Winnipeg man admits to killing four women, says not criminally responsible

WINNIPEG — A man has admitted in court that he killed four women in Winnipeg, but his lawyers are asking he be found not criminally responsible because of mental illness.

Court of King's Bench Chief Justice Glenn Joyal said Monday the question of Jeremy Skibicki's mental capacity and intent will now be the focus of the trial.

The Crown agreed that the trial, which was supposed to be with a jury, will instead be heard by a judge alone because of complexities with this type of defence.

"Concluding this matter before a jury does pose some challenges," said prosecutor Christian Vanderhooft.

The trial is to start Wednesday.

Skibicki, 37, has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first-degree murder.

The partial remains of Rebecca Contois were found in a garbage bin and at a city-run landfill in 2022. Police have said they believe the remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran are at a different, privately owned landfill outside of the city.

The location of an unidentified woman Indigenous leaders have named Buffalo Woman is unknown.

Countrywide protests were held after police said they would not search the Prairie Green landfill for Harris and Myran, but last month the federal and Manitoba governments committed a combined $40 million for a search.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2024.

The Canadian Press