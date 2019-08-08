Windsor to get urban search and rescue team in wake of Elliott Lake mall collapse

It will take about three years to get off the ground, but an urban search and rescue team is coming to Windsor.

The funding was announced by the province of Ontario Wednesday as one of the recommendations stemming from the roof collapse of a mall in Elliot Lake in 2012.

About $300,000 will go to the formation of an urban search and rescue team, with another $150,000 going to continue an existing hazmat response team.

Windsor is one of six municipalities that will receive funding, which James Waffle, deputy chief of operations for Windsor Fire and Rescue, said will benefit people across the province.

"To form the team from the onset, there is a huge cost in training," said Waffle. "We're looking at an initial training component of about 100 hours of training per member and we're looking at bringing this to a team of 36 people."

Those 36 will be people who are already employees of Windsor fire.

Currently, Toronto is one of the only areas operating a "heavy" urban search and rescue team. After Elliot Lake, an inquest recommended search and rescue teams be expanded. Thunder Bay, Ottawa, North Bay and Peterborough will also all receive funding for teams to be formed.

"Windsor would have the ability to operate for the initial 10 to 12 hours until further help can arrive," said Waffle, adding that the department is excited about forming the team.

"That [help] could be from Toronto, Ottawa, Thunder Bay. There's a coordinated effort among all teams working together."

Once the team is up and running, Windsor members could be called anywhere in the province to assist with disaster response.