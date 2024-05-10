Wheatley man dead after crash near Chatham

A Chatham-Kent police cruiser at the scene of a collision in a 2019 file photo. (Chris Ensing/CBC - image credit)

A Wheatley man has died in a crash near , south of Chatham, Ont., on Thursday.

According to Chatham-Kent police, crews responded to the single-car crash on Merlin Road and Kidd Line where a car travelling east drove through the intersection and left the roadway, coming to rest in a ditch off Merlin Road.

"Responding emergency personnel attempted life saving measures but were unsuccessful," police said.

A 51-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are currently investigating and ask anyone with information to contact Const. Joel Rehill.