Sweet new picture of Prince Louis taken by mum Kate is released on his 6th birthday

Kensington Palace has released a photo of Prince Louis, taken by the Princess of Wales, to mark his sixth birthday.

The photograph was posted on the Prince and Princess of Wales’ X account at 12.15pm on Tuesday.

The picture shows the young prince lying on a rug on the grass and smiling at the camera.

News agency PA said the unedited photo was taken in the last few days at Windsor by Kate, who announced last month she is undergoing chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer.

It was posted along with the message: “Happy 6th Birthday, Prince Louis! Thank you for all the kind wishes today.”

It was posted on Kensington Palace’s social media accounts, some six weeks after the furore surrounding the Mother’s Day portrait which the princess admitted editing.

Prince Louis, William and Kate’s youngest child, is expected to mark his sixth birthday with celebrations organised by his parents.

The past few months have been an eventful period for the prince and princess and their family, following Kate’s major abdominal surgery, followed by her cancer diagnosis and treatment.

The release of Prince Louis’ portrait marks a change in the way William and Kate usually release images for their children’s birthdays.

It was posted straight to social media on Louis’ actual birthday on Tuesday, rather than under embargo to the press the day before, as is the pattern the Prince and Princess of Wales have until now followed for each of their children.

It is understood to be due to the unprecedented time the family is experiencing. William and Kate are said to be cognisant of the fact that they have asked for privacy during the princess’ recovery, but wanted to share the photograph on social media as a way to thank those who have sent birthday wishes.

The same process is expected to be followed for Princess Charlotte’s birthday in May.

Prince Louis is fourth in line to the throne. He was born on St George’s Day, April 23, 2018, at the private Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London, weighing 8lb 7oz.

He was christened Louis Arthur Charles at 11 weeks old, by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby at the Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace in front of friends and family.