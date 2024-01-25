Why I live in Ladbroke Grove: fashion designer Olivia von Halle's guide to her vibey, diverse west London area

(ES / Michael Sinclair)

We moved to Ladbroke Grove in 2017. I grew up on a farm in Kent and then I went to Leeds for uni for five years. I did a year in London and then I moved to Shanghai for two-and-a-half years, then came back to London in 2012.

So, I only really started living in London properly when I was 27.

My husband, Hugo, and I were living in Islington, which we loved, but we had one child and wanted more. We wanted to be closer to our support system. Hugo’s family are from west London, and all our friends lived in Ladbroke Grove so it was an easy choice.

We moved down to the countryside in July and the kids go to school there, but I’m in London every week and some weekends staying at our house in Ladbroke Grove, so it’s a nice balance.

Eating and Drinking

Head to Layla's for "the best pain au chocolat in Britain" and some celebrity sightings (Daniel Lynch)

My favourite breakfast spot is Layla bakery at the top of Portobello. They do the best pain au chocolat in Britain, a hangover-curing orange juice, and amazing coffee, obviously.

It’s also a serious celebrity hotspot. The last time I was there I saw Jamie Dornan and the time before it was Simone Ashley.

The best lunch is at Straker’s on Golborne Road, which is owned by lovely Tom Straker.

There's a vibey new restaurant and gallery inside Ladbroke Hall on Barlby Road (Daniel Lynch)

The food is out of this world. It’s rare to taste things that have been put together that you’ve never tried before and have it blow your mind.

For dinner I’d say Ladbroke Hall, which is a brand-new restaurant on Barlby Road. It’s very vibey and does the most amazing food and drinks. It’s also got a little art gallery and live music.

Where I work out

Fit For Life on Freston Road is the local community gym (Daniel Lynch)

I am terrible at working out, I just don’t have the time or the inclination.

But I have a personal trainer called Simba and I love working out with him at Fit For Life, which is an amazing community gym at 151 Freston Road.

For a culture fix

The Electric Cinema on Portabello for catching a film (Daniel Lynch)

I like the Electric Cinema on Portobello, part of Soho House.

The big culture fix is Notting Hill Carnival. A huge part of Ladbroke Grove’s identity is Carnival and I love it, I go every year. I don’t understand those people who leave for it.

My favourite bit is when you get woken up at 5am as they open Carnival at the top of Ladbroke Grove. The first float comes down and it’s so exciting.

To commune with nature

Take a walk on the wild side in Wormwood Scrubs (Daniel Lynch)

My favourite park used to be Athlone Gardens, but very sadly they have torn down a lot of trees.

I was part of a campaign to save some of the remaining trees that are still in North Kensington, but it is outrageous what the council has done there.

I love Wormwood Scrubs and Little Wormwood Scrubs, which is across the road. That’s an amazing place to have, it feels very wild. I’m very passionate about rewilding.

Grocery shopping

Jeraboam's on Elgin Crescent for the "world's best taramasalata" (Daniel Lynch)

We are so lucky we’ve got amazing food here. I’m a terrible cook, so I don’t do proper grocery shopping, I buy yummy things that I can snack on.

I go to Supermarket of Dreams on Holland Park Avenue for the world’s finest anchovies, The Grocer on Elgin for pre-made soups, insane sourdough and posh ready meals, and Jeroboams on Elgin Crescent does the world’s best taramasalata and olives.

Getting around

I take the Tube to work and I walk a lot. Sometimes I embarrass my children by getting on my push scooter with them.

They’ve all got scooters and bikes and it got to the point where they go so fast I can’t keep up with them, so I got my own. It’s not an electric one, and it is actually very hard work going up and down the hills of Ladbroke Grove.

Dream street

The double-fronted houses on Olivia's dream street (Daniel Lynch)

I would love to live in a double-fronted house on Oxford Gardens.

Something you only see in Ladbroke Grove

That first day in spring where the blossom is on the trees and people are outside sitting on their doorsteps or driving around in cars playing loud music with the windows down. There’s a real celebratory feeling.

What’s the catch?

Like any part of London, it can be a little edgy crime-wise. But, it’s London.

In three words

Diverse, vibrant, community.

Olivia von Halle’s SS24 collection is out in February (oliviavonhalle.com)

Schools

St Thomas’s CofE primary school, Ark Brunel primary academy, Colville primary school, Thomas Jones primary school and Chepstow House school are all rated Outstanding.

For secondaries, Kensington Aldridge academy, and All Saints Catholic College are all Outstanding. La Petite Ecole Française is an independent bilingual primary school. Instituto Espanol Cañafa Blanch is a Spanish school for ages five to 19.

What it costs

Buying in Ladbroke Grove

Average flat price: £1,084,670

Average house price: £2,744,390

Renting in Ladbroke Grove

Average flat price, pcm: £3,040

Average house price, pcm: £4,880

Source: Hamptons & Land Registry