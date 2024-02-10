Winter storm watch issued for Centre County, starting Monday evening. What we know

Despite unseasonably warm temperatures Saturday, snow is still again on its way to Centre County.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch Saturday afternoon that will go in effect 6 p.m. Monday and continue through 1 p.m. Tuesday. Forecasts are calling for total snowfall of five to eight inches in portions of central Pennsylvania during that time.

According to the NWS, precipitation will start as a light rain before transitioning to snow Monday night, when it will become steadier and heavier. Snowfall rates could potentially exceed an inch per hour during that time.

“Travel could be very difficult,” the NWS said in its winter storm watch. “The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.”

Thankfully, for football fans around the county, Sunday night — when the Super Bowl airs — is still expected to be clear. As of Saturday afternoon, AccuWeather was projecting sunshine and patchy clouds Sunday, with temperatures that should remain above freezing throughout the day.

For future winter weather messages and further updates, visit weather.gov/ctp or follow NWS on X — formerly known as Twitter — through @NWSStateCollege. For updated road conditions, go to 511pa.com.