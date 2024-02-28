Wolf and bear hides among hunting trophies stolen in northern B.C. break in

RCMP say more than a dozen sets of deer antlers were stolen from a property in Fort St. John, B.C. (RCMP/Contributed - image credit)

RCMP say a number of hunting trophies were stolen from a residence in northern British Columbia.

Const. Chad Neustaeter of Fort St John RCMP says the collection included the hides of a wolf, a cinnamon-coloured black bear, a mountain sheep and a mountain goat. The antlers of 14 mule or white tail deer, along with full or partial skulls, were also stolen. Boxes of ammunition were also taken.

Mounties say the break-in was reported at an abandoned property in the 8200-block of 98 St. in Fort St John on Feb. 9 and the rear door had been kicked in.

Neustaeter says the collection "represents years of trophy hunts and fond memories to the family" that owns it, and investigators are now asking for the public's assistance in tracking down the stolen items.

An image of a bear hide, one of a trophy hunter's collection that police say was stolen in a break and enter.

A bear hide was among several items that were stolen in a break-and-enter in Fort St. John, B.C. (RCMP/Contributed )

Scott Pichette, who owns Bowron River Guiding and has guided hunters in northern B.C. for more than 25 years, said it's difficult to put a price on what was taken.

Pichette, who is not familiar with the specifics of the case, says the losses extend beyond the costs of hunting trips and taxidermy.

"It's got to be devastating ...because some of these collections have been worked on over a lifetime. You don't just go and get one of these animals every year. Some people work at it for years and years and years," Pichette told CBC News.

Pichette knows the feeling firsthand. He was also a victim of a break-in several years ago.

"It's a huge impact on the whole family and a lot of people that were involved with all the hunts we went on," he said.