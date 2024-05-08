The Wilds season 3 has been cancelled by Prime Video

The Wilds spoilers follow.



Yellowjackets quickly became a pop-culture phenomenon when it crash-landed into our lives in 2021, but TV fans in the know were already enjoying The Wilds, another show about teenage girls fighting to survive in the wilderness.

Season two mixed things up with the introduction of a second, male group who shifted the entire show's dynamic. But sadly, just how much this would affect the show at large is now the show's biggest mystery, with the series cancelled by Prime Video.

So what exactly happened? Grab the biggest backpack you can find and join us here at Digital Spy as we break down what was axed and why, and what could have been.

The Wilds season 3: Why was The Wilds cancelled?

Prime Video

The Wilds got off to a great start on Prime Video, with Amazon renewing the show for season two just a week after the first batch of episodes dropped.

However, it didn't get the same treatment the second time around. In fact, at the end of July 2022, the show's cancellation was reported by Deadline.

Shannon Berry, who plays Dottie, later confirmed the news and shared her sadness on her Instagram Stories, saying simply: "Thank you Dottie for being the most amazing part of these past 4 years. I will miss this unsinkable forever."

Mia Healy, who plays Shelby, also paid tribute to her character and shared behind-the-scenes pics on Instagram, saying: "I love you all, I love you Shelby. I am forever changed & eternally grateful. Thank you thank you thank you."

As for why The Wilds was cancelled, Deadline reports that the second season didn't manage to match the buzz that the first season received, meaning its most subdued response led to its cancellation.

The Wilds season 3 cast: Who was going to return for The Wilds season 3?

Prime Video

If the series returned, then it would've seen the return of the entire cast of surviving teens.

From the girls' group that would've been: Sophia Ali, Shannon Berry, Jenna Clause, Reign Edwards, Mia Healey, Erana James, and Sarah Pidgeon.

As for the boys, returnees would have been: Charles Alexander, Zack Calderon, Nicholas Coombe, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Aidan Laprete, Tanner Ray Rook and Reed Shannon.



Seth and Nora would likely have been back as well, which means Alex Fitzalan and Helena Howard would have still been in The Wilds cast for season three.

The Wilds season 3 plot: What was going to happen in The Wilds season 3?

Prime Video

In one of the most painful ways for an axed show to go out, The Wilds ended on a cliffhanger we'll now never know the answer to.

At the end of The Wilds season two, both groups of teens were left to discovered a new truth about the island – and it was clear the team had ideas in mind to continue on into season three, with no plans to slow down.

In discussion with TVLine in May 2022, executive producer Amy B Harris teased what was coming next for both groups .

"I'm very excited to see how these two groups, who have really coalesced in a very strong way, protecting one another, taking care of one another, fighting with one another, how when these two groups kind of smash together, the chemistry and the explosions that will possibly come from that are very exciting," she explained.

"[Executive producer] Sarah [Streicher] and I both really love those scenes where it's two people talking, and you're shocked to see those two people having a relationship.

"And now we have 14 people to do that with, so it's like ping-ponging, careening balls knocking against each other. We just get to explore character in such really deep, specific ways, and it's exciting."

Prime Video

Experiment leader Gretchen's mysterious final words revealed "people on the ground, watching", which obviously sparked the conversation between fans. Had she enlisted members from both groups to help with the next stage of the experiment?

Sophia Ali (Fatin) expressed her shock at the ending while admitting she had no idea exactly how it would impact the gang going forward, telling People Magazine : "I want to see everyone progress farther than what they already have.

"I feel like coming back together and making it more normal to society is almost going to reverse everyone for a second. They're all going to go back to who they used to be and not really know how to act with survival at the forefront in that environment with men around."

Sarah Pidgeon (Leah) said she wanted to see a "schism between everyone in the bunker" in season three, adding: "Especially in the boys; there are clearly factions that are sort of divided, then they get back together and then they just fracture so much."

She continued: "I think that certainly happens with the girls to a certain extent in season one but less in season two. I would like to see how those bonds can break again and how new alliances could form, how the suspicions can manifest.

"I mean, I just can't imagine what it's like. You know, they were, these people were trapped in the like open space of an island and I wonder what it will be like if they're trapped in a bunker together."

Charles Alexander (Kirin) also had some ideas for the group of castaways in season three, sharing: "I want them to go like island-vacay mode, where they're going in and out of this facility like it's a concrete underground rave cave. And they hijack the speakers, and they've got different rooms and each room has got a different vibe."

"Then Seth comes in and just boom, just knocks them out, sends them in blackout mode. They're locked out," he continued. "Half the group's out on the island, the rest of the group's still in so they get cut off, and it's like no-power group inside an urban lock, they're all in darkness, and then you got everyone doing their island shit outside. That's what I'd like to see!"

Unfortunately, just like us, they’ll never really know what would have played out.



The Wilds season 3 trailer: Any final footage from The Wilds season 3?

Sorry guys, but with no renewal, we're never going to really know what happened to the survivors.

However, ahead of the show's cancellation, Prime Video released an adorable bloopers reel showing what the gang got up to on set. Check that out above and imagine that, in some way, it gave everyone a happy ending.



The Wilds season 1 and 2 are available to watch on Prime Video.

You Might Also Like