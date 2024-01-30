Can you work out while waiting for your flight? How to meet fitness goals at the airport

Yoga. Massages. Eating healthy.

People have wellness on their minds, even when traveling. And the travel industry is noticing.

Executives from Hilton, Marriott International, Hyatt and Accor have all noticed a “tsunami of demand” among travelers for more wellness opportunities during hotel stays.

But hotels aren’t the only places travelers can find opportunities to exercise and meditate. Some Florida airports offer wellness amenities, too.

If your flight is delayed or you have a long layover, here are some wellness activities to help pass the time:

Miami International Airport

People walk passed the Yoga Room on their way to and from their flights during the day on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, at Miami International Airport.

▪ Yoga room: If you need a quiet place to meditate while waiting for your flight at Miami International Airport, go to the yoga room. The room is on the first level near Door 21 in Concourse H, pre-security, and is open daily 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. While the room is free to use, you’ll need to bring your own mats, towels and other equipment.

▪ XpresSpa: For those who want to look their best, or are in need of some pampering to melt their travel anxiety, you can find a variety of services here, including massages, facials, manicures and pedicures. XpresSpa is post-security on the second level of Concourse D in departures near Gates D-11 and is open daily 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Visit xpresspa.com for a list of services and call 305-341-5315 to inquire about prices. Appointments not required.

Tania Oropesa, left, massage therapist, and her co-worker massage travelers who came into the XpresSpa by gate D-10 for a massage on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, at Miami International Airport. “Massage and our massage therapy beds are good for circulation and stress on long trips,” said Assistant Spa Manager Erika O’Connor.

▪ Quiet spaces: MIA has a quiet room designed to help calm and relax travelers with autism and other cognitive or developmental disabilities. The rooms are post-security in Concourse D, next to checkpoint 4 and post-security in the H-J connector. The rooms are open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Nursing moms who want some privacy can also find nursing pods or suites across the airport. Visit MIA’s website or check the MIA Airport Official app for locations.

▪ It’s sometimes difficult to eat healthy while traveling. But you can find salads, turkey sandwiches, vegetarian, vegan and other health conscious dishes at the Miami airport. Visit MIA’s website to see food options.

TIP: If you or someone you’re traveling with has an eligible American Express credit card with Centurion Lounge access, like the American Express Platinum Card, you can visit MIA’s Centurion Lounge in Concourse D, near Gate D12, on the fourth floor. Besides providing food designed by James Beard Award-winning chef Michelle Bernstein, the lounge also has a spa and a shower suite.

Future plans: MIA is looking to open a CBD store for stressed travelers in need of edibles and other hemp-based products. A Westin hotel is also set to open at MIA in 2027 and will offer a variety of amenities to hotel guests, including a fitness center and spa.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport has a walking path travelers can use to get their steps in before their upcoming flight.

▪ While there aren’t any spas or yoga rooms at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, there’s a walking path you can use to get your steps in before your flight. The 1.3 mile FLL Fit Walking Path is along the upper-level terminal curbsides from Terminals 1 through 4. Look for the FLL FIT Walking Path sign to know you’re in the right place.

▪ Lactation suites are throughout the airport for nursing moms who want privacy. To get the access code needed to open a locked suite, download the Mamava app or call 954-359-1201. Visit FLL’s website for suite locations.

▪ Trying to figure out what the healthiest meal option is at FLL? Review the available food options at FLL’s website.

What about at other Florida airports

▪ Orlando International Airport has several spa and beauty treatment centers in the airport. There is also a meditation room in Terminal C. For a list of MCO restaurant options, visit the airport’s website.

▪ Tampa International Airport says it sometimes offer fitness classes and yoga at its Main Terminal Event Space and while it’s meant for employees, passengers can join. People can also use the biking and walking trail near the airport’s cellphone waiting lot and rental car center. For a list of TPA dining options, visit the airport’s website.

▪ Palm Beach International Airport and Tallahassee International Airport offer lactation suites for nursing moms. At PBI, the nursing pods are located post-security on Concourse B just past the TSA Checkpoint and Concourse C, near gate C6. At TLH, the nursing pod is post-security in Concourse A. For dining options, visit PBI and TLH’s website.

