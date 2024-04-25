Why has the coalition government collapsed in Scotland – and what happens next?

Humza Yousaf announced the end of the coalition at Bute House in Edinburgh on Thursday - JEFF J MITCHELL/AFP

Why did the SNP go into coalition with the Greens?

The SNP fell one seat short of winning a majority at Holyrood at the 2021 election.

In the previous parliament, when Nicola Sturgeon ran a minority administration, the SNP were forced into making a series of concessions to the Greens to win crucial confidence votes in ministers and pass budgets.

Ms Sturgeon felt that a more formal deal with Holyrood’s other pro-independence party would allow the SNP to govern with more stability.

Allowing the Greens into government in August 2021 also allowed Ms Sturgeon to bolster her environmental credentials ahead of the Cop26 Climate Summit, which took place in Glasgow in November.

It was also claimed a majority pro-independence government at Holyrood would make it harder for the UK Government to deny a new referendum on leaving the UK, though demands to enter talks were still swiftly rejected.

What did the SNP agree to?

The deal between the parties, known as the Bute House Agreement, saw the Greens secure a number of significant commitments while also seeing its two co-leaders appointed ministers.

It was the first time ever in the UK that Green ministers entered government.

Greens have been behind controversial rent controls and an eviction ban for private tenants, new environmental standards for buildings and free bus travel for under- 22s.

They also secured commitments to improve transgender health care and bring in a “comprehensive” ban on so-called conversion therapy regarding sexual orientation and gender.

The agreement included a commitment to overhaul the Gender Recognition Act, to bring in a self-ID system which was passed by MSPs but proved highly controversial and was later blocked by the UK Government.

The deal was put to a vote of both SNP and Green members, who backed it at the urging of party leaders.

There were a few excluded areas on which the parties could still disagree, such as freeports, the importance of economic growth and Nato membership.

Was the deal popular?

Initially, the Greens pointed to a series of concessions they had extracted from the SNP which they said showed they were wielding considerable power in government.

However, sections of the SNP were always unhappy with the agreement, seeing the Greens as a far-Left collection of cranks who were responsible for a series of toxic policies.

The deal first came under considerable strain after Nicola Sturgeon quit as first minister.

Humza Yousaf, who was seen as the “continuity candidate”, strongly backed the coalition in the contest to replace her but Kate Forbes and Ash Regan, who also ran, would have scrapped it.

After Mr Yousaf narrowly defeated Ms Forbes, he showed his enthusiastic backing for the deal. One of his first photocalls after winning the contest was with Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater, the Scottish Greens’ co-leaders and its two ministers.

However, a deposit return drinks container recycling scheme, which Ms Forbes had vowed to scrap, collapsed within months in a major humiliation for Ms Slater, who was given the task of implementing the policy.

More recently, tensions emerged over the scrapping of climate targets, and after the Greens denounced the Cass Review into gender identity healthcare.

Lorna Slater, the Scottish Greens' co-leader, launched an attack on Humza Yousaf after she and Patrick Harvie were sacked from the Scottish government - LESLEY MARTIN/PA

Why has the SNP torn the deal up?

Over recent days , Mr Yousaf, who has previously described the deal as “worth its weight in gold”, has continued to defend the deal and his Green ministers.

He refused to denounce Patrick Harvie for his attempt to rubbish the Cass Review into gender health care in England, despite this undermining his administration’s official line that it would be carefully considered.

However, the Greens were preparing their own ballot of members over whether the deal was to continue, following a backlash over the scrapping of climate targets.

Mr Harvie and Ms Slater were prepared to make the case for the deal and step down as party co-leaders if they lost the vote.

While he denied it was the case at a press conference on Thursday, there is a suspicion that Mr Yousaf wanted to end the deal on his own terms, rather than looking weak by having the Greens walk out on him.

He publicly claimed that the deal had simply run its course and served its purpose and was “no longer guaranteeing a stable arrangement in parliament”.

What happens now?

Mr Yousaf said he will lead a minority government. The SNP has 63 of Holyrood’s 129 seats, meaning it will need cross-party support to pass budgets or legislation.

In the previous parliament, the SNP relied on informal deals with the Greens to pass budgets and survive confidence votes in ministers.

The Unionist parties, while sometimes backing government legislation, would typically unite against the SNP in crunch votes.

However, the Greens issued a furious statement after Mr Yousaf tore up the coalition agreement, raising significant questions over how likely the party’s seven MSPs will be to prop up his administration in future.

Ms Slater, who until Thursday morning was biodiversity minister, issued an inflammatory statement in which she accused Mr Yousaf of “political cowardice” and ending their deal in a “weak and thoroughly hopeless” way.

In what was seen as a declaration of war on the SNP, she issued an overt appeal to its members who value “climate, trans rights and independence” to abandon Mr Yousaf’s party and join the Greens instead.

Mr Yousaf, meanwhile, was more conciliatory, saying that “emotions are raw” and that he hoped to still cooperate with the Greens in future.

Douglas Ross, the Scottish Tory leader, told MSPs on Thursday that he was lodging a vote of no confidence in the First Minister - UNPIXS

Could there be a Holyrood election?

In theory, yes, although it would not be a simple process. If the vote of no confidence in Mr Yousaf which Douglas Ross, the Scottish Tory leader, is lodging is passed, he will be expected to stand down.

Under Nicola Sturgeon, the SNP has relied on Green votes to survive confidence votes in ministers, but given their astonishing personal attack on Mr Yousaf, their support cannot be guaranteed.

If Mr Yousaf were forced out, there would be 28 days to elect a new first minister. The most obvious choice would be Kate Forbes, but the Greens would be highly unlikely to vote for her given her views on social issues.

Should no first minister be elected within the time frame, a new election would have to be called. However, unionist parties may prefer to keep Mr Yousaf in place up to the general election,, given his unpopularity with voters.

Asked about the prospect of a confidence vote, Mr Yousaf said it was up to opposition parties if they wanted to engage in “political game playing” but that he would get on with governing.

How will the no confidence vote work?

Mr Ross confirmed on Thursday that he was lodging a vote of no confidence in Mr Yousaf.

If the motion is supported by at least 25 MSPs – a bar it is certain to pass – it will be debated at Holyrood. Members are normally then given at least two sitting days’ notice of a motion of no confidence, meaning the vote is likely to take place next week.

Both Anas Sarwar, the Scottish Labour leader, and Alex Cole-Hamilton, the leader of the Scottish LibDems, have confirmed their parties will back the no confidence motion.

The Greens were due to meet on Thursday afternoon to discuss what they will do, but given their fury at Mr Yousaf, they are believed to be prepared to topple him.

The casting vote could lie with Ash Regan, the former SNP minister who quit the government to vote against Nicola Sturgeon’s gender reforms. She has since joined Alex Salmond’s Alba Party.

Both the Greens and Ms Regan would have to vote against Mr Yousaf for the no confidence motion against him to succeed, though this is by no means an unlikely scenario.

There are currently 63 SNP MSPs and 65 opposition politicians. In the event of Ms Regan voting to save Mr Yousaf, there would be a 64-64 tie and the Presiding Officer would be expected to vote for the continuity position, meaning Mr Yousaf would survive.

Mr Salmond claimed on Thursday that Mr Yousaf had “managed to make Ash Regan the most powerful MSP in the parliament”.