Wheatley man dead after crash near Chatham
A Wheatley man has died in a crash near , south of Chatham, Ont., on Thursday.
According to Chatham-Kent police, crews responded to the single-car crash on Merlin Road and Kidd Line where a car travelling east drove through the intersection and left the roadway, coming to rest in a ditch off Merlin Road.
"Responding emergency personnel attempted life saving measures but were unsuccessful," police said.
A 51-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are currently investigating and ask anyone with information to contact Const. Joel Rehill.