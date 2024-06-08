Michael Mosley Latest: Missing TV Doctor's Wife Speaks Out

Dr. Michael Mosley speaks at the ICC Sydney on September 16, 2019, in Sydney, Australia. Credit - Brook Mitchell—Getty Images

Michael Mosley, a British TV doctor went missing on the Greek island of Symi on Wednesday while on vacation. Mosley is known for his appearances on U.K. programs such as This Morning and The One Show. The 67-year-old is a regular columnist in the Daily Mail and has presented several shows on diet and exercise, including the Michael Mosley: Who Made Britain Fat? documentary. He was also part of the BBC series Trust Me, I'm A Doctor.

Mosley was last seen on Wednesday at around 1:30 p.m. local time, when he went to take a walk on Saint Nikolas beach on the island. At 3 p.m., his wife, fellow doctor Clare Bailey Mosley, noticed he had still not returned to the place they were staying, per Sky News. By 7:30 p.m., she raised the issue with the police, and Greek authorities began to search for him. Mosley does not have his cell phone with him, since it was found in his hotel, a police spokesperson is quoted as telling the BBC.

CCTV footage from a local restaurant shows Mosley walking through the village of Pedi at around 1:52 p.m. He was carrying an umbrella, seemingly to protect himself from the sun.

Weather conditions were very hot when Mosley had left. The National Observatory of Athens reported temperatures of over 100°F on Wednesday.

The search efforts have grown in size over the past three days. By Friday morning, a mix of 25 volunteers, police officers, and firefighters were reportedly working to find Mosley. Divers, drones, and sniffer dogs had also been recruited to help with the search on and above the island, and its surrounding waters.

Per Sky News, at 6 a.m. on Saturday morning, the search for Mosley resumed once more, with groups "scouring a 6.5km radius over a mountainous area." Mosley's four adult children, who arrived on the Greek island Friday night, are expected to join the search efforts, made up of the authorities and volunteers.

On Saturday, Mosley's wife Dr. Bailey Mosley—who is also a newspaper columnist in the U.K.—released a statement.

"It has been three days since Michael left the beach to go for a walk. The longest and most unbearable days for myself and my children," she said.

"The search is ongoing and our family are so incredibly grateful to the people of Symi, the Greek authorities and the British Consulate who are working tirelessly to help find Michael. We will not lose hope."

A spokesperson for the U.K. Foreign Office confirmed that the U.K. government is in contact with Greek authorities. “We are supporting the family of a British man who is missing in Greece and are in contact with the local authorities,” the Foreign Office said in a statement emailed to TIME on Friday.

The Greek Police told TIME in an emailed statement—that was provided in Greek and translated to English using Google Translate—that the investigation is in full swing. “The investigations are carried out by the Fire Brigade with the assistance of the Greek Police, the Civil Protection, volunteers, and a police dog, while technical means such as drones are also used to locate the missing person,” the message shared on Friday stated.

Eleftherios Papakalodoukas, the Mayor of Symi, previously said he believes the most likely explanation is that Mosley walked off the path or had gotten lost in the sea. "It is a very small, controlled area, full of people so if something happened to him there, we would have found him by now," he is quoted as telling BBC News.

Meanwhile, concern among Mosley's loved ones and colleagues in the U.K. continues to grow. On Thursday, presenter Alex Jones, who co-hosts The One Show on BBC One, opened the program by addressing the doctor's disappearance.

“Lots of us are concerned to hear that our friend Michael Mosley has gone missing whilst on holiday in Greece," she said. "Our thoughts are very much with his wife Clare and the rest of his family at this worrying time. We hope for more positive news."

Write to Olivia-Anne Cleary at olivia-anne.cleary@time.com.