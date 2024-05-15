'Wicked': Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo sing 'Popular' and 'Defying Gravity' in new trailer

"Wicked" fans, get ready to be changed for good with a new look at the highly anticipated movie adaptation.

Universal Pictures has dropped the first full trailer for "Wicked," the film version of the wildly popular Broadway musical set in the world of "The Wizard of Oz." The footage provides the fullest look yet at Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande stepping into the roles of Elphaba and Glinda, respectively.

"Wicked" will be the first in a two-part adaptation of the Broadway musical, which depicts the friendship between the two characters who will become the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good. Both halves of the adaptation are directed by Jon M. Chu ("In the Heights").

While the "Wicked" adaptation was initially expected to be one movie, Chu shared in 2022 that it was split into two after it became "clear that it would be impossible to wrestle the story of 'Wicked' into a single film without doing some real damage to it."

Cynthia Erivo talks 'Wicked,' coping with real 'fear and horror' of refugee drama 'Drift'

"Wicked" also stars Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, Bowen Yang, Ethan Slater and Peter Dinklage.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo promote "Wicked" at CinemaCon on April 10, 2024.

In February, a first look at "Wicked" was one of the most talked-about trailers revealed during the Super Bowl, and on Monday, Universal released a sizzle reel of the cast and crew discussing the making of the film. The video included footage of Erivo and Grande learning they had been cast and becoming overwhelmed with emotion.

See Ariana Grande Cynthia Erivo's 'Wicked' transformation photos: 'I'm crying real tears'

"I love her so much," Grande said, referring to Glinda. "I'm going to take such good care of her."

In the sizzle reel, Chu described "Wicked" as the one movie he has always wanted to make. During a presentation at CinemaCon in April, Universal chairwoman Donna Langley said that Erivo and Grande are both "powerhouse performers" who were "born to play these roles."

See 'Wicked' official poster

Ahead of Wednesday's trailer debut, Universal also revealed the official poster for "Wicked."

When is the 'Wicked' release date?

"Wicked" will arrive into theaters following a string of films based on Broadway musicals that failed to ignite at the box office, including "West Side Story," "Dear Evan Hansen," and Chu's own "In the Heights." It's set to open on Nov. 27 — the same day as another highly anticipated musical, Disney's "Moana 2." "Wicked Part Two" will then hit theaters a year later on Nov. 26, 2025.

Contributing: Brian Truitt

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Wicked' trailer: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo shine in new footage