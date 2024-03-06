Texas wildfires live: Firefighter killed responding to Panhandle blazes burning 1.3 million acres

Texas fire officials are still struggling to control the several fires wrecking havoc across the state.

Strong winds and dry conditions this past weekend exacerbated flames, including the Smokehouse Creek Fire in northern Texas which remains only 37 per cent contained, according to the forest service. The fires began late last month.

The Smokehouse Creek Fire has burned more than 1.3 million acres across the Texas Panhandle and destroyed 500 structures, Texas authorities confirmed. Though, cool weather on Monday and several additional firefighters helped keep the blazes in check.

On Tuesday, officials announced a significant uptick in containment levels with two fires now completely contained.

The monster wildfire is the largest in state history. It’s suspected that it’s destroyed 500 structures and killed hundreds of cattle, forcing evacuations. The fires have also killed at least two civilians. On Tuesday, it was announced that a fire chief died while fighting a structure fire.

One woman believes she knows the cause of the fires, according to CNN. In a lawsuit filed last week, Melanie McQuiddy blamed an electric company, Xcel Energy, and its inspection contractor, Southwestern Public Service Company, for not properly maintaining a pole that she says fell and started the blaze.

Key Points

Second person dies as result of Texas wildfires

‘Critical’ fire weather conditions coming to Texas Panhandle this weekend

'Just talking to her was a joy’: Grandson remembers 83-year-old grandmother who died in wildfires

What to do if you’re asked to evacuate

Tuesday 5 March 2024 23:00 , Michelle Del Rey

Texas officials are asking people that could potentially be impacted by the ongoing fires to make sure they’re prepared to evacuate. Nearby residents should have their cars filled with the necessary fuel and know where they could go if they need to leave the area, fire officials said at a news conference on Friday.

Watch: Firefighters drive through largest blaze in Texas history in terrifying footage

Tuesday 5 March 2024 22:30 , Michelle Del Rey

Story continues

Firefighters drive through largest blaze in Texas history in terrifying footage

The number of acres burned from fire previously took the state four years to burn

Tuesday 5 March 2024 22:00 , Michelle Del Rey

Before the start of Texas wildfires, the state took as much as four years to burn the same number of acres that have been scorched since last month, according to CBS News.

Smokehouse Creek fire now nearly the size of Connecticut

Tuesday 5 March 2024 21:43 , Michelle Del Rey

The Smokehouse Creek fire has expanded to include 1.3m miles, roughly the size of Connecticut.

THE TEXAS INFERNO CONTINUES TO RAGE UNCONTAINED.



The Smokehouse Creek Fire in Texas’ panhandle has now scorched over 1.3mm hectares.



That’s nearly the size of the US state of Connecticut.pic.twitter.com/rWByORm0PY — Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) March 5, 2024

Elevated wildfire risks continue this weekend, says Texas emergency management system

Tuesday 5 March 2024 21:12 , Michelle Del Rey

⚠️Elevated #wildfire risks continue this week in the western regions of the Panhandle & Permian Basin



👂Remain informed & heed local officials guidance

⛔️Avoid activities that might spark fires



REMEMBER "Sparks💥 can ignite wildfires🔥"



✅Safety tips:https://t.co/QFLwuwZLCk pic.twitter.com/avXs69igMJ — Texas Division of Emergency Management (@TDEM) March 5, 2024

Greg Abbott responds to death of fire chief

Tuesday 5 March 2024 20:57 , Michelle Del Rey

“To see a chief, a first responder, working to battle back against flames and losing his life in the line of duty is something that we never want to see,” Mr Abbott said of Fritch Volunteer Fire Department Chief Zeb Smith, who died of a heart attack while fighting a fire on Tuesday morning.

Greg Abbott continues to plead for hay, fencing materials

Tuesday 5 March 2024 20:32 , Michelle Del Rey

While speaking at a news conference on Tuesday, the Republican governor pleaded with neighbouring states and communities to send hay and fencing materials. He said that there have been many donations since the fire began but the amount of hay already delivered is not sustainable.

“The hay that has been delivered has already been used, for the most part. And the reality is for not just days, but for months, there’s going to be far more hay that is needed”, he said at a Tuesday news conference.

Active wildfires and containment levels as of Monday

Tuesday 5 March 2024 20:18 , Michelle Del Rey

Grape Vine Creek Fire, Gray County - 34,882 acres, 60% contained

Smokehouse Creek Fire, Hutchinson County - est. 1,076,638 acres, 15% contained

Windy Deuce Fire, Moore County - 144,206 acres, 55% contained

Magenta Fire, Oldham County - 3,297 acres, 85% contained

Roughneck Fire, Hutchinson County - est. 300 acres, 50% contained

Fire weather expected Thursday and Friday

Tuesday 5 March 2024 19:28 , Michelle Del Rey

Officials in Texas are warning that fire weather could continue on Thursday and Friday. Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd asked residents near fires to remain vigilant to ensure no new fires start in the oncoming days at a news conference on Tuesday.

70 per cent of Hemphill County burned

Tuesday 5 March 2024 19:04 , Michelle Del Rey

Hemphill County, which is home to the city of Canadian, has been 70 per cent burned, Governor Greg Abbott said at a news conference on Tuesday.

Additionally, 47 families have been displaced and given emergency shelter through the American Red Cross and similar organisations.

Governor Abbott to give update on wildfires

Tuesday 5 March 2024 18:03 , Michelle Del Rey

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is expected to deliver remarks this afternoon about the current state of the ongoing wildfires. The conference is set to start momentarily.

Texas wildfire not expected to have a significant impact on beef

Tuesday 5 March 2024 11:42 , Michelle Del Rey

David P Anderson, professor of agricultural economics at Texas A&M University, told CNN that he does not expect the price of beef to be significantly impacted due to the wildfires.

“If the fire hits your ranch, it’s a huge disaster for you,” he told the outlet. “But we don’t expect to see price effects to consumers because of this.”

Governor Greg Abbott responds to Texas fires

Tuesday 5 March 2024 03:42 , Michelle Del Rey

“As Texans in the Panhandle respond to these devastating wildfires, the State of Texas continues working around the clock to swiftly provide the necessary resources to protect Texans,” Mr Abbott, a Republican, said in a news release.

“The safety and well-being of impacted Texans is our No. 1 priority as the potential for more dangerous wildfires persists in the coming days.

“We urge Texans to continue to heed the guidance of state and local officials and utilize tools that have been made available by the Texas Division of Emergency Management and local partners. I thank our brave firefighters and first responders who are risking their lives and working around-the-clock to protect their fellow Texans during this time of crisis.”

Authorities issue update on Texas wildfires

Tuesday 5 March 2024 01:42 , Michelle Del Rey

The Texas A&M Forest Service issued an update on the ongoing fires on Sunday. The agency said it had responded to four new requests for assistance on wildfires buring 37 acres across the state. Several wildfires across the Texas Panhandle are active.

“The fire environment will trend warmer, drier, and windier across the Texas High Plains and northern Rolling Plains through Sunday ahead of a cold front passage Monday,” a news release stated. “As fuel moisture decreases, expect moderate initial attack fire potential Saturday in the High Plains and upper Rolling Plains where fire danger is forecast as very high.”

The statement noted that Sunday’s fire environment supported “high potential for initial attack fires in the High Plains with moderate potential for large fires that have high resistance to control in dry, above normal grass loading for the southeastern High Plains when subjected to well above normal temperatures and critical wind speeds.

“A large fire will be possible in the western portion of the Canadian River drainage northwest of Amarillo where above normal grass loading is present”.

How to protect yourself from wildfire smoke

Tuesday 5 March 2024 00:42 , Michelle Del Rey

- Keep yourself and pets indoors.

- Keep windows closed.

- Turn off outdoor intake air conditioning.

- Avoid exertion if you go outside and consider wearing an N95 mask.

🔥Protect yourself from wildfire smoke & hazardous air quality!



👀Monitor air quality regularly.

🪟Keep windows to your home closed.

😷Wear respirator masks when outdoors.



❌Avoid outdoor activities that will further pollute the air.



Check air quality: https://t.co/LRQ4DzlFHk pic.twitter.com/mt7uSi0wrl — FEMA Region 6 (@FEMARegion6) March 4, 2024

Here’s where active and contained fires are located

Monday 4 March 2024 23:42 , Michelle Del Rey

The following are a list of current active and contained fires, according to Texas A&M Forest Service.

Active:

Grape Vine Creek Fire, Gray County - 34,882 acres, 60% contained

Smokehouse Creek Fire, Hutchinson County - est. 1,076,638 acres, 15% contained

Windy Deuce Fire, Moore County - 144,206 acres, 55% contained

Magenta Fire, Oldham County - 3,297 acres, 85% contained

Contained Wildfires (100%):

Cass 0367 Fire, Cass County - 1 acre

Red River 0369 Fire, Red River County - 1 acre

Wood 0366 Fire, Wood County - 5 acres

Tyler 0370 Fire, Tyler County - 30 acres

Lawsuit blames Texas Smokecreek fire on energy company

Monday 4 March 2024 23:22 , Michelle Del Rey

A splintered power poll owned by Xcel Energy and maintained by Southwestern Public Service Company fell and started the fire, a woman from Hemphill County, where the blaze has destroyed thousands of acres, said.

Melanie McQuiddy is suing both of the companies in a lawsuit she filed last week.

“Xcel will pay for every dollar that its wildfire has caused,” her attorney Mikal Watts told Reuters.

Texas A&M Forest Service says one fire is 60 per cent contained

Monday 4 March 2024 22:30 , Michelle Del Rey

The Roughneck Fire is 60 per cent contained, the Texas A&M Forest Service announced on X. The fire is located in Hutchinson County and has spread to about 300 acres.

Firefighters continued suppression efforts overnight, officials said. Today, crews are focused on clearing the area of burning material and checking for heat.

California sends its national guard to fight fires

Monday 4 March 2024 22:15 , Michelle Del Rey

Gavin Newsom, the state’s Democratic senator, made the announcement on X.

We're deploying @CalGuard to Texas to support wildfire fighting operations. California is proud to lend a helping hand as Texas battles the largest wildfire in its history. pic.twitter.com/TVUSKKGyqL — California Governor (@CAgovernor) March 4, 2024

SEE IT: Plane makes retardant drop on Smokehouse Creek Fire

Monday 4 March 2024 22:00 , Michelle Del Rey

A large airtanker makes a retardant drop on the eastern perimeter of the Smokehouse Creek Fire in Hutchinson County.

A large airtanker makes a retardant drop on the eastern perimeter of the #SmokehouseCreekFire in Hutchinson County on March 2, 2024. Firefighters continue suppression efforts across the panhandle today. #txfire pic.twitter.com/ejVRqNGV08 — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) March 3, 2024

Humanitarian organisations helping victims of Texas fire

Monday 4 March 2024 21:45 , Michelle Del Rey

As firefighters battle against strong winds in their efforts to contain the unprecedented wildfires in the Texas Pandhandle, humanitarian organisations are pivoting their attention to victims who have lost their homes and livelihoods in the blazes.

Residents began clearing affected property on Saturday, and by Sunday the extent of the loss began mounting.

Julie Winters, the executive director for Hutchinson County United Way, said the organisation has heard estimates of over 150 homes being impacted in the county, noting that the fires extend to at least five other counties.

"We already know that a large group of people are uninsured who lost their homes. So without monetary assistance, it's going to be very hard for them to start back over," Ms Winters said.

About 70 families from Fritch, Texas, approached the organization on Friday during an event, but Ms Winters believes many others will come forward in the days and weeks ahead.

"Our goal is just for the long term of trying to get people back into shelters," Winters said.

A steady outpouring of donated clothing, water, and hot meals quickly overwhelmed one city in the affected area. By Sunday, the city of Borger urged people to redirect their donation efforts from food and water to clean-up supplies.

Monetary donations from people ranging from $25 to $500 have been critical for the Hutchinson County United Way Wildfire Relief Fund, which is dispersing proceeds to displaced families.

"I think sometimes what people don't understand in a small rural community is that there is no temporary housing," Ms Winters said. "We don't have real property like that and we don't even have hotels that can take care of those things."

Winters said the fires remind her of the similar devastating effects from the 2014 fire in Fritch when numerous families also lost their homes and were unable to return.

"How do you get people back into homes so that they can stay in our community and not have to move somewhere else?" Ms Winters said.

AP

Another town evacuated as fires rage on

Monday 4 March 2024 21:15 , Michelle Del Rey

A small community was ordered to evacuate over the weekend as firefighters kept up efforts to stamp out the largest wildfire in state history while contending with new blazes.

Strong winds spread the flames further, prompting an evacuation order to be issued in Sanford, a town of a little more than 100 residents, according to the Amarillo office of the National Weather Service, which posted on X.

Residents began clearing affected property on Saturday, and by Sunday the extent of the loss began mounting.

A cluster of fires has burned more than 1,900 square miles (4,900 square kilometres) in rural areas surrounding Amarillo, including the largest blaze spilling into neighbouring Oklahoma.

'Have to be ready': Homeland secretary warns more extreme weather could be coming

Monday 4 March 2024 21:08 , Michelle Del Rey

US Homeland security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas expressed concern over the unprecedented scale of the fires in winter and said the country should be prepared for worse in the summer.

"More than a million acres have burned. And we are in winter, and this is the largest fire in Texas history," Mr Mayorkas said during an interview with CNN on Sunday.

"We, as a country and as a world, have to be ready for the increasing effects of extreme weather caused by climate change. It's a remarkable phenomenon, and it will manifest itself in the days to come, and we have to prepare for it now."

He said the federal government has devoted funds, equipment and personnel to assist with battling the fires.

Map of affected areas

Monday 4 March 2024 20:19 , Michelle Del Rey

The Texas Division of Emergency Management released a map showing the current fire trends in the state.

🚨The Texas #wildfire threat continues from the Panhandle through the Permian Basin region into the work week🚨



📣Stay up to date with the latest information from your local authorities & media outlets.



Wildfire Resources:https://t.co/2iZz8iGLsK pic.twitter.com/rI9i0YiuUc — Texas Division of Emergency Management (@TDEM) March 4, 2024

The following wildfires are currently being supported by emergency services

Monday 4 March 2024 19:45 , Michelle Del Rey

Windy Deuce Fire, Moore County: 144,206 acres, 55% contained

Grape Vine Creek Fire, Gray County: 34,882 acres, 60% contained

Magenta Fire, Oldham County: 3,297 acres, 85% contained

Roughneck Fire, Hutchinson County: est. 300 acres, 25% contained

Smokehouse Creek Fire, Hutchinson County: est. 1,076,638 acres, 15% contained

Dry weather making fire difficult to tackle

Monday 4 March 2024 18:10 , Michelle Del Rey

According to USA Today, warm, dry weather in the area has made the fires difficult to tackle but a cold front is expected to move into the Panhandle region on Monday.

Texas cattle business will take years to recover

Monday 4 March 2024 16:53 , Michelle Del Rey

Cattle ranchers told CNN that they’re being forced to euthanize their animals as they suffer injuries from the blaze that’ll likely leave the cattle business struggling to recover for years.

Millions of Texas cattle live in the Panhandle, where some of the strongest wildfires took place.

Who has died in the Texas fires?

Monday 4 March 2024 05:00 , Andrea Cavallier

Joyce Blankenship, 83, of Hutchinson County was found dead inside her home on Wednesday.

Cindy Owens, of Amarillo City, was found dead after she exited her vehicle for an unknown reason and “the fire simply overtook her” on Thursday.

WATCH: Firefighters drive through largest blaze in Texas history in terrifying footage

Sunday 3 March 2024 21:00 , Andrea Cavallier

Cold front to move across Texas Panhandle on Monday

Sunday 3 March 2024 20:40 , Andrea Cavallier

A cold front set to move across the Texas Panhandle on Monday amid the largest wildfire in state’s history.

Officials said until then, however, critical fire weather conditions remain in effect.

A cold front is still on schedule to move across the Panhandles early Mon morning. However till this passage, critical fire weather conditions remain present. Make sure to use caution and avoid any activity that could cause a spark! #phwx #TXwx #OKwx pic.twitter.com/W18yiF1JcP — NWS Amarillo (@NWSAmarillo) March 3, 2024

Will Texas panhandle get rain amid raging wildfires?

Sunday 3 March 2024 19:00 , Andrea Cavallier

Rain could be possible later in the week, according to a NWS Amarillo tweet. But not a high chance.

“Not a high chance at this time, but we will watch the chance for rain later this week. Could even see a few thunderstorms, especially for the eastern Panhandles into western Oklahoma. Check back for updates to the forecast as we go through the coming week #phwx #TXwx #OKwx”

Not a high chance at this time, but we will watch the chance for rain later this week. Could even see a few thunderstorms, especially for the eastern Panhandles into western Oklahoma. Check back for updates to the forecast as we go through the coming week #phwx #TXwx #OKwx pic.twitter.com/9lNieCkvQs — NWS Amarillo (@NWSAmarillo) March 3, 2024

Fire weather conditions remain in Texas Panhandle

Sunday 3 March 2024 18:30 , Andrea Cavallier

Fire weather conditions remain in the Panhandle and extend across West Texas, the Texas Division of Emergency Management tweeted.

Also included was a list of helpful prevention tips.

📍Fire weather conditions remain in the Panhandle & extend across West TX.



👀Stay vigilant & do not get complacent!



🔥Know Your Risk

🔥Follow Instructions From Local Officials

🔥Monitor Local Weather Reports



Helpful #wildfire prevention tips to follow: https://t.co/dTEawyI8KI pic.twitter.com/TYBb9TQzca — Texas Division of Emergency Management (@TDEM) March 3, 2024

PHOTOS: Destruction of Texas panhandle fires

Sunday 3 March 2024 18:00 , Andrea Cavallier

(AP)

(AP)

(AP)

(AP)

How to help during Texas panhandle fires

Sunday 3 March 2024 17:30 , Andrea Cavallier

A Texas Panhandle Wildfire Relief Fund has been created by the Texas Farm Bureau in an effort to help farmers and ranchers who have been affected by the fires.

This program will collect and distribute monetary contributions only, the fund says.

Looking for ways to help farmers and ranchers devastated by the fires? We established the Texas Panhandle Wildfire Relief Fund to facilitate getting financial assistance to those in need.



The relief fund is accepting monetary donations only.



Make your tax-deductible donation at… pic.twitter.com/c9wyQS8cNF — Texas Farm Bureau (@TexasFarmBureau) February 29, 2024

SEE IT: Planes scoop water from lake to dump on Texas wildfires

Sunday 3 March 2024 17:00 , Andrea Cavallier

Multi-engine Airtankers (Super Scoopers) scoop water out of Lake Meredith before responding to the #WindyDeuceFire,” according to a tweet posted by Texas A&M Forest Service.

There are also 13 aircraft in Texas working on active wildfires.

Multi-engine Airtankers (Super Scoopers) scoop water out of Lake Meredith before responding to the #WindyDeuceFire. In addition to the scoopers, there are 13 aircraft in Texas working on active wildfires, including the #SmokehouseCreekFire. #txfire pic.twitter.com/UJhA8INrCc — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) March 2, 2024

Donations of hay delivered to Texas panhandle

Sunday 3 March 2024 16:12 , Andrea Cavallier

Donations of feed and hay continue to be delivered to the Texas panhandle for ranchers in need.

“But it’s more than a round bale or a sack of feed,” the Texas Farm Bureau said in a tweet. “It’s hope and faith rolled up tight along with prayers for a better tomorrow.”

Smoke-filled sky. Red flames. Tragic heartache. Wildfires have swept across the Panhandle, destroying everything in their paths. And some are still burning.



The largest wildfire in Texas history—the Smokehouse Creek Fire—has burned over 1 million acres, and as of today, it’s… pic.twitter.com/vPP1l6k8rP — Texas Farm Bureau (@TexasFarmBureau) March 3, 2024

See it: Time lapse of Smokehouse Creek Fire

Sunday 3 March 2024 15:40 , Andrea Cavallier

Video obtained by ABC7 Amarillo shows a time lapse of the time lapse of the Smokehouse Creek Fire.

In four minutes, the air temperature goes from 75 degrees to 104 degrees.

Video obtained by @ABC7Amarillo shows a time lapse of the time lapse of the Smokehouse Creek Fire, what’s now become the largest fire in Texas history.



In 4-minutes the air temperature goes from 75-degrees to 104-degrees.



🎥 Tony Dompe



https://t.co/xaaBrQa2Kr… pic.twitter.com/WZZJcYxPYT — Nick Bradshaw (@nbradshawtv) March 3, 2024

Two firefighters were injured battling flames in Oklahoma

Sunday 3 March 2024 15:20 , Andrea Cavallier

Two firefighters were injured battling the flames in Oklahoma from the fire that spread from Texas, The Associated Press reported.

One suffered a heat-related injury and the other was injured when the brush pumper he was riding in struck a tanker truck as the two were heading to fight the fire near Gage.

Both firefighters are expected to recover.

Critical fire weather conditions continue today

Sunday 3 March 2024 15:05 , Andrea Cavallier

“Critical fire weather conditions are expected to continue today as winds out of the southwest gust to 50 mph and humidity drops below 15 percent,” the National Weather Service posted on Sunday. “Please refrain entirely from outdoor activities that generate sparks or flames.”

Critical fire weather conditions are expected to continue today as winds out of the southwest gust to 50 mph and humidity drops below 15 percent. Please refrain entirely from outdoor activities that generate sparks or flames #phwx #TXwx #OKwx pic.twitter.com/naaEVB8riY — NWS Amarillo (@NWSAmarillo) March 3, 2024

Maps of fires ravaging the Texas Panhandle

Sunday 3 March 2024 14:00 , Andrea Cavallier

The Smokehouse Creek fire is now the largest in state history as it burns 1,078,086 acres alone, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. It is just 15 per cent contained as of Saturday.

The fires have killed at least two people.

Joyce Blankenship, 83, was found dead in her destroyed Hutchinson County home, officials said.

On Thursday it was confirmed that a second woman – Cindy Owens – had succumbed to her injuries after getting out of her truck and being severely burned.

See maps of these deadly blazes:

Texas wildfires: Map of blazes ravaging the Panhandle

SEE IT: Destruction from largest fire in Texas state history

Sunday 3 March 2024 11:00 , Andrea Cavallier

(REUTERS)

Fire officials handle smoldering debris of a destroyed home in Stinnett, Texas (AP)

Two dead as Smokehouse Creek fire ravages Texas panhandle

Sunday 3 March 2024 05:00 , Andrea Cavallier

Joyce Blankenship, 83, was found dead in her Stinnett, Texas home on Wednesday as wildfires ravaged the region. She was a beloved mother, grandmother and former substitute teacher, say her relatives.

More than a dozen other homes in her town were destroyed by the fires, which now include the largest blaze in state history: the Smokehouse Creek fire, burning one million acres alone in the Texas Panhandle.

Blankenship’s grandson, Lee Quesada, told the Associated Press that local deputies told his uncle they had found her remains in her burned home on Wednesday.

On Thursday it was confirmed that a second woman – Cindy Owens – had succumbed to her injuries after getting out of her truck and being severely burned.

Deadly Texas fires destroy up to 500 structures

Sunday 3 March 2024 03:00 , Andrea Cavallier

Map of fires ravaging the Texas Panhandle

Sunday 3 March 2024 00:00 , Andrea Cavallier

The Smokehouse Creek fire is the largest in state history, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

It is just 15 per cent contained after five days, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service on Saturday.

Here’s a map where the fires are raging:

Texas wildfires: Map of blazes ravaging the Panhandle

Former VP Al Gore calls for action amid Texas wildfires, California blizzard

Saturday 2 March 2024 23:00 , Andrea Cavallier

The former vice president called for action as The Smokehouse Creek Fire continues to rage in Texas and a blizzard pummels northern California.

“Today from Truckee to Texas, communities are coming face-to-face with the devastating impacts of the climate crisis. 100mph winds and 12’ of snow are battering the Sierra Nevada while crews battle the largest wildfire in Texas history. We owe it to our our communities, neighbors, friends, and family to take action now to prevent further climate chaos.”

Today from Truckee to Texas, communities are coming face-to-face with the devastating impacts of the climate crisis. 100mph winds and 12’ of snow are battering the Sierra Nevada while crews battle the largest wildfire in Texas history. We owe it to our our communities, neighbors,… — Al Gore (@algore) March 2, 2024

Red Flag Warning in effect until 7pmCST

Saturday 2 March 2024 22:30 , Andrea Cavallier

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 7pmCST on Saturday for critical fire weather conditions as the fires continue in the Texas panhandle.

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 7 PM CST this evening for critical fire weather conditions. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged as any fires that develop can spread rapidly. #lubwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/KvSryNDbdn — NWS Lubbock (@NWSLubbock) March 2, 2024

Satellite image shows ash cover from Smokehouse Creek Fire

Saturday 2 March 2024 22:00 , Andrea Cavallier