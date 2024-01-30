'Vanderpump Rules' Season 11: Where to watch the premiere, new episodes in Canada

VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:11 -- Pictured: (l-r) Katie Maloney, Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Lisa Vanderpump, James Kennedy, Lala Kent, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay -- (Photo by: Gizelle Hernandez/Bravo via Getty Images)

Vanderpump Rules fans, are you ready? After “Scandoval” absolutely shocked the audience in Season 10 of the reality series, it’s time to return to West Hollywood’s SUR and its wildly entertaining staff who will keep us well-fed with drama for weeks to come. Returning to Vanderpump Rules for Season 11 are Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, Lala Kent and more. Raquel Leviss will not return for Season 11 after her involvement in "Scandoval."

Ready to tune into the delicious drama of Vanderpump Rules? Here’s everything you need to know about Season 11 of the reality series.

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 release date:

Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules premieres Tuesday, Jan. 30 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo in the U.S, and will be available to stream on Peacock the next day.

In Canada, the season premiere will air on Slice at 9:00 p.m. ET. New episodes of the show will drop the on Hayu at the same time.

What channel is Vanderpump Rules on?

Lisa Vanderpump’s workplace reality series airs on Bravo and streams on Peacock in the U.S.

In Canada, it airs on Slice and streams on Hayu.

How to watch Vanderpump Rules without cable?

In addition to watching Vanderpump Rules on Slice, Canadians can watch the show on Fubo TV, premiering Jan. 30 at 9:00 p.m. ET as well.

Where to stream Vanderpump Rules?

New episodes of Vanderpump Rules will be available to stream on Hayu, with all episodes of previous seasons also available to watch on the site.

Who is coming back for Vanderpump Rules Season 11?

Most of the Vanderpump Rules cast will be back for Season 11. Notably missing from the new season of the reality series is Raquel Leviss, who departed from the show following "Scandoval."

Lisa Vanderpump

Tom Schwartz

Tom Sandoval

Ariana Madix

Katie Maloney

Scheana Shay

Lala Kent

James Kennedy

Ally Lewber

Brock Davies

What happened with “Scandoval?”

Need a refresher on what went down after it was revealed that Tom Sanodval was cheating on Ariana Madix — his partner of nine years — with her best friend Rachel (formerly Raquel) Leviss? Yahoo has you covered.