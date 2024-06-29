Why is Casualty not on tonight, and when will it be back?

Casualty spoilers follow.

Casualty fans will have a bit of a wait before the next episode, as the show is going on a break for the next two weeks.

This weekend, the BBC is airing coverage of this year’s Glastonbury Festival, with headliners Coldplay and SZA following Dua Lipa’s Pyramid Stage set last night.

This means that, unfortunately, there will be no new episode of Casualty airing this evening (June 29).

The disruption will continue next week, too. On Saturday, July 6, both BBC One and BBC Two will be busy providing coverage of Euro 2024 and Wimbledon, in a packed summer of sporting action.

This means that the next new episode of Casualty won’t air until Saturday, July 13, after a short break of two weeks for the show.

As a result of these schedule changes, new episodes also won’t be released early on iPlayer for the next two Saturday mornings, with normal service resumed in a fortnight.

Fans will be eagerly awaiting the next visit to the ED, as last week’s episode – the second instalment in the "Storm Damage" box set – provided some shock twists.

During a shift, Stevie met firefighter Rich, and there was an instant connection between them, though Stevie was put off when she spotted a wedding ring on his finger.

The pair started texting, and while Stevie was cautious about pursuing things with Rich, Siobhan reminded her that life is too short and encouraged her to call him.

But in last week’s episode came the shocking reveal that Rich is, in fact, Siobhan’s husband, and she unknowingly encouraged an affair between him and Stevie.

BBC

In the same episode, Iain put himself in danger when he saved a man from a car that was sinking underwater, and Faith was left concerned about his heroics and what it meant for her family.

At the end of the episode, Iain was out with Faith and her son Luka when he got on the wrong side of a group of men looting a car.

The gang then brutally attacked Iain, leaving Faith and Luka terrified. What will this mean for Iain and Faith’s relationship?

Casualty airs on Saturday nights on BBC One and now streams first on BBC iPlayer, where episodes are released at 6am on the day of transmission.

