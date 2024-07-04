Why are UK general elections always on a Thursday?

The 2024 general election is under way after polls opened at 7am on Thursday.

People across Britain are heading to the ballot box to have their say on who will be their new MP and which party will rule Westminster.

The election is the first in nearly five years. Polling stations will close at 10pm on Thursday before the exit polls are announced and a winner is expected to be named in the early hours.

The result will not be known until Friday morning, but one thing we know is that elections are always held on Thursdays.

But how did this come about? Read below for the reasons why.

There is no law mandating that elections are held on Thursdays; however, this has been the custom since early in the 20th century, which typically includes voting in local and general elections — and by-elections for individual seats.

Historically, Thursdays were market days in towns and villages, which meant more people were out and about and therefore likelier to vote.

There’s also a view that voting on a Thursday gives a smoother transition of power. The count happens overnight and a winner is announced on Friday. The leader has the weekend to pick his or her cabinet, settle into Downing Street, and prepare to brief civil servants on Monday morning.

How long have UK general elections been held on Thursdays?

The last general election that wasn’t held on a Thursday took place on a Tuesday in October 1931.

Before then, the day varied for elections — although it was always a weekday.

In 1935, the election was held on a Thursday — and it has been that way ever since.

What days of the week do other countries hold elections?

According to surveys, Sunday is the most common day for elections worldwide.

South America, plus large swathes of Europe including Italy, France, Belgium, Spain and Greece all hold their elections on Sundays.

Canada and the Philippines hold their elections on Mondays, the US on Tuesdays and the Netherlands, South Africa and South Korea on Wednesdays.

Iran is another country that always holds its elections on a Thursday, whereas Qatar, Australia and New Zealand hold theirs on Saturdays.