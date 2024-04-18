Why Katy Perry Wants Jelly Roll to Replace Her on 'American Idol': 'He Could Sell Me Anything'

Perry announced she would be leaving the singing competition show this year in February

Taylor Hill/Getty Images; SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images Katy Perry on April 13, 2024; Jelly Roll on April 7, 2024

Katy Perry knows who would be a "firework" as her replacement on American Idol.

In an interview with E! News after the live show on Monday, April 15, the "Teenage Dream" musician, 39, opened up about who she would want to replace her as a judge after she leaves this year.

“I gotta say Jelly Roll was crazy when he came on the show,” Perry told the outlet. “He could run for president, he could be my pastor, I might go back to church for him. He could sell me anything... To have any of these guys plus Jelly on the show would be amazing.”

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images Jelly Roll and Katy Perry at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards on April 1, 2024 in Los Angeles

"So I love him," she said of the "Save Me" artist, who appeared on the April 8 episode of Idol. "And to have any of these guys plus Jelly on the show would be amazing. I love you, Jelly!"

Regardless of who is chosen, Perry said she ultimately wants a "truth teller."

"I want someone that is not afraid to tell the truth in a graceful way," the pop star said.

In February, Perry announced her exit from American Idol after seven seasons on Jimmy Kimmel Live! as she teased she has more projects, including new music, to come later in 2024.

“I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for Idol,” she confirmed. “I mean I love Idol so much. It’s connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat, you what I’m saying Jimmy?” she added, winking at host Jimmy Kimmel.

When asked what her fellow Idol judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie said about her departure, Perry replied, “Well they’ll find out tonight!”

Eric McCandless/Getty Katy Perry

The "Roar" performer then explained that her co-judges “know that I have some things planned for this year,” adding, “So it’s going to be a very, very exciting year … for all popstar girlies!”

She also shared how much she cares about Bryan, 47, and Richie, 74, “I love them so much,” as she also revealed the duo knew about her plans to leave Idol after seeing her “in the studio."

“They figure I’ve been in the studio for a while so they figured something is coming,” Perry continued. “I love the show so much but I wanna go and see the world and maybe bring new music.”

