime Video)

It’s been a topic of interest for some time, The Grand Tour is racing towards the end of the road with two more specials expected from Clarkson, Hammond and May. The first is Sand Job, which premieres in February and sees the trio travel to Mauritania for a feature length episode.

As part of their task, the trio take on the legendary Paris-Dakar rally — but rather than do it in rally cars they have set themselves the challenge of doing the race in cheap modified sports cars. It’s certain to be a hit with their fans, and a must watch ahead of their farewell to the show.

Mr & Mrs Smith | 2 February

Maya Erskine and Donald Glover star in Mr. and Mrs. Smith. (Amazon Studios)

In 2001, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt set the entertainment industry alight with their film Mr & Mrs Smith, and the romance they shared on and off screen. Now, Prime Video is adapting the story for a new generation with Donald Glover and Maya Erskine in the title roles of John and Jane Smith.

They may seem like your average couple, but actually the pair are only pretending to be married and are working as spies on a dangerous mission.

Hot Mess Summer | 7 February

Rylan Clark is set to host a new reality series called Hot Mess Summer. (Prime Video)

Forget Love Island it’s time for a new reality dating show in the sun, and Prime Video have the next big hit: Hot Mess Summer. The series is hosted by Clark and will see eight single people party it up in Zante.

But there’s a twist, while the contestants think they’re jetting off on holiday but in actual fact they’re going to be the staff. They’ll be tasked with organising events in one of the busiest pool bars in the whole of Zante, what could possibly go wrong?

Judy Justice season 3 | Streaming now

Judge Judy is starring in new episodes of her courtroom show Judy Justice this month. (IMDb TV)

Judge Judy is a staple part of the unscripted TV sphere, and her Freevee show Judy Justice continues its third season in February. With new cases to judge each week, viewers will have a lot to dig into alongside the lawyer herself.

Here's every film and TV show

1 February

No Man's Land

Who's Your Caddy?

10 Years

2 February

Mr and Mrs Smith

7 February

The Real Line of Duty

Door Mouse

Sister Dating Swap

To England, with Love

With Love, Your Sweetly Salted

9 February

Upgraded

She’s Funny That Way

11 February

Barefoot

Last Knights

Two Night Stand

14 February

Puppy Love

Rally Road Racers

The Adventures of Jurassic Pet: The Lost Secret

The Quest for Tom Sawyer’s Gold

16 February

This is Me...Now: A Love Story

211

Jane Got a Gun

19 February

Glannis: The Marvelous Journey

21 February

He’s Not Worth Dying For

Puffin Rock and the New Friends

Who Killed My Sister?

23 February

Jenny Slate: Seasoned Professional

28 February

Dead in the Water

29 February

Reina Roja

February TBC

The Grand Tour: Sand Job

Hot Mess Summer

Married to the Game

