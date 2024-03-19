'White Men Get Breaks, Man!' MSNBC Pundit Kills It With Paul Manafort Take

MSNBC guest Eddie Glaude Jr. livened up a panel Monday with his take on convicted felon Paul Manafort, a former adviser for Donald Trump, possibly working at the Republican National Convention. (Watch the video below.)

The New York Times reported that Manafort was in talks to play a “limited role,” according to a source. But according to the Washington Post, he could also be involved with fundraising for Trump’s campaign.

Manafort was Trump’s campaign chair in 2016 until he was ousted later that summer. He was later convicted of tax fraud and bank fraud, and a Senate committee report determined that he gave polling info to a Russian intelligence officer. Manafort, who was sentenced to more than seven years in March 2019, was pardoned by Trump in the waning weeks of his presidency.

That Manafort would be in the conversation to work in his previous field stunned Glaude, an author and African-American studies professor at Princeton.

“The idea that Paul Manafort ... can re-enter politics boggles my mind,” Glaude said. “And to be honest with you, and I know this may sound a bit, you know, obsessive on my part: Damn, white men get breaks, man! I mean, could you imagine?”

Glaude got some laughs from the panel, including The Washington Post’s Alexi McCammond, who quipped, “One more time, Eddie. One more time for the people who didn’t hear.”

Glaude continued, “But could you imagine anybody else being able to do this? Whether it’s Trump or Manafort or whomever. It just blows my mind, Mike!”

“I got nothing,” fill-in host Michael Steele, the former RNC chair, said while laughing.

Fast-forward to 3:30 for Glaude’s comments:

Related...